Another Cheveley monster. Zanahiyr has less pace than me.
Tongue tie on, keen early, drying ground. Was a lay all day. Lovely ride from Rachael Blackmore again there though.
Would Al Boum Photo have won? Doubt it but Townend just had his pants pulled down.
He didn't jump well at all so that took something out of him definitely and he had to get off the rail to give him a run just unlucky that he was squeezed in.
Blackmore slammed the door on him when they were really going some, cost him a few lengths that he never recovered from. Not the first time Blackmore has shown him up this week. Think he cost Kilcruit a win and he could definitely have been closer there.
Just got my first pay out and looking forward to see my balances shoot up in the next 10 minutes or so.
Well in mate you've had a nice week!
Cheers. If it would've won I reckon I would've won well over £750 with all the bets I've been doing it in since Christmas. Ah well. Iam deffo up for the week.
Rachel has made a mug of Townsend several times this week.Really annoyed to see minella Indo do that to be honest, was a big fan of his but the RSA and his last two races really put me off.
Had Porlock Bay at 16/1 in an EW treble .
Boooooooom great end to a great week. Back the best jockey in the race in the Martin Pipe and you won't be too far away.
Jonbon, Douvans brother starts out under rules today at Newbury. Hes odds on but youd be wanting to see something nice for 570k.
