Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4680 on: February 12, 2022, 02:18:46 pm »
Bit worried about the drying ground here for Royale Pagaille
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4681 on: February 12, 2022, 02:34:29 pm »
Urgh, runs really well beats the Fav and still finishes second
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4682 on: February 12, 2022, 02:45:00 pm »
The staying chaser division is just an absolute lottery. I think RP has run his race there but Clan Des Obeaux either runs to a mark in the 140s or 170s for instance. I couldnt have backed Eldorado Allen.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4683 on: February 12, 2022, 02:56:27 pm »
Just caught up with the Journey With Me race, seemed a very slow run affair, but didnt look a Ballymore winner to me
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4684 on: February 12, 2022, 03:39:49 pm »
Well... That's a huge knock to Constitution Hill. Jetoile went out like a light a mile from home.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4685 on: February 12, 2022, 03:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February 12, 2022, 03:39:49 pm
Well... That's a huge knock to Constitution Hill. Jetoile went out like a light a mile from home.
Yep went from first to out the back of the telly in no time.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4686 on: February 12, 2022, 03:44:56 pm »
Quote from: duvva on February 12, 2022, 03:41:22 pm
Yep went from first to out the back of the telly in no time.

Very weird. I was thinking to myself he'd got them all bunched up and I'd have liked to see him push the pace a bit more but that's never going to account for how quickly he went backwards. There's outpaced and then there's that. I'm going to give him the benefit of the doubt and say something was amiss.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4687 on: February 12, 2022, 09:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February 12, 2022, 02:09:57 pm
Edwardstone on the other hand might go off a bigger price than he should for a weak renewal of the Arkle. He's not a superstar but he's a rock solid contender.

He done it tidily today. I have Third Time backed for the Grand Annual and was very happy with his run. He lost a length round the last bend and another couple at the second last after which Skelton was very easy on him (not that the winner was all out by any means). The run shouldn't  hurt his mark and I think the Grand Annual is the right race because he is sure to get the fast pace he needs to settle. I wouldn't count him out in a fast run race in the Arkle either but you get small fields there sometimes. I know there is a view that he wont get up the hill but he wasn't stopping in Ferny Hollow's bumper so I am not sure that will be the case.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4688 on: February 15, 2022, 12:07:49 am »
Sounds like Elliott is leaning towards the Ballymore with Ginto and theres definitely been some changes in both that market and the AB.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4689 on: February 15, 2022, 09:50:34 am »
If youre Mullins youve got 2 superior bullets to fire than Ginto in my opinion. Just dont think hes got anywhere near enough pace. Hell need to go to the front and go a million and hope they dont last home as well as he will. Hes a slow boat in my opinion. Albert Bartlett is a penalty kick. I think Elliott will regret it but good for your antepost, Duvva.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4690 on: February 15, 2022, 10:59:43 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on February 15, 2022, 09:50:34 am
If youre Mullins youve got 2 superior bullets to fire than Ginto in my opinion. Just dont think hes got anywhere near enough pace. Hell need to go to the front and go a million and hope they dont last home as well as he will. Hes a slow boat in my opinion. Albert Bartlett is a penalty kick. I think Elliott will regret it but good for your antepost, Duvva.
Im not so sure about the AB being a penalty kick, on paper it probably looks that way, but the quality doesnt always rise to the top in that race. I do actually think a fast run 2m5 should see Ginto at his best. In terms of Mullins well probably be waiting until the weekend before to find out who is going Supreme and who will go Ballymore but potentially Sir Gerhard and Dysart could both go Supreme. Outside of those Im not sure its the strongest Ballymore so can see why theyd go for it
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4691 on: February 15, 2022, 04:56:16 pm »
Just having an early look at the trends site I use every Festival. https://www.gaultstats.com/

I think it was aedge659 who mentioned about backing favs recently. Something to bear in mind when doing so, Ive just cut and pasted part of his overall review of fate of the favourites below.

