Not sure how you've come to that conclusion about Sir Gerhard Duvva? Only one of the three has won a Grade One at the festival.
Didn't realise Facile Vega's sire is Walk In The Park, he's all the rage at the moment as a sire here in Ireland, very interesting.
Its more my reading of what Ive seen from them over hurdles so far and where in my mind I think they sit currently and what they may have the potential to do. Obviously Sir Gerhard has achieved more in terms of his form last year, but over hurdles hes achieved the least of the three so far and perhaps given how those at the head of last years Cheltenham Bumper have fared since, perhaps they arent quite as good as they looked at the time.
Edit- I should probably qualify the bumper comment as some are definitely high quality horses who have won and placed well in top races since, but I think Sir Gerhard slightly stole it (and I say that as someone who won a decent amount as a result), and just feel that the Henderson two just look to have the potential to be even better. I guess well see soon enough. I certainly been wrong before!