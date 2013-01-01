« previous next »
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 01:19:15 pm
Just got a job to No 1 Cheltenham Ave.

It's a sign.   

 :lmao

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 01:26:33 pm
Another Cheveley monster. Zanahiyr has less pace than me.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 01:28:59 pm
Gerry Attrick:
Another Cheveley monster. Zanahiyr has less pace than me.

Tongue tie on, keen early, drying ground. Was a lay all day. Lovely ride from Rachael Blackmore again there though.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 01:38:22 pm
Fiasco:
Tongue tie on, keen early, drying ground. Was a lay all day. Lovely ride from Rachael Blackmore again there though.
so many puns to be had

a gentleman shouldnt kiss and tell you know  ;D
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 02:44:39 pm
Selected the wrong horse of the two I backed for the comp but happy with the results! Had Vanillier at 20s and happy with the drift for Streets of Doyen.

Won really well, thought it had gone too early.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 03:12:41 pm
Would Al Boum Photo have won? Doubt it but Townend just had his pants pulled down.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 03:13:44 pm
Twat !

I'll still get paid out many times but really needed a win for a big chunk of dough.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 03:18:28 pm
Gerry Attrick:
Would Al Boum Photo have won? Doubt it but Townend just had his pants pulled down.

He didn't jump well at all so that took something out of him definitely and he had to get off the rail to give him a run just unlucky that he was squeezed in.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 03:19:58 pm
FlashGordon:
He didn't jump well at all so that took something out of him definitely and he had to get off the rail to give him a run just unlucky that he was squeezed in.

Blackmore slammed the door on him when they were really going some, cost him a few lengths that he never recovered from. Not the first time Blackmore has shown him up this week. Think he cost Kilcruit a win and he could definitely have been closer there.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 03:24:18 pm
Just got my first pay out and looking forward to see my balances shoot up in the next 10 minutes or so.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 03:26:24 pm
Gerry Attrick:
Blackmore slammed the door on him when they were really going some, cost him a few lengths that he never recovered from. Not the first time Blackmore has shown him up this week. Think he cost Kilcruit a win and he could definitely have been closer there.

Oh yeah I agree but I don't think he had much of an option though had to get him out. Jack Kennedy is an absolute superstar he'd never let him sneak up his inside.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 03:26:54 pm
kesey:
Just got my first pay out and looking forward to see my balances shoot up in the next 10 minutes or so.

Well in mate you've had a nice week!
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 03:29:08 pm
FlashGordon:
Well in mate you've had a nice week!

Cheers. If it would've won I reckon I would've won well over £750 with all the bets I've been doing it in since Christmas. Ah well. Iam deffo up for the week.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 03:29:45 pm
Rachel has made a mug of Townsend several times this week.

Really annoyed to see minella Indo do that to be honest, was a big fan of his but the RSA and
his last two races really put me off.
