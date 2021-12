Kilcruit bubble well and truly burst now.



Yeah maybe just not as good as he looked last season. I wonder if he’s not quite right though, maybe a breathing issue? Seems to travel well then find nothing. Not sure what to make of the form Largy Debut beat him further and he was disappointing the other day, but looked a good run from Journey on the face of itShewearsitwell just took a bad fall but think she was ok. Looked like she’d never seen a hurdle before, made a bad mistake at the one before she fell