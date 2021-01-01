« previous next »
Author Topic: The Horse Racing thread  (Read 215324 times)

« Reply #4520 on: Today at 01:56:57 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:24:03 am
Not sure how you've come to that conclusion about Sir Gerhard Duvva? Only one of the three has won a Grade One at the festival.

Didn't realise Facile Vega's sire is Walk In The Park, he's all the rage at the moment as a sire here in Ireland, very interesting.
Its more my reading of what Ive seen from them over hurdles so far and where in my mind I think they sit currently and what they may have the potential to do. Obviously Sir Gerhard has achieved more in terms of his form last year, but over hurdles hes achieved the least of the three so far and perhaps given how those at the head of last years Cheltenham Bumper have fared since, perhaps they arent quite as good as they looked at the time.

Edit- I should probably qualify the bumper comment as some are definitely high quality horses who have won and placed well in top races since, but I think Sir Gerhard slightly stole it (and I say that as someone who won a decent amount as a result), and just feel that the Henderson two just look to have the potential to be even better. I guess well see soon enough. I certainly been wrong before!
