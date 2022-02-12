Just having an early look at the trends site I use every Festival. https://www.gaultstats.com/
I think it was aedge659 who mentioned about backing favs recently. Something to bear in mind when doing so, Ive just cut and pasted part of his overall review of fate of the favourites below.
WILLIE MULLINS SHORTIES - Slight change over the past two years. 2021 WPM saddled six at 15/8 or under. Only Appreciate It 8/11 and Monkfish 1/4 obliged. Concertista, Chacun, Kilcuit and Elimay didn't (also Billaway at 2/1). That 15/8 or under, 22 wins from the his last 38. Running profit ot back a fiver. Hmm. 24 sent out evens or shorter over the past 14 Festivals, 11 losers. Five losers over the last two Festivals.
2020. Willie saddled 7 winners, none priced under 3/1. He saddled 7 favourites, all 3/1 or under, all losers. All in conditions races. In order Asterion Forlonge 9/4, Benie Des Dieux 4/6, Carefully Selected 10/11, Alloha 5/2, Appreciate It 15/8, Faugheen 3/1, Billaway 11/4. Amazing to think that his shortest priced horse on GC Day was in the fifth race and the first one that day that he didn't win. Min won the Ryanair for himin 2020 at 2/1 but A Plus Tard was the favourite.
The shortest shorties to get turned over this century are, in order, Douvan, Envoi Allen and Annie Power in that 2015 £40 million fall.
BACKING SP FAVS BLIND - A daft idea but some do. 2021 not a good year, Punter loses 7.5 pts. 8 shorties won but biggest prices Allaho and Mount Ida, both at 3s In 2020, for only the second time in the last six, backing the favourites blind at SP would have given you the punter level stakes of +5. Saint Roi 11/2, Dame de Compagnie 5/1 helped to bolster it. Similar +5 success in 2019 with A Plus Tard 5/1, Sire De Berlais 4s, both at 7/2 giving decent SP Fav returns. In each of the previous three Festivals, backing the 28 favs blind would have given the bookies a win. 2018 -3.5, 2017 -2.5 and in 2016, -1 on level £1 stakes. As said above, the true picture is difficult.
Enough, now.
Another beautiful thing in 2018 was that Coo Star Sivola in the Ultima was the first Festival Handicap favourite in 37 to win. Loved that stat. Have checked, in the 38 handicaps since, 10.5 favs have won, two last year, four and a jt fav in 2020. Too many for me. Time for another gap?
'WHICH ONES TO LAY IN 2021? - Last year at this point I put up 6 shorties to lay, got four right, Easysland, Kilcruit, Zanahyir and Billaway. Not bad, but it's dead easy when it's not your money. Can hear Dan saying 'We are playing with live bullets here, no George Cross please.' The 2022 short priced beauty parade should include (writing post DRF) Edwardstone, Constitution Hill, Shiskin, Honeysuckle, Gallopin Des Champs, Facile Vega, Allaho, Bob Olinger and Vauban/Pied Piper doubled at about 4/5.
Prediction time. No Grahams Preview this year so I don't know what the offers will be. Find this difficult. Strange year 2022. At this stage there is usually twice as many shorties to pick from. Going to lay Constitution Hill, Edwardstone (he's an 8yo), Bob Olinger in the Turners and Allaho Ryanair. That'll do.