What a horse race but not the 2 you would expect. That was a sensational ride by Houlihan and what a game horse. He was beat there but he stuck his head down. Wouldnt want Enurgemene unless hes a price at Cheltenham. Pan flat when they turned the taps on. No turn of foot whatsoever. Not sure the tactics were the best. Hes a 2 mile stayer.



Energumene was disappointing no doubt. Still Fav, but dont think you could back him off the back of that. The winner still the biggest of the three for Cheltenham. Think Blue Lord has a good shout now as wellId have been happy enough with Delta Work giving all that weight away. Off levels think hell be very tough to beat