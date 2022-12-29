« previous next »
Author Topic: The Horse Racing thread  (Read 259021 times)

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5160 on: December 29, 2022, 02:20:47 pm »
Townend basically said the same thing on RTE after the race. Not sure ye'll be able to fin it anywhere but there was a 2 horse race down in Limerick and Ruby was giving a running commentary on it and he was going through what both jockeys would be thinking and he pretty much called the finish from about 3 hurdles out 100% correctly. For someone who loves horse racing but is never around 'horsey' people it was class to hear someone go through what jockeys would be thinking and then to see it play out in front of your eyes on a 10 second delay.

Just highlights the absolutely terrible banter level of analysis the likes of Sky and BT pump out.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5161 on: December 29, 2022, 02:26:46 pm »
That looked a very decent race. State Man has improved and for first time out in that company that was a good run from Vauban. They may even get within a furlong of Constitution Hill :)
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5162 on: December 29, 2022, 02:29:01 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 29, 2022, 02:20:47 pm
Townend basically said the same thing on RTE after the race. Not sure ye'll be able to fin it anywhere but there was a 2 horse race down in Limerick and Ruby was giving a running commentary on it and he was going through what both jockeys would be thinking and he pretty much called the finish from about 3 hurdles out 100% correctly. For someone who loves horse racing but is never around 'horsey' people it was class to hear someone go through what jockeys would be thinking and then to see it play out in front of your eyes on a 10 second delay.

Just highlights the absolutely terrible banter level of analysis the likes of Sky and BT pump out.
Watched that (without the Ruby Comms) Brazil got turned over at 1/5. Mad how he didnt try and stretch the eventual winner and let him sucker punch them into a sprint finish
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5163 on: December 29, 2022, 02:29:27 pm »
Yeah two serious animals there but nothing for that freak over the water to be worried about I think  ;D
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5164 on: December 29, 2022, 02:31:35 pm »
If I could only take one of them home I think Id want Vauban. I suspect we wont see him at Cheltenham but for a 4 year old to look so decent in open company is impressive. Normally takes them a year or 2 after a juvenile campaign to find their feet.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5165 on: December 29, 2022, 03:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 29, 2022, 02:31:35 pm
If I could only take one of them home I think Id want Vauban. I suspect we wont see him at Cheltenham but for a 4 year old to look so decent in open company is impressive. Normally takes them a year or 2 after a juvenile campaign to find their feet.
Id agree. He lost first time out last season and then did nothing but improve, hopefully can do similar again this season
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5166 on: December 31, 2022, 12:52:41 pm »
Potentially one of Facile Vegas rivals just got trounced (although he may have gained another). Jet Powered very disappointing, but Gary Moore might have another good one - Jupiter Du Gite just hosed up. Be interesting to see if he can back it up or if it was a one off.

Edit: Just noticed Jupiter Du Gite is a juvenile so unlikely to run in the Supreme
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5167 on: December 31, 2022, 03:10:25 pm »
Hermes Allen looked very good there. Could be the best of the recent Nicholls Challow winners over hurdles.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5168 on: January 2, 2023, 01:12:43 pm »
I think I asked this last year. Any Cheltenham shouts still over 4/1 as we start 2023?

Ive got a couple I like

Shishkin 8/1 Ryanair - seems like theyll be going up in trip and Id have thought this is the likely aim, although its possible theyll shoot for the stars and head to the Gold Cup. Most of the horses at the front of the market have question marks either in terms of whether they will run in the race, will be fit (Allaho still yet to be seen) or are good enough to beat Shishkin if the new distance brings him back to his best.

Ashroe Diamond 6/1 Mares Novice - won the Aintree bumper and has finished 3rd in two grade ones against some of the best novices. Can see her being a lot shorter on the day. Also interesting to see if there current Fav, Luccia runs in the Tolworth on Saturday

Also really like Hermes Allen. Challow winners have a terrible record in the Ballymore in terms of winning it but I thought he looked a bit special when winning the other day. Not much 4/1 left now though
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5169 on: January 2, 2023, 01:17:34 pm »
Shishkin is worth the risk at 8/1. I wouldnt want him any shorter though because he was run off his feet from flag fall the other day. I dont think the Ryanair is any good beyond Allaho though, so theres not much to fear.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5170 on: January 7, 2023, 02:14:03 pm »
Ashroe Diamond is pretty highly thought of over here Duvva. Surprised she's that big.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5171 on: January 7, 2023, 02:17:11 pm »
Feel Arctic Bresil is a bit over priced here.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5172 on: January 7, 2023, 02:30:28 pm »
That was absolutely shocking, can't blame the ground either.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5173 on: January 7, 2023, 02:36:46 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on January  7, 2023, 02:30:28 pm
That was absolutely shocking, can't blame the ground either.
Dont think he went a yard.

