What a horse race but not the 2 you would expect. That was a sensational ride by Houlihan and what a game horse. He was beat there but he stuck his head down. Wouldn’t want Enurgemene unless he’s a price at Cheltenham. Pan flat when they turned the taps on. No turn of foot whatsoever. Not sure the tactics were the best. He’s a 2 mile stayer.



Energumene was disappointing no doubt. Still Fav, but don’t think you could back him off the back of that. The winner still the biggest of the three for Cheltenham. Think Blue Lord has a good shout now as wellI’d have been happy enough with Delta Work giving all that weight away. Off levels think he’ll be very tough to beat