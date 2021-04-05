« previous next »
The Horse Racing thread

Re: The Horse Racing thread
April 5, 2021, 07:41:11 pm
Gerry Attrick:
Guess were all counting our winnings after backing the Irish National winner at 150/1.

 ;D

Didn't have a bet in the race so it was great to see one of the smaller trainers and lesser known jockeys win it.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 11:09:57 am
Anyone got a list or seen one anywhere of all different bookie offers per race?
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 12:27:29 pm
FlashGordon:
Hopefully not  ;D

 The Storyteller

It's been pulled out mate.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 01:46:24 pm
kesey:
It's been pulled out mate.

All aboard Discorama so  ;D
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 01:54:02 pm
FlashGordon:
All aboard Discorama so  ;D

Good luck.

Got second in that first race and doubled it with Abacadabras ew.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 02:16:23 pm
kesey:
Good luck.

Got second in that first race and doubled it with Abacadabras ew.

Needs to stay on his feet and show he can stay the trip, if he does he's got a massive chance.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 02:27:12 pm
Whiskynose having a good day

Won me a few quid though so can't complain
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 02:40:55 pm
FlashGordon:
Needs to stay on his feet and show he can stay the trip, if he does he's got a massive chance.

I cashed out mate as it wouldn't have paid a lot .

Iam on Waiting Patiently in the next in an extra place bet.

My placey is still going  ;D
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 02:43:41 pm
kesey:
I cashed out mate as it wouldn't have paid a lot .

Iam on Waiting Patiently in the next in an extra place bet.

My placey is still going  ;D

I'm on him for the tipster comp but won't have a bet in the race.

Fingers crossed for us.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 02:58:27 pm
Wonder if whiskey nose done a treble.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 03:00:59 pm
FlashGordon:
I'm on him for the tipster comp but won't have a bet in the race.

Fingers crossed for us.

Well that has wiped out what I had left in my 365 account. I got Clondaw Castle to get placed as a last minute bet on Sky so Iam even stevens after three races I reckon.

Edit. The bet has been voided so they returned the stake , eh ?
Yesterday at 03:03:07 pm by kesey
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 03:20:56 pm
Not going well for me so far, had The Shunter, who would have won had he not jumped so badly in the home straight, then Adagio and Clondaw Castle. A real case of Seconditis.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 03:24:24 pm
It was an Insure bet  :butt

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 03:32:30 pm
FlashGordon:
Needs to stay on his feet and show he can stay the trip, if he does he's got a massive chance.

I done an ew single on it .
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 03:37:20 pm
Backed Abacadabras heavily at Cheltenham when it fell. Stupidly i didn't back it this time.   :butt
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 03:44:55 pm
Cat Tiger is my main bet ew and got a few reverse forecasts too . I've threw a small ew on Risk n Roll too as I've had four cans of guiness.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 03:47:08 pm
Have backed Sametegal ew, hoping my luck will change. Did ok at Cheltenham, but not here so far.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 03:50:17 pm
kesey:
I done an ew single on it .

Nice one kesey.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 03:50:55 pm
I've had a terrible day, thankfully I haven't been backing much.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 03:59:39 pm
FlashGordon:
Nice one kesey.

It puts me up for the day and should pay for the rest of the races today.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 04:46:15 pm
Delighted for Jamie Moore there.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 05:14:05 pm
FlashGordon:
Delighted for Jamie Moore there.

Me too - my daughter lives not far from the Moore stables, and they always do well at Fontwell and Plumpton, their local tracks. Good to see them get a winner at a big meeting after the disappointments with Goshen (but it was Josh on board!)
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 05:53:10 pm
Robinred:
Me too - my daughter lives not far from the Moore stables, and they always do well at Fontwell and Plumpton, their local tracks. Good to see them get a winner at a big meeting after the disappointments with Goshen (but it was Josh on board!)

Ah my bad had just assumed it was Jamie. I'll extend my delight to the whole family  ;D
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 12:55:30 pm
I will as usual be asked to put on the bets for the National tomorrow for most of the family and was wondering if there are any specific bookies better than others for tomorrow. I don't have an active online account (have a dormant 888 one) with anyone as I usually just go the bookies, I see BoyleSports are giving 7 places but assume odds will be a bit worse due to this so any pointers much appreciated.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 02:09:17 pm
It's best to check on the morning of the race which bookies are offering silly place terms like 8 places etc. Some might offer things along the lines of money back if your horse fails to finish.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 02:27:29 pm
Fuck sake, had the first two winners in my initial selections  :no
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 02:29:35 pm
Did Dusart to win for the money back it comes 2nd or 3rd and did Belfast Banter each way. Panned out quite well!
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 02:30:07 pm
naYoRHa2b:
Did Dusart to win for the money back it comes 2nd or 3rd and did Belfast Banter each way. Panned out quite well!

Nice one mate  :)
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 03:10:47 pm
Think someone's got a voodoo doll of me, sticking pins in it the way these 2 days are going, had Espoir De Romay there, which looked to be going much better than Chantry House.
