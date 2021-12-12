For anyone wanting to lump on Honeysuckle, Paddy have Blackmore to win a race today at Evens.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
It's only Max £10 thoughCan get 11/10 on Sky for Honeysuckle. Max £20
Where's the 11/10 on Sky? Can only see winning by 5 lengths at 11/4
For anyone wanting to lump on Honeysuckle, Paddy have Blackmore to win a race today at Evens. Edit: Just seen Max £10 so not exactly lumping lol
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
William Hill do 4 flash odds pushes between 12-1pm each day. First one today available until 12:15 is Honeysuckle Evns. Again only for a tenner
It's a bet club boost, so if you're not in that then you won't get it. Are you logged in? Just checked and it doesn't show if you aren't. If you're logged in and it doesn't show then it must be that you aren't in the Bet Club
Run Wild Fred at 9/4 until 12.30
Honeysuckle is 11/10 on sky bet promotions now. No brainer Edit: see it's already been mentioned
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.14]