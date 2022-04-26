Hes an absurdly good racehorse. The amazing thing is we dont really know if this is even his optimum trip. On breeding he should get at least 10f but why would you up him in trip when this division is desperate and hes almost unbeatable against the current crop. He should hoover up the group 1s this term and I guess its off to the sheds for him.



Very much like Frankel how he cruises into leading positions isn't he. I'd like to see him stay at a mile personally as he may not still have that same ability with two more furlongs under his belt. Frankel could do it but Frankel was a bit of a freak with breeding that suggested much more than a mile from the off as the Galileo/Sadler's Wells influence tends to be quite strong. The same arguments are made for Baaeed and the obvious comparison with Hukum, but as Haggas has said, he looks nothing like Hukum and he has a big backside - which all sounds like a miler. It's tough to get a good look at him to see what he looks like with regards to his breeding, but the racing world is so hung up on the sire lines they almost always ignore - at least to too far a degree - the other side of the breeding, and Baaeed has Kingmambo there on that side, and that goes back to the mighty Miesque, as Kingmambo's dam, so while the Sea the Stars influence is there - and he himself was sired by a miler in Cape Cross - it doesn't necessarily mean he's only going to produce 12f+ horses because he was a 10f/12f horse himself (he's actually a good producer of winners over a mile as well, which is getting ignored). Either way, I want to see Baaeed end his racing career unbeaten because he looks that little bit different to most horses, he definitely has that X-factor about him, I just don't want to see him stretched to 10f just on 'breeding': if he's built like a miler his conformation is telling you his distance. But that said, I do trust that Haggas knows his stuff, he's a top trainer, so we'll see.