Wondering what you guys think of Farclas at 12/1 for the Cross Country. He has a good festival record winning the triumph and coming second to a blot on the handicap in the PP plate last year. That latter effort was over a distance thats probably on the short side for him now. At least it would need to be if he is going to be competitive in the XC!



My only fear is that the Irish handicapper has only put him up 5 pounds for a string of decent efforts. If the English handicapper was to be as lenient he would actually be very well in handicap wise at the festival again this year particularly if we assume that he is going to improve for further which I am already assuming he will when considering him for XC. His run in the GN last year basically confirms that anyhow. My instinct though is that the British handicapper will give him at least 8 pounds for his efforts since he was last assessed there. I dont think Gordon will decide on the target until he see the weights.



I am torn between taking the 12s and waiting to see how things develop.



