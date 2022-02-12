Edwardstone on the other hand might go off a bigger price than he should for a weak renewal of the Arkle. He's not a superstar but he's a rock solid contender.



He done it tidily today. I have Third Time backed for the Grand Annual and was very happy with his run. He lost a length round the last bend and another couple at the second last after which Skelton was very easy on him (not that the winner was all out by any means). The run shouldn't hurt his mark and I think the Grand Annual is the right race because he is sure to get the fast pace he needs to settle. I wouldn't count him out in a fast run race in the Arkle either but you get small fields there sometimes. I know there is a view that he wont get up the hill but he wasn't stopping in Ferny Hollow's bumper so I am not sure that will be the case.