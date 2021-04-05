Guess were all counting our winnings after backing the Irish National winner at 150/1.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Hopefully not The Storyteller
It's been pulled out mate.
All aboard Discorama so
Good luck.Got second in that first race and doubled it with Abacadabras ew.
Needs to stay on his feet and show he can stay the trip, if he does he's got a massive chance.
I cashed out mate as it wouldn't have paid a lot . Iam on Waiting Patiently in the next in an extra place bet. My placey is still going
I'm on him for the tipster comp but won't have a bet in the race.Fingers crossed for us.
I done an ew single on it .
Nice one kesey.
Delighted for Jamie Moore there.
Me too - my daughter lives not far from the Moore stables, and they always do well at Fontwell and Plumpton, their local tracks. Good to see them get a winner at a big meeting after the disappointments with Goshen (but it was Josh on board!)
Did Dusart to win for the money back it comes 2nd or 3rd and did Belfast Banter each way. Panned out quite well!
