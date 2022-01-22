This is what I was on about a week or so ago. You nearly need to back these horses for Cheltenham Antepost betting before their first appearance on a course if you want any sort of a price. Was it always this way?
Its certainly seems a lot worse recently. One good run out of one of the big stables and a horse is a single figure price or worse. Look a Galopin Des Champs for the Brown Asvisory its already 13/8 after one run over fences in a novice. Might not even go for that race!
You really have to be prepared to take a real guess these days to get a decent price, usually on horses whos target is unclear. Absolutely minefield really when they can get injured or swapped late on, which has always been the case but there are more options now to swap to and the prices offered arent great.
As I said before Ive got a nice price on Echoes In Rain for the Mares, as I took the chance she wouldnt be up to the Champion Hurdle level but still she looks more likely to go County Hurdle, but immediately that that might be the most likely target and shes no bigger than 12/1 for it.
I suppose what Im trying to say in a long winded rant kinda way is that you can only get a decent price these days on a real guess like for a race they arent supposedly heading for. Bookies dont seem to offer any fair prices that take into account the fact a horse can get injured, change target, lose form, they just cut them to nothing at the drop of a hat