WILLIE MULLINS SHORTIES - Slight change over the past two years. 2021 WPM saddled six at 15/8 or under. Only Appreciate It 8/11 and Monkfish 1/4 obliged. Concertista, Chacun, Kilcuit and Elimay didn't (also Billaway at 2/1). That 15/8 or under, 22 wins from the his last 38. Running profit ot back a fiver. Hmm. 24 sent out evens or shorter over the past 14 Festivals, 11 losers. Five losers over the last two Festivals.
2020. Willie saddled 7 winners, none priced under 3/1. He saddled 7 favourites, all 3/1 or under, all losers. All in conditions races. In order Asterion Forlonge 9/4, Benie Des Dieux 4/6, Carefully Selected 10/11, Alloha 5/2, Appreciate It 15/8, Faugheen 3/1, Billaway 11/4. Amazing to think that his shortest priced horse on GC Day was in the fifth race and the first one that day that he didn't win. Min won the Ryanair for himin 2020 at 2/1 but A Plus Tard was the favourite.
The shortest shorties to get turned over this century are, in order, Douvan, Envoi Allen and Annie Power in that 2015 £40 million fall.
BACKING SP FAVS BLIND - A daft idea but some do. 2021 not a good year, Punter loses 7.5 pts. 8 shorties won but biggest prices Allaho and Mount Ida, both at 3s In 2020, for only the second time in the last six, backing the favourites blind at SP would have given you the punter level stakes of +5. Saint Roi 11/2, Dame de Compagnie 5/1 helped to bolster it. Similar +5 success in 2019 with A Plus Tard 5/1, Sire De Berlais 4s, both at 7/2 giving decent SP Fav returns. In each of the previous three Festivals, backing the 28 favs blind would have given the bookies a win. 2018 -3.5, 2017 -2.5 and in 2016, -1 on level £1 stakes. As said above, the true picture is difficult.
Enough, now.
Another beautiful thing in 2018 was that Coo Star Sivola in the Ultima was the first Festival Handicap favourite in 37 to win. Loved that stat. Have checked, in the 38 handicaps since, 10.5 favs have won, two last year, four and a jt fav in 2020. Too many for me. Time for another gap?
'WHICH ONES TO LAY IN 2021? - Last year at this point I put up 6 shorties to lay, got four right, Easysland, Kilcruit, Zanahyir and Billaway. Not bad, but it's dead easy when it's not your money. Can hear Dan saying 'We are playing with live bullets here, no George Cross please.' The 2022 short priced beauty parade should include (writing post DRF) Edwardstone, Constitution Hill, Shiskin, Honeysuckle, Gallopin Des Champs, Facile Vega, Allaho, Bob Olinger and Vauban/Pied Piper doubled at about 4/5.
Prediction time. No Grahams Preview this year so I don't know what the offers will be. Find this difficult. Strange year 2022. At this stage there is usually twice as many shorties to pick from. Going to lay Constitution Hill, Edwardstone (he's an 8yo), Bob Olinger in the Turners and Allaho Ryanair. That'll do.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4692 on: February 15, 2022, 08:15:18 pm »
Thanks Duvva, good read that. I do back favs but not blindly. Try and pic as wisely as you can. My knowledge doesn't span as much and yourself and several others on here for sure though, but I know a bit. Always look at the competition there up against aswell. Facile Vega I've never actually seen run so dubious at his short price. I've backed the very obviously fancied so far, Honeysuckle, Shishkin, Allaho and Bob Olinger. A few more have caught my eye over the last few months, L'homme Presse, Edwardstone, Galopin Des champs (no shocks really) but just wait to see when they confirm the runners for each race. Also like Concertista, the sky bet boost of Allaho & Concertista @ 8/1 is too good not to have a punt imo.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4693 on: February 15, 2022, 08:29:21 pm »
Quote from: aedge659 on February 15, 2022, 08:15:18 pm
Thanks Duvva, good read that. I do back favs but not blindly. Try and pic as wisely as you can. My knowledge doesn't span as much and yourself and several others on here for sure though, but I know a bit. Always look at the competition there up against aswell. Facile Vega I've never actually seen run so dubious at his short price. I've backed the very obviously fancied so far, Honeysuckle, Shishkin, Allaho and Bob Olinger. A few more have caught my eye over the last few months, L'homme Presse, Edwardstone, Galopin Des champs (no shocks really) but just wait to see when they confirm the runners for each race. Also like Concertista, the sky bet boost of Allaho & Concertista @ 8/1 is too good not to have a punt imo.
Is that this weeks? I quite like Elimay for the Mares Chase. I know shes not been at her best this season, but was only just touched off last season and Concertista can be a little inconsistent as well. Fair enough price though with the boost.
Still interested to see which race Galopin goes in, Ive backed him in the shorter race but wonder if theyll go for the longer as he wasnt as fluent over the fences at high speed at the DRF. 3 miler gives him a little more time to get his rhythm
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4694 on: February 16, 2022, 01:48:17 pm »
I'm sure it was Mick Fitzgerald who had Elimay as his Nap of the festival last year, I followed and obviously didn't go to plan, she's another one of those dodgy faves in my opinion. The run at Fairyhouse at the start of the year showed that. Agree with Galopin, really like him, but be hard to pick if up against Bob Olinger.
« Last Edit: February 17, 2022, 07:47:41 pm by aedge659 »
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4695 on: February 20, 2022, 05:29:21 pm »
Was quite impressed with Teahupoo yesterday, probably not good enough to beat Honeysuckle if shes at her best, but done very little wrong in his career so far.
Also liked Hillcrests run, was giving weight and came away well at the end considering the state of the ground. Nothing else has blown me away amongst the probable AB runners so Im leaning towards him for that race
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4696 on: February 22, 2022, 12:42:13 pm »
This time in three weeks is the best part of the year for me, the Supreme will be in touching distance and you will have it all still in front of you with all your bets still winners in your mind, can't wait!
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4697 on: February 22, 2022, 01:05:38 pm »
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on February 22, 2022, 12:42:13 pm
This time in three weeks is the best part of the year for me, the Supreme will be in touching distance and you will have it all still in front of you with all your bets still winners in your mind, can't wait!
I know its also the time of year where Im checking Sporting Life and Racing Post umpteen times a day with my fingers crossed hoping none pick up a late injury. Always tend to lose a few good ones at this stage as trainers wind them up to the max.

