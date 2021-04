I've done Minella Times e/w, just figured because Blackmore had a good Cheltenham festival she might round it off with this and it'd make a good story. Also done taking risks which I managed to get 33/1 for earlier in the week and it's now 14/1. Done Yala Enki also but that's gone the other way from 33/1 to 50/1.



Good luck everyone. Hopefully all the horses get round safely