Interesting. Can't say I'm surprised after last week, but it does seem to have been something that has been bubbling with Gosden for a while. I remember him a few times talking about Frankie and with one in particular you got the impression he didn't like Frankie telling him about the horse (Stradivarius in this instance) and like his own ego felt it should be the other way round; I'm the trainer, I tell you about the horse!

It'd be interesting also to see what Frankie does next if this partnership does come to an end. I'm sure he'll still be in demand but I also genuinely fear for Frankie when his riding days are over because without the love of the crowd I can see him struggling a lot mentally.

Hollie Doyle being tipped to take his spot I see.