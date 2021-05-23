IT'S TURNING LEFT!
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Nice one, Pete. Henderson, Milner, Alexander-Arnold, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson and Lallana have a debutant at Leicester tomorrow. Runs in the 1.25. It's named Mr McCann after out club press officer.
My mates horse "Boardman" is out tomorrow at Chester. It's with Tim Easterby's yard and perhaps one of the best prospects the lad has co-owned.Won last 2 times out. Step up in class tomorrow and a 10lb rise but still tipped to go well. I backed it yesterday at 6/1 (best odds guaranteed)It's also entered for the Wokingham at Royal Ascot on 19th July. I backed it Ante-Post at 18/1. I suppose tomorrows performance will be a big factor if it actually runs at Ascot or not.
Just been given a tip there from my old man who is working in Bradford. Irv, 4.25 at York. No idea about it, so don't shoot the messenger
Baaeed has looked a rocket in all 3 starts so far and won in facile style today against some decent performers, including One Ruler. Keep him on side because hes improving rapidly and has a big group race in him.
Boardman runs again tomorrow in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket (15:50)Followed his hattrick up with a poor show last time out in a 28 runner handicap at Ascot, but he had a rotten draw to be fair.I'm getting good vibes from the connections regarding the ground suiting tomorrow and they reckon he will go well. 16/1 now if anyone fancies an EW flutterI got 25/1 Ante-post the other day.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]