Nicholls got a couple of top class novice hurdlers for the first time in a while. Think Hermes Allen the best of the two but thought that was a decent performance. A worthy Supreme horse but would be surprised if hes quite good enough to beat Facile Vega
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5174 on: January 7, 2023, 03:16:14 pm »
Not convinced thats a vintage Tolworth winner but time will tell. British racing has been so bad for so long maybe its just given me a negative disposition to animals that dont absolutely scream monster. Our novice hurdlers in particular have been lapped by the Irish for several seasons.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5175 on: January 7, 2023, 04:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January  7, 2023, 03:16:14 pm
Not convinced thats a vintage Tolworth winner but time will tell. British racing has been so bad for so long maybe its just given me a negative disposition to animals that dont absolutely scream monster. Our novice hurdlers in particular have been lapped by the Irish for several seasons.
Possibly not but its probably better than some Recent renewals, and nothing in Ireland has blown me away yet. Also I think the winners good but hard to know what hes beaten as the other main two in the market didnt run well.
Even Facile Vega who I do think will win doesnt quite look the class of previous Supreme winners yet, but done nothing wrong either
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5176 on: January 7, 2023, 04:18:45 pm »
Quote from: duvva on January  7, 2023, 04:14:36 pm
Possibly not but its probably better than some Recent renewals, and nothing in Ireland has blown me away yet. Also I think the winners good but hard to know what hes beaten as the other main two in the market didnt run well.
Even Facile Vega who I do think will win doesnt quite look the class of previous Supreme winners yet, but done nothing wrong either

Wouldnt put you off backing it to win the King George in 2024 if you can get a price. Seems like Nicholls looks them up and down for suitability for that race before they even run. We might even get a Denman comparison.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5177 on: January 7, 2023, 04:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January  7, 2023, 04:18:45 pm
Wouldnt put you off backing it to win the King George in 2024 if you can get a price. Seems like Nicholls looks them up and down for suitability for that race before they even run. We might even get a Denman comparison.
:)
Sounds like the Supreme may not even be on the agenda unless its very soft, looking at a race at Kelso as well

Anyway my main point was these two look a bit better than what Nicholls has had in a while, which should if it continues help to level up the playing field a bit between the UK and Ireland
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5178 on: January 7, 2023, 07:07:22 pm »
Loving the new custom title Duvva  ;D
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5179 on: January 7, 2023, 09:04:20 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on January  7, 2023, 07:07:22 pm
Loving the new custom title Duvva  ;D
:)
Yep i have Jim to thank for that
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5180 on: January 8, 2023, 02:57:49 pm »
Not learnt anything new about Appreciate It today, although I suppose the Arkle seems more likely than the Turners at this stage. Hope Jack Kennedys ok sounds like a leg injury after falling in the same race.
The Lawlors looked a decent renewal. I dont think theres a stand out in there though for either Facile Vega or Hermes Allen to worry about.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5181 on: January 11, 2023, 11:54:27 pm »
And due to poor Jack Kennedys fifth leg break Davy Russells retirement has lasted no more than a few weeks. Must admit it did cross my mind if hed come back given hes only just stopped. Hopefully didnt go too mad over Christmas. What a jockey to have as a replacement
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5182 on: January 13, 2023, 10:07:05 pm »
LHomme Presse out of the Gold Cup. Think he had the best chance of the UK based horses
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5183 on: January 14, 2023, 11:54:32 pm »
Blood Destiny impressive today I thought. Beat Nusret slightly further than Lossiemouth. No other 2m hurdle to compare the time but seemed to do as he liked. Let them catch up then just went away without too much urging after the second last. Probably needs to Hurdle better but the engine seems good and the stiffer New Course should suit
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5184 on: January 17, 2023, 06:19:23 pm »
Wasnt Sir Gerhard ruled out of Cheltenham a while back?

