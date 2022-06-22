« previous next »
The Horse Racing thread

Re: The Horse Racing thread
June 22, 2022, 10:04:44 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 21, 2022, 02:52:55 pm
Got tickets for the Long Room at Chester on Friday for the evening meeting.

Half day off work, skin full of Guinness and night racing. 

Get in.


Group of us going to Chester for the Sunday meeting in July, only day we can all go with work commitments. Always a good craic.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
June 23, 2022, 03:07:44 pm
Seems to have been a falling out between Gosden and Dettori at Ascot, hes not on Gosden horses he usually ride this weekend at Newmarket.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
June 23, 2022, 05:27:14 pm
Interesting. Can't say I'm surprised after last week, but it does seem to have been something that has been bubbling with Gosden for a while. I remember him a few times talking about Frankie and with one in particular you got the impression he didn't like Frankie telling him about the horse (Stradivarius in this instance) and like his own ego felt it should be the other way round; I'm the trainer, I tell you about the horse!
It'd be interesting also to see what Frankie does next if this partnership does come to an end. I'm sure he'll still be in demand but I also genuinely fear for Frankie when his riding days are over because without the love of the crowd I can see him struggling a lot mentally.
Hollie Doyle being tipped to take his spot I see.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
June 23, 2022, 06:05:08 pm
Dettori just isnt what he was. The days of him getting horses up that he shouldnt are a long time ago. He still rides his share of winners and top level ones at that because Gosden is supported by every big owner in the game and most have purple blood but they win in spite of him now in my opinion.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
June 25, 2022, 03:51:18 pm
Humungous display from Trueshan. Winning a handicap off 120!
Re: The Horse Racing thread
June 25, 2022, 04:00:34 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 25, 2022, 03:51:18 pm
Humungous display from Trueshan. Winning a handicap off 120!
Missed that. Didnt think hed be able to win the Plate off top weight. As you say Gerry thats some effort

Did just catch Westover bolt up in the Irish Derby
Re: The Horse Racing thread
June 25, 2022, 04:07:31 pm
I wouldnt have backed him when he was carrying 28 pound more than a horse rated 97. Especially not over 2 miles. My general rule is the further they go the lower down the handicap I start looking.

Westover was exceptional, another classic winner for Frankel too. Dont think hes beat a great deal though. Tuesday wouldve been beaten by several lengths in the Oaks if Emily Upjohn didnt blow the start and Piz Badile got beat from Epsom to Haydock in the Derby.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
June 25, 2022, 07:46:12 pm
Think my lesser knowledge helped me, backed Trueshan @ 5/1 last night, didn't realise the weight. Any horse that has beat Stradivarius gets my money down.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
June 25, 2022, 08:18:29 pm
Quote from: aedge659 on June 25, 2022, 07:46:12 pm
Think my lesser knowledge helped me, backed Trueshan @ 5/1 last night, didn't realise the weight. Any horse that has beat Stradivarius gets my money down.
Nice result mate
Re: The Horse Racing thread
June 25, 2022, 10:38:26 pm
Trueshan ran that same race last year off 10-4 and came 6th.

That's big.

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 01:33:30 pm
The Eclipse looks a good renewal this Saturday. Mishriff seems a very big price but he wasnt at his best first time out last season and needs to return to form after two disappointing runs
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 06:01:43 pm
Really nice looking field for it but the weather may play it's part. I won't be making any selections until the day, put it that way.
