« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Horse Racing thread  (Read 181906 times)

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,839
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4120 on: Yesterday at 03:17:22 pm »
Had that at 12's ew and in an ew double with Sir Gerhard .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,354
  • Red since '64
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4121 on: Yesterday at 03:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:12:42 pm
No excuses whatsoever for CPS. Just didnt see it out up the hill and fell in a hole after the last. De Bromhead has got some squad now.

It was a cracking race - I was on the second, the Skelton horse. The unlucky runner was undoubtedly Sceau Royale; I didnt have a penny on it, but its a horse that needs decent ground, and I feel sure it would have gone close.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline ohweloveyerbaldyhead

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4122 on: Yesterday at 03:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 03:27:35 pm
It was a cracking race - I was on the second, the Skelton horse. The unlucky runner was undoubtedly Sceau Royale; I didnt have a penny on it, but its a horse that needs decent ground, and I feel sure it would have gone close.

Was so unlucky, would've been in the front two I think given he had his exact conditions and was tanking along at the time, real shame that but that's National Hunt racing!
Logged
Twitter: @loveyerbaldyhead

Offline ohweloveyerbaldyhead

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4123 on: Yesterday at 03:51:54 pm »
Not a penny on but didn't stop me roaring Tiger home then! What a horse!
Logged
Twitter: @loveyerbaldyhead

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,354
  • Red since '64
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4124 on: Yesterday at 03:52:39 pm »
Tiger Roll!

Made my Cheltenham in more ways than one🤑

Change of scenery (stable) is the horse racing equivalent of new manager bounce in football.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline chromed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
  • Justice for the 96
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4125 on: Yesterday at 03:53:48 pm »
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on Yesterday at 03:51:54 pm
Not a penny on but didn't stop me roaring Tiger home then! What a horse!

Exactly the same as me mate, I absolutely love this horse. Probably my favourite of all time (my lifetime anyway)
Logged
YNWA - JFT96

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,839
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4126 on: Yesterday at 03:58:12 pm »
Had first and third ( ew ) in that . I've doubled Tiger Roll with Our Colossus at Huntington which is a tip from my Uncle who's £1,600 up so far.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,591
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4127 on: Yesterday at 03:58:17 pm »
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on Yesterday at 03:51:54 pm
Not a penny on but didn't stop me roaring Tiger home then! What a horse!


Same. Love that horse.
Logged

Offline ohweloveyerbaldyhead

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4128 on: Yesterday at 03:58:59 pm »
He's just the best isn't he! Might not be the most talented but the most versatile with the biggest heart no question!
Logged
Twitter: @loveyerbaldyhead

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,385
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4129 on: Yesterday at 04:06:24 pm »
Fair play to Tiger, thought he was cooked.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,839
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4130 on: Yesterday at 04:06:42 pm »
Some tip that .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline chromed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
  • Justice for the 96
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4131 on: Yesterday at 04:12:15 pm »
Need Rachael to get me out of a hole here.
Logged
YNWA - JFT96

Offline chromed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
  • Justice for the 96
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4132 on: Yesterday at 04:18:47 pm »
Fuck.
Logged
YNWA - JFT96

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,385
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4133 on: Yesterday at 04:22:04 pm »
Pocket talking but fuck me, Ibleo was given far too much to do. Finished like a rocket.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,839
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4134 on: Yesterday at 04:22:07 pm »
16/1 £5.00 ew  ;D
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,385
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4135 on: Yesterday at 04:33:58 pm »
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,839
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4136 on: Yesterday at 04:49:05 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 04:33:58 pm
Nice one

Cheers . I didn't even study the form I just liked the name and got lucky.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,839
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4137 on: Yesterday at 04:56:50 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 03:17:22 pm
Had that at 12's ew and in an ew double with Sir Gerhard .

 ;D

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline y2w902

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,871
  • * * * * *
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4138 on: Yesterday at 05:19:44 pm »
Need Envoi Allen for over £1k tomorrow. Shitting it.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,839
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4139 on: Yesterday at 05:25:44 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 05:19:44 pm
Need Envoi Allen for over £1k tomorrow. Shitting it.

Good luck.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline y2w902

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,871
  • * * * * *
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4140 on: Yesterday at 06:34:30 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 05:25:44 pm
Good luck.

Cheers, fingers crossed, he has a clear race.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,839
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4141 on: Yesterday at 07:10:03 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 06:34:30 pm
Cheers, fingers crossed, he has a clear race.

Not sure about yourself but if I had a sniff of that amount I'd consider backing against it . It's a tricky one as when I back against the last leg of a bet I feel deflated as I lose the buzz gambling gives me  but it's the only time when the saying buying money is true.  I need a Plus Tard on Friday to win for a 23/1 treble  and still not sure what to do . I have it in lots of ew bets too so I should be covered but it keeps playing on my mind.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:13:32 pm by kesey »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,997
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4142 on: Yesterday at 09:10:19 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 05:19:44 pm
Need Envoi Allen for over £1k tomorrow. Shitting it.


Almost as much as this lad  - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/horse-racing/56435950
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,385
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4143 on: Yesterday at 09:59:38 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 05:19:44 pm
Need Envoi Allen for over £1k tomorrow. Shitting it.

Good stuff.


Have you been offered a cash out?
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline adruk87

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,446
  • YNWA
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4144 on: Yesterday at 11:08:22 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:10:19 pm

Almost as much as this lad  - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/horse-racing/56435950


He's a moron if he doesn't take the cash
Logