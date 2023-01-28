What a horse race but not the 2 you would expect. That was a sensational ride by Houlihan and what a game horse. He was beat there but he stuck his head down. Wouldnt want Enurgemene unless hes a price at Cheltenham. Pan flat when they turned the taps on. No turn of foot whatsoever. Not sure the tactics were the best. Hes a 2 mile stayer.
Personally I think Tuesday and Wednesday are the best days in terms of the quality of the races. The Friday is always busiest as they let more in. Club tickets are already sold out for the Friday, so youve got even less options.
It's what I thought to be honest. Anyway I'm considering Irish gold cup day at leopardstown next Saturday since it's only 2 hours away from me by bus and Luas. Any tips lads
I actually looked into the two days this year, think I may next year. The quality looks off the scale this year. Just back Mullins at the DRF is usually the way to go but they arent always much of a price
Already checked Galopin Des Champs; 4/9 to win Yes, there are loads of top notch runners, I was quite surprised by it.
Final decs wont be out until Thu/Fri so just be careful if you back anything earlier in case theyre not declared
Skybet have Jonbon & Constitution Hill Double @ 7/2 currently if any of you fancy in, very good value in my opinion.
That is decent value, no better than 2/1 elsewhere. How much for £20?Although this usually means they expect one to get beat, presumably Jonbon
