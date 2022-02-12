My ramblings for day one, I like to get them down in here as it helps to clear my mind before looking at the following daySupreme - Dysart Dynamo 5/2 - I've mentioned on here before that I keep my own Speed Figures and Dysart is coming out on top of my figures for the Novice Hurdlers by some distance. His Moscow Flyer win produced a huge figure and Mullins horses that win that race and are given a chance in the Supreme tend to give a good account of themselves. He's unbeaten and the smallest margin of victory for him is 7.5L, I think he could be a bit of a freak. Of the dangers there's every chance Constitution Hill could be the best horse in the race in time. However, I hate his profile for this, a Tolworth win on awful ground is a terrible prep for a Supreme and his price is far too short. Jonbon has run in two crawls so far, again could win but far too short in the market for what he's achieved, if he wasn't Douvan's brother he'd be twice the price. Kilcruit is a big danger but again too short on what he's shown on the track.Ultima - I fancy four here Fantastikas 12/1, Gericault Roque 18/1, Tea Clipper 20/1, Vintage Clouds 25/1 all each way - I felt Death Duty and Does He Know were completely making this market. Death Duty has just won an absolute slog in the mud and Does He Know is a bit of a basket case and a questionable jumper at times. With the bookies clambering to give extra places I'll oblige and back as many as I fancy. In Fantastikas I think he's ready made for this, travelled really sweetly alongside L'Homme Presse for a long time at Cheltenham over a distance far shorter than ideal. He then went to Lingfield over further and got the job done really nicely. I felt he idled in front that day and the winning distance should've been much wider. Gericault Roque, he's a really nice horse who ran a lovely race at Warwick the last day, the winner just got loose in front in a lovely rhythm so worth marking that run up also as he was best of the rest with limited experience. Connections must be respected also having won this event twice with Un Temps Pour Tout. Tea Clipper needs some forgiving for his last run but I'm willing to do so. Again he shaped really well over 2.5 miles on debut and looked to want further taking a while to grind down the long time leader. He stopped really quickly the last day at Kempton, however they've given him a wind surgery since so I'm hoping whatever caused that is resolved. He ran really well in the Coral Cup last season finishing third, he was screaming out to me for a step up in trip that day so tomorrow's trip should really suit. I love the addition of Cheekpieces for him also as he has a tendency to race slightly lazily. Finally Vintage Clouds, won it last year, usually runs a big race and I liked his last run with his in mind.Champion Hurdle - Epatante 16/1 each way - Simple process for me this one. She's being criminally underestimated by the market here, at her best she's not a million miles off Honeysuckly. She's run in 2 Grade 1s this season and won both (dead heating the first against a race fit Not So Sleepy) and is a previous Champion herself. It was well documented she had back issues last season which the appear to have resolved, if she's at her best she'll go close.NH Chase - Run Wild Fred 5/2 - Simply think he wins this, absolutely love the horse and his prep for the race. Best horse in it for me.