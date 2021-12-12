« previous next »
Author Topic: The Horse Racing thread  (Read 225104 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4720 on: Today at 11:13:24 am »
Quote from: aedge659 on Today at 11:12:57 am
For anyone wanting to lump on Honeysuckle, Paddy have Blackmore to win a race today at Evens.

It's only Max £10 though

Can get 11/10 on Sky for Honeysuckle. Max £20
Online aedge659

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4721 on: Today at 11:32:42 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:13:24 am
It's only Max £10 though

Can get 11/10 on Sky for Honeysuckle. Max £20

Where's the 11/10 on Sky? Can only see winning by 5 lengths at 11/4
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4722 on: Today at 11:34:20 am »
Quote from: aedge659 on Today at 11:32:42 am
Where's the 11/10 on Sky? Can only see winning by 5 lengths at 11/4

It's a bet club boost, so if you're not in that then you won't get it.

Are you logged in? Just checked and it doesn't show if you aren't. If you're logged in and it doesn't show then it must be that you aren't in the Bet Club
Offline legendkiller

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4723 on: Today at 11:47:24 am »
Best of luck to everyone today
Online duvva

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4724 on: Today at 12:04:12 pm »
William Hill do 4 flash odds pushes between 12-1pm each day. First one today available until 12:15 is Honeysuckle Evns. Again only for a tenner
Online paulrazor

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4725 on: Today at 12:13:26 pm »
Quote from: aedge659 on Today at 11:12:57 am
For anyone wanting to lump on Honeysuckle, Paddy have Blackmore to win a race today at Evens.


Edit: Just seen Max £10 so not exactly lumping lol
saw that

still had to have a go
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4726 on: Today at 12:25:00 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:04:12 pm
William Hill do 4 flash odds pushes between 12-1pm each day. First one today available until 12:15 is Honeysuckle Evns. Again only for a tenner

Run Wild Fred at 9/4 until 12.30
Online aedge659

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4727 on: Today at 12:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:34:20 am
It's a bet club boost, so if you're not in that then you won't get it.

Are you logged in? Just checked and it doesn't show if you aren't. If you're logged in and it doesn't show then it must be that you aren't in the Bet Club

That's explains it, I'm banned from Sky Bet promotions
Online duvva

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4728 on: Today at 12:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:25:00 pm
Run Wild Fred at 9/4 until 12.30
Edwardstone 7/2 now
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4729 on: Today at 12:41:22 pm »
Honeysuckle is 11/10 on sky bet promotions now. No brainer

Edit: see it's already been mentioned   ;D

Regret not putting money on too friendly now at 20/1, it's now 16's but seems a decent ew
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4730 on: Today at 12:44:30 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:41:22 pm
Honeysuckle is 11/10 on sky bet promotions now. No brainer

Edit: see it's already been mentioned   ;D


5/4 on Boylesports. Weirdly my max stake if £9.40 rather than £10
Online duvva

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4731 on: Today at 12:46:37 pm »
Gaelic Warrior 3/1

Is todays final push
