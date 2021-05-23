« previous next »
Author Topic: The Horse Racing thread  (Read 196919 times)

Barneylfc

  
  
  
  Posts: 46,305
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4320 on: May 23, 2021, 09:11:16 pm »
Buck Pete

  
  
  
  Posts: 26,645
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4321 on: May 28, 2021, 09:52:17 am »
My mates horse "Boardman" is out tomorrow at Chester.  It's with Tim Easterby's yard and perhaps one of the best prospects the lad has co-owned.

Won last 2 times out.  Step up in class tomorrow and a 10lb rise but still tipped to go well.  I backed it yesterday at 6/1 (best odds guaranteed)

It's also entered for the Wokingham at Royal Ascot on 19th July.  I backed it Ante-Post at 18/1.  I suppose tomorrows performance will be a big factor if it actually runs at Ascot or not.

I'm going Chester tomorrow so hopefully a nice bonus on course.  Just be nice to get back to the races though and a few bevvies.
Buck Pete

  
  
  
  Posts: 26,645
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4322 on: May 30, 2021, 11:52:33 am »
Please tell me at least one person followed me?

What a wonderful day and night yesterday turned out to be. :)
FlashGordon

  
  
  Posts: 10,046
  RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4323 on: May 30, 2021, 12:39:04 pm »
Fuck sake I missed this Pete. Well in though mate.

So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Gerry Attrick

  
  
  Posts: 44,321
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4324 on: May 31, 2021, 11:19:14 am »
Nice one, Pete.

Henderson, Milner, Alexander-Arnold, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson and Lallana have a debutant at Leicester tomorrow. Runs in the 1.25. It's named Mr McCann after out club press officer.
naYoRHa2b

  
  Posts: 1,399
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4325 on: June 5, 2021, 04:42:03 pm »
Just won the Derby with Adayar.

About a month ago that horse was 16/1 and then drifted to 50/1 (I took 40)

Absolutely buzzing. 250 up off a fiver each way  :D
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  Posts: 44,321
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4326 on: July 1, 2021, 04:05:46 pm »

Nice one, Pete.

Henderson, Milner, Alexander-Arnold, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson and Lallana have a debutant at Leicester tomorrow. Runs in the 1.25. It's named Mr McCann after out club press officer.

Hes won twice now in novice events and won very easy today at Haydock against some potentially nice types. Think theyve got a decent handicapper to go to war with.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  Posts: 44,321
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4327 on: July 8, 2021, 09:39:05 pm »
Baaeed has looked a rocket in all 3 starts so far and won in facile style today against some decent performers, including One Ruler. Keep him on side because hes improving rapidly and has a big group race in him.
Buck Pete

  
  
  
  Posts: 26,645
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4328 on: Yesterday at 12:03:01 pm »

My mates horse "Boardman" is out tomorrow at Chester.  It's with Tim Easterby's yard and perhaps one of the best prospects the lad has co-owned.

Won last 2 times out.  Step up in class tomorrow and a 10lb rise but still tipped to go well.  I backed it yesterday at 6/1 (best odds guaranteed)

It's also entered for the Wokingham at Royal Ascot on 19th July.  I backed it Ante-Post at 18/1.  I suppose tomorrows performance will be a big factor if it actually runs at Ascot or not.


Boardman runs again tomorrow in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket (15:50)

Followed his hattrick up with a poor show last time out in a 28 runner handicap at Ascot, but he had a rotten draw to be fair.

I'm getting good vibes from the connections regarding the ground suiting tomorrow and they reckon he will go well.  16/1 now if anyone fancies an EW flutter

I got 25/1 Ante-post the other day.
Fiasco

  
  
  
  Posts: 20,251
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4329 on: Yesterday at 04:03:01 pm »
Just been given a tip there from my old man who is working in Bradford. Irv, 4.25 at York. No idea about it, so don't shoot the messenger :D
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  Posts: 44,321
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4330 on: Yesterday at 04:07:12 pm »

Just been given a tip there from my old man who is working in Bradford. Irv, 4.25 at York. No idea about it, so don't shoot the messenger :D

Backed that thing a few runs back at Thirsk when he drifted like a barge just before the off and was never given a chance. Hopefully he's on today.
duvva

  
  
  Posts: 5,753
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4331 on: Yesterday at 11:31:17 pm »

Baaeed has looked a rocket in all 3 starts so far and won in facile style today against some decent performers, including One Ruler. Keep him on side because hes improving rapidly and has a big group race in him.
Was trying to think where they might go next, doubt theyll go straight for a Grp 1 so wondered about the Grp 2 Celebration Mile at Goodwood end of August
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

duvva

  
  
  Posts: 5,753
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4332 on: Yesterday at 11:37:07 pm »

Boardman runs again tomorrow in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket (15:50)

Followed his hattrick up with a poor show last time out in a 28 runner handicap at Ascot, but he had a rotten draw to be fair.

I'm getting good vibes from the connections regarding the ground suiting tomorrow and they reckon he will go well.  16/1 now if anyone fancies an EW flutter

I got 25/1 Ante-post the other day.
Finally found out today that weve got tickets for tomorrow. We were originally going but obviously when the restrictions were extended they had to limit attendees, so weve been third on a list to get in for the last week.

Looking forward to it. Will certainly have a look at it again, but quite like Motakhayyel, won the last 2 years at this meeting including this race off 4lb less last year, always a tricky one to win but think there have been others before who won it twice.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Gerry Attrick

  
  
  Posts: 44,321
  
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4333 on: Today at 03:29:09 pm »
Galileo has died today. His footprint is all over racing, the sire of all sires. Coolmore have a lot of his sons but theyll do well to be able to do half of what he did. Suspect Frankel will become the premier sire now.
Buck Pete

  
  
  
  Posts: 26,645
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4334 on: Today at 03:58:43 pm »
Good shout Duvva

Boardman totally outclassed and dead last

Ah well. The horse owes me nothing
