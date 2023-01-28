« previous next »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January 28, 2023, 01:27:46 pm
What a horse race but not the 2 you would expect. That was a sensational ride by Houlihan and what a game horse. He was beat there but he stuck his head down. Wouldnt want Enurgemene unless hes a price at Cheltenham. Pan flat when they turned the taps on. No turn of foot whatsoever. Not sure the tactics were the best. Hes a 2 mile stayer.
Energumene was disappointing no doubt. Still Fav, but dont think you could back him off the back of that. The winner still the biggest of the three for Cheltenham. Think Blue Lord has a good shout now as well

Id have been happy enough with Delta Work giving all that weight away. Off levels think hell be very tough to beat
Really hope they go to the Mares with Epatante
If GDS is any good he should win the Gold Cup running backwards. Another different winner of a staying chase.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 28, 2023, 11:59:07 am
Personally I think Tuesday and Wednesday are the best days in terms of the quality of the races. The Friday is always busiest as they let more in. Club tickets are already sold out for the Friday, so youve got even less options.
It's what I thought to be honest. Anyway I'm considering Irish gold cup day at leopardstown next Saturday since it's only 2 hours away from me by bus and Luas. Any tips lads  :lmao
Quote from: 1892tillforever on January 28, 2023, 05:57:46 pm
It's what I thought to be honest. Anyway I'm considering Irish gold cup day at leopardstown next Saturday since it's only 2 hours away from me by bus and Luas. Any tips lads  :lmao
I actually looked into the two days this year, think I may next year. The quality looks off the scale this year. Just back Mullins at the DRF is usually the way to go but they arent always much of a price
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 28, 2023, 06:45:14 pm
I actually looked into the two days this year, think I may next year. The quality looks off the scale this year. Just back Mullins at the DRF is usually the way to go but they arent always much of a price
Already checked Galopin Des Champs; 4/9 to win  ::)

Yes, there are loads of top notch runners, I was quite surprised by it.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on January 28, 2023, 07:52:19 pm
Already checked Galopin Des Champs; 4/9 to win  ::)

Yes, there are loads of top notch runners, I was quite surprised by it.
Final decs wont be out until Thu/Fri so just be careful if you back anything earlier in case theyre not declared
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 28, 2023, 09:10:00 pm
Final decs wont be out until Thu/Fri so just be careful if you back anything earlier in case theyre not declared
Thanks for the advice mate. Yeah I'll wait till Friday. Not been to a racecourse in Ireland before. Went three times to Leicester when I lived there. Enjoyed the days even though it was egg and spoon stuff  :D

Last ever race I watched in the UK, a horse I backed won at 20/1.
Skybet have Jonbon & Constitution Hill Double @ 7/2 currently if any of you fancy in, very good value in my opinion.
Quote from: aedge659 on Today at 02:19:05 pm
Skybet have Jonbon & Constitution Hill Double @ 7/2 currently if any of you fancy in, very good value in my opinion.
That is decent value, no better than 2/1 elsewhere. How much for £20?

Although this usually means they expect one to get beat, presumably Jonbon
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:37:49 pm
That is decent value, no better than 2/1 elsewhere. How much for £20?

Although this usually means they expect one to get beat, presumably Jonbon

Yeah max £20 Duv. I see it as a 7/2 bet on Jonbon, may possibly cover someone else in the Arkle depending on the market on the day of the race.
Thanks for that info, just stuck £20 on. 

Keep us updated if any other Sky offers in next week or so, they tend to offer shit prices on the day, but some of their increased price offers are decent.
