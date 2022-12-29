I think I asked this last year. Any Cheltenham shouts still over 4/1 as we start 2023?



Ive got a couple I like



Shishkin 8/1 Ryanair - seems like theyll be going up in trip and Id have thought this is the likely aim, although its possible theyll shoot for the stars and head to the Gold Cup. Most of the horses at the front of the market have question marks either in terms of whether they will run in the race, will be fit (Allaho still yet to be seen) or are good enough to beat Shishkin if the new distance brings him back to his best.



Ashroe Diamond 6/1 Mares Novice - won the Aintree bumper and has finished 3rd in two grade ones against some of the best novices. Can see her being a lot shorter on the day. Also interesting to see if there current Fav, Luccia runs in the Tolworth on Saturday



Also really like Hermes Allen. Challow winners have a terrible record in the Ballymore in terms of winning it but I thought he looked a bit special when winning the other day. Not much 4/1 left now though