The Horse Racing thread

duvva

Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 26, 2022, 04:21:42 pm
Think thats what you call a blow out! Neither Mullins horses ran their races. Sir Gerhard ran a similar race here last year after Cheltenham
FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 26, 2022, 04:23:24 pm
Unbelievable ride from Jack Kennedy there, Sir Gerhard ran a stinker there, he's definitely better than that, going to blame Cheltenham for it.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 26, 2022, 04:26:46 pm
Also think we saw why Mullins ran him in the Ballymore. Constitution Hill wouldve lapped him.
FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 26, 2022, 05:03:34 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on April 26, 2022, 04:26:46 pm
Also think we saw why Mullins ran him in the Ballymore. Constitution Hill wouldve lapped him.

Not sure about that, just don't think he was at it today.
duvva

Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 26, 2022, 08:49:00 pm
Another no show from Bob, jumped slightly right all the way then just went backwards before the race even got going. Hasnt been as convincing over fences but somethings not right with him
duvva

Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 27, 2022, 06:04:17 pm
Allaho is some horse. Dont think hed stay the gold cup trip as I thought he might just be running out of gas at the end despite pulling further clear as hed already run the others into the ground

De Bromheads horses are running like absolute drains
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 27, 2022, 06:16:41 pm
De Bromheads as a stable have been iffy if were being extremely kind since he had that spell last Spring. He still gets the odd winner thats too well handicapped or a way clear on pure talent but youre risking it backing his.
FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 27, 2022, 06:35:43 pm
Allaho is the best horse in training at the moment. Facile Vega an absolute superstar in the making.
duvva

Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 27, 2022, 06:58:37 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on April 27, 2022, 06:35:43 pm
Allaho is the best horse in training at the moment. Facile Vega an absolute superstar in the making.
Missed the bumper did it win easy. I see Redemption Day wasnt far behind who ran no race in the mud at Cheltenham
FlashGordon

Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 27, 2022, 11:15:42 pm
Quote from: duvva on April 27, 2022, 06:58:37 pm
Missed the bumper did it win easy. I see Redemption Day wasnt far behind who ran no race in the mud at Cheltenham

No was made work for it but Patrick said he was flat so it was still some performance. They left American Mike for dust.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
May 11, 2022, 04:13:30 pm
Emily Upjohn is very, very good. Oaks good? Time will tell but shes way above average. Love how good Sea The Stars is as a sire, he was beastly when I was growing up.
duvva

Re: The Horse Racing thread
May 11, 2022, 04:17:50 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 11, 2022, 04:13:30 pm
Emily Upjohn is very, very good. Oaks good? Time will tell but shes way above average. Love how good Sea The Stars is as a sire, he was beastly when I was growing up.
Sea the Stars is probably my fav flat horse. Was at Newmarket when he won the guineas. Missed the boat with Emily Upjohn, she was still 6/1 after her first romp a few weeks ago, she seems the likely winner to me.

Think the Derby much more open though without Luxembourg
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
May 12, 2022, 08:45:47 am
His Arc win was special, Duvva. Unbelievable horse to get him out of that hole.

Talking of the Arc, Melbourne Cup winner Verry Ellegant is going to be trained in France by Graffard now. Presume thats because the owners thought itd be a good idea and Chris Waller didnt.
duvva

Re: The Horse Racing thread
May 12, 2022, 04:23:23 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 12, 2022, 08:45:47 am
His Arc win was special, Duvva. Unbelievable horse to get him out of that hole.

Talking of the Arc, Melbourne Cup winner Verry Ellegant is going to be trained in France by Graffard now. Presume thats because the owners thought itd be a good idea and Chris Waller didnt.
It was special as soon as he got the gap he was gone in a matter of strides and the race was over.

Desert Crown looked good winning the Dante, did wander slightly to the right which might be an issue at Epsom but the further they went the better he looked
duvva

Re: The Horse Racing thread
May 14, 2022, 03:24:52 pm
Hope were in Baaeed form today. Won at a canter
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
May 14, 2022, 04:07:21 pm
Hes an absurdly good racehorse. The amazing thing is we dont really know if this is even his optimum trip. On breeding he should get at least 10f but why would you up him in trip when this division is desperate and hes almost unbeatable against the current crop. He should hoover up the group 1s this term and I guess its off to the sheds for him.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
May 20, 2022, 03:01:23 pm
Haggas crew are in scolding hot form. Everything he puts a saddle on is winning.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
May 23, 2022, 08:39:28 am
Haggas with another humongous weekend. Very difficult to take one of his on at the minute.

In Ireland, Homeless Songs produced a breathtaking display. Alenquer managed to get his hands on a mediocre Group 1. Probably become a stallion in Japan or Germany.
El_Frank

Re: The Horse Racing thread
May 25, 2022, 08:07:51 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 14, 2022, 04:07:21 pm
Hes an absurdly good racehorse. The amazing thing is we dont really know if this is even his optimum trip. On breeding he should get at least 10f but why would you up him in trip when this division is desperate and hes almost unbeatable against the current crop. He should hoover up the group 1s this term and I guess its off to the sheds for him.

Very much like Frankel how he cruises into leading positions isn't he. I'd like to see him stay at a mile personally as he may not still have that same ability with two more furlongs under his belt. Frankel could do it but Frankel was a bit of a freak with breeding that suggested much more than a mile from the off as the Galileo/Sadler's Wells influence tends to be quite strong. The same arguments are made for Baaeed and the obvious comparison with Hukum, but as Haggas has said, he looks nothing like Hukum and he has a big backside - which all sounds like a miler. It's tough to get a good look at him to see what he looks like with regards to his breeding, but the racing world is so hung up on the sire lines they almost always ignore - at least to too far a degree - the other side of the breeding, and Baaeed has Kingmambo there on that side, and that goes back to the mighty Miesque, as Kingmambo's dam, so while the Sea the Stars influence is there - and he himself was sired by a miler in Cape Cross -  it doesn't necessarily mean he's only going to produce 12f+ horses because he was a 10f/12f horse himself (he's actually a good producer of winners over a mile as well, which is getting ignored). Either way, I want to see Baaeed end his racing career unbeaten because he looks that little bit different to most horses, he definitely has that X-factor about him, I just don't want to see him stretched to 10f just on 'breeding': if he's built like a miler his conformation is telling you his distance. But that said, I do trust that Haggas knows his stuff, he's a top trainer, so we'll see.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
May 27, 2022, 07:04:50 am
I think Haggas will keep him to a mile, especially after seeing Bay Bridge look pretty spectacular over 1m2. I really dont see anything to beat Baaeed over a mile but Bay Bridge might be a stern test over 10 furlongs. Of course Id like to see it but Im not sure we will now.
Fiasco

Re: The Horse Racing thread
May 27, 2022, 04:36:32 pm
Do we anticipate Emily UpJohn shortening before next week? Around even money at the moment. With her being a headstrong sort I do worry Epsom could just take her off her game a touch with the undulations, but if she handles it then even money will be a steal IMO.
duvva

Re: The Horse Racing thread
May 27, 2022, 08:32:38 pm
No idea about whether the price will shorten, but I do think shell win. Kicking myself for not getting in earlier. Was still 6/1 after her first run of the season. Wont be going in now.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Horse Racing thread
May 27, 2022, 08:58:11 pm
She seems by far the most likely winner but such a short price at Epsom doesnt excite me. I wont take her on, Ill just watch.
Fiasco

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 01:07:16 pm
Lester Piggot has died. 86. I read he had been hospitalized. One of the greatest of all time, a giant of the sport. RIP.

