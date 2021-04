My Drogo a serious horse. Only thing to take out of that festival moving forward. Big horse, potentially the Skelton's first Gold Cup horse?



Yeah he looked great. Always had something in reserve.I thought Belfast Banter was another though that impressed, up in weight and grade since Cheltenham and he just seemed to canter up to the front and when asked for a response at the last fence was able to give one. Just looking at his old results and seems Dan Skelton trained that horse but then Peter Fahey since the end of 2019