On another note I think the handicap entries are out at some point today. And Langer Dan is having a prep at Taunton before heading back to the Martin Pipe hoping theres no equivalent to Galopin Des Champs in there this time
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4698 on: February 22, 2022, 06:50:10 pm »
Oisin Murphy wont be champion jockey this year then. Looks Buicks to lose. Maybe Marquand and Doyle can get somewhat close.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4699 on: February 23, 2022, 04:28:01 pm »
While he has been known to change his mind at the last minute it Looks like Galopin v Bob is on.

https://www.racingpost.com/news/latest/willie-mullins-intent-on-galopin-des-champs-cheltenham-clash-with-bob-olinger/539754
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4700 on: February 23, 2022, 07:02:52 pm »
Quote from: duvva on February 23, 2022, 04:28:01 pm
While he has been known to change his mind at the last minute it Looks like Galopin v Bob is on.

https://www.racingpost.com/news/latest/willie-mullins-intent-on-galopin-des-champs-cheltenham-clash-with-bob-olinger/539754

Might be the race of the festival that throwing in Lhomme presse
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4701 on: February 23, 2022, 07:30:12 pm »
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on February 23, 2022, 07:02:52 pm
Might be the race of the festival that throwing in Lhomme presse
Could be a few hot races. The Champion Chase looks a cracker and the Supreme could be too if Sir Gerhard and Dysart Dynamo both go there

Fingers crossed they all get there fit and well
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4702 on: March 1, 2022, 06:20:12 pm »
Weights out for the handicaps at Cheltenham today. Havent had a good look through them yet but happy with Dunboyne getting 10st4 in the Pertemps
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4703 on: March 1, 2022, 11:57:22 pm »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on January 24, 2022, 01:21:33 pm
Wondering what you guys think of Farclas at 12/1 for the Cross Country. He has a good festival record winning the triumph and coming second to a blot on the handicap in the PP plate last year. That latter effort was over a distance thats probably on the short side for him now. At least it would need to be if he is going to be competitive in the XC!

My only fear is that the Irish handicapper has only put him up 5 pounds for a string of decent efforts. If the English handicapper was to be as lenient he would actually be very well in handicap wise at the festival again this year particularly if we assume that he is going to improve for further which I am already assuming he will when considering him for XC. His run in the GN last year basically confirms that anyhow. My instinct though is that the British handicapper will give him at least 8 pounds for his efforts since he was last assessed there. I dont think Gordon will decide on the target until he see the weights.

I am torn between taking the 12s and waiting to see how things develop.



See Farclas wasnt entered but Delta Work is.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4704 on: March 3, 2022, 11:28:00 am »
Quote from: duvva on March  1, 2022, 11:57:22 pm
See Farclas wasnt entered but Delta Work is.

Yep he is going straight to National. I have previously put up my thoughts on two horses for this year's festival and neither of them are running!!! (TTL might still run in Arkle but my bet was in Grand Annual) Luckily I was NRNB both times.

Re Farclas, when I put him up Gerry made the point that they wouldn't run him against Tiger as they wouldn't want any chance of ruining their own party. I really hope this observation turns out to be correct with regard to Delta Work as I am now on the Tiger Train big time and I really didn't see Delta coming until Gordon posted the schooling session with Tiger last week!. By far my biggest bet of the meet so far and I expect will still be at the end so stay away Delta please!!



Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4705 on: March 3, 2022, 07:58:12 pm »
Random question about Aintree on the Thursday:

I plan to go on the Thursday of the National meeting with my Dad.  He is getting on and will only really enjoy it if the weather is ok.

I fancy the West Tip stand for a bit of cover.  Does anyone know if this stand sells out on the Thursday?  Can we wait and buy them a few days before when we can see the weather forecast?
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4706 on: March 4, 2022, 11:50:24 am »
Quote from: Xabisfeet on March  3, 2022, 07:58:12 pm
Random question about Aintree on the Thursday:

I plan to go on the Thursday of the National meeting with my Dad.  He is getting on and will only really enjoy it if the weather is ok.

I fancy the West Tip stand for a bit of cover.  Does anyone know if this stand sells out on the Thursday?  Can we wait and buy them a few days before when we can see the weather forecast?
Sorry mate, cant help as Ive never been myself. Cheltenham always takes priorityand all my money :)
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4707 on: March 4, 2022, 08:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Xabisfeet on March  3, 2022, 07:58:12 pm
Random question about Aintree on the Thursday:

I plan to go on the Thursday of the National meeting with my Dad.  He is getting on and will only really enjoy it if the weather is ok.

I fancy the West Tip stand for a bit of cover.  Does anyone know if this stand sells out on the Thursday?  Can we wait and buy them a few days before when we can see the weather forecast?

I'd say in a normal year you'd have zero problems.

The Friday & Saturday both sold far quicker than usual though this year. I'd say you will be ok but I wouldn't be 100%.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4708 on: March 5, 2022, 08:10:36 am »
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on March  4, 2022, 08:58:52 pm
I'd say in a normal year you'd have zero problems.

The Friday & Saturday both sold far quicker than usual though this year. I'd say you will be ok but I wouldn't be 100%.

Cheers BH.  Lets see if i have the patience to wait!
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4709 on: March 10, 2022, 03:47:03 pm »
Looks as thought Elliott has confirmed Ginto for AB, Duvva. I think thats the right decision, hes a grinder. Ballymore is weak but AB is desperate.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4710 on: March 10, 2022, 04:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 10, 2022, 03:47:03 pm
Looks as thought Elliott has confirmed Ginto for AB, Duvva. I think thats the right decision, hes a grinder. Ballymore is weak but AB is desperate.
Has it been confirmed? I noticed the betting changed significantly after the Fav of Elliotts came out yesterday, but was hoping it was people putting 2 and 2 together and getting 5. Hes still in the 6 day decs today for the Ballymore.

Really doesnt look good from my point of view on betfair now though

Edit: read it now, Confirmed. Urgh thats quite a blow to my antepost bets. Think Minella Crooner being injured has changed the destination so thats even more annoying as he was heading the Ballymore it seemed before that.
Imagine hell probably go off Fav for the AB and rightly so based on form probably. But Im not as convinced as you Gerry that the race will suit him. Also Favs have a dreadful record in it and Elliotts never won it despite sending some of his (at the time) best novices to it.
« Last Edit: March 10, 2022, 04:35:00 pm by duvva »
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4711 on: Yesterday at 10:59:30 pm »
Sir Gerhard for the Ballymore so it looks like. Think it's a mistake to be honest but we shall see.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4712 on: Yesterday at 11:29:28 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:59:30 pm
Sir Gerhard for the Ballymore so it looks like. Think it's a mistake to be honest but we shall see.
Its a shame in terms of the Supreme as a contest but the Ballymore looks really weak and Id be surprised if hes not the best of them.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4713 on: Today at 10:55:01 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:59:30 pm
Sir Gerhard for the Ballymore so it looks like. Think it's a mistake to be honest but we shall see.

Jamie Codd, who rode him a time or 2 Id say and is a fantastic judge of a young horse said hed send him to the supreme. Ballymore is a bad race this year so he could well be good enough regardless but it does feel like theyre trying to mop up both novices without running one horse over his optimum trip.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4714 on: Today at 12:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:55:01 am
Jamie Codd, who rode him a time or 2 Id say and is a fantastic judge of a young horse said hed send him to the supreme. Ballymore is a bad race this year so he could well be good enough regardless but it does feel like theyre trying to mop up both novices without running one horse over his optimum trip.

That's exactly what I think too. He will probably still be good enough to win the Ballymore but I'm not sure if he makes it up the hill at 2m 4f if he's free going in front.
