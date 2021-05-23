My mates horse "Boardman" is out tomorrow at Chester. It's with Tim Easterby's yard and perhaps one of the best prospects the lad has co-owned.



Won last 2 times out. Step up in class tomorrow and a 10lb rise but still tipped to go well. I backed it yesterday at 6/1 (best odds guaranteed)



It's also entered for the Wokingham at Royal Ascot on 19th July. I backed it Ante-Post at 18/1. I suppose tomorrows performance will be a big factor if it actually runs at Ascot or not.



I'm going Chester tomorrow so hopefully a nice bonus on course. Just be nice to get back to the races though and a few bevvies.