Hes now entered in all three novice chases and in a race at the DRF and is apparently back on track. Good old Willie!
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5185 on: January 17, 2023, 06:21:33 pm »
Gaelic Warriors tendency to jump to the right is not good.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5186 on: January 17, 2023, 06:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January 17, 2023, 06:21:33 pm
Gaelic Warriors tendency to jump to the right is not good.
Not seen that race yet. Seems to me a lot of these top horses are not really having very tough races and I wonder if that will count against some in March. Certainly finding it hard to weigh up various form lines
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5187 on: January 17, 2023, 06:31:12 pm »
Too many egg and spoon races. Its just a racecourse gallop. A waste of time.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5188 on: January 17, 2023, 10:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January 17, 2023, 06:31:12 pm
Too many egg and spoon races. Its just a racecourse gallop. A waste of time.
Think its that and far too many of the good horses with far too few trainers, meaning they often avoid each other until Spring
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5189 on: January 18, 2023, 03:48:51 pm »
Flooring Porter is 50/50 for Cheltenham. That division is crumbling. The market is dominated by inconsistent horses, horses that almost certainly wont run in it and horses that arent good enough. Id probably even give a chance to Dashel Drasher at 25/1. Thats how bad it is.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5190 on: January 18, 2023, 05:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January 18, 2023, 03:48:51 pm
Flooring Porter is 50/50 for Cheltenham. That division is crumbling. The market is dominated by inconsistent horses, horses that almost certainly wont run in it and horses that arent good enough. Id probably even give a chance to Dashel Drasher at 25/1. Thats how bad it is.
Yep the Stayers is wide open. Ive had a stab at Paisley Park at 14/1, seems as good as ever this year so worth an ew shout
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5191 on: January 19, 2023, 12:59:12 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January 18, 2023, 03:48:51 pm
Flooring Porter is 50/50 for Cheltenham. That division is crumbling. The market is dominated by inconsistent horses, horses that almost certainly wont run in it and horses that arent good enough. Id probably even give a chance to Dashel Drasher at 25/1. Thats how bad it is.

Shame. Danny Mullins' ride on him last year was absolutely sensational too, he judged his fractions to perfection, gave the horse a breather and stacked them up and kicked again.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5192 on: January 19, 2023, 07:06:49 pm »
Shame Ascots off. Would have been good to see Energumene and Edwardstone go at it

Fingers crossed they are both declared again for the rearranged race at Cheltenham next Sat
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5193 on: January 22, 2023, 03:19:02 pm »
Not sure he beat much but Embassy Gardens just won easily. No doubt will shortly be another fairly short priced Fav for the Mullins battalion heading to Cheltenham
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5194 on: January 24, 2023, 12:40:16 pm »
After months umming and ahhing bought Cheltenham tickets for Tue-Thu today. Not been to the Festival since 2020 so looking forward to it. Although I probably wont feel so jubilant by the end of the week
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5195 on: January 25, 2023, 07:06:49 pm »
I notice Sir Gerhard is due to make his debut over fences in a beginners chase tomorrow over 2 miles. Done well considering he was out of Cheltenham a little while back
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5196 on: Yesterday at 09:23:04 pm »
Cracking days Racing across Cheltenham, Doncaster and Fairyhouse cards tomorrow. A few of my Cheltenham hopefuls running
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5197 on: Today at 10:18:40 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 24, 2023, 12:40:16 pm
After months umming and ahhing bought Cheltenham tickets for Tue-Thu today. Not been to the Festival since 2020 so looking forward to it. Although I probably wont feel so jubilant by the end of the week
I was contemplating going to Gold Cup day but haven't committed. I hear that Tuesday/Wednesday are usually the 'best' days from a visiting perspective, is that true?
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #5198 on: Today at 11:59:07 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:18:40 am
I was contemplating going to Gold Cup day but haven't committed. I hear that Tuesday/Wednesday are usually the 'best' days from a visiting perspective, is that true?
Personally I think Tuesday and Wednesday are the best days in terms of the quality of the races. The Friday is always busiest as they let more in. Club tickets are already sold out for the Friday, so youve got even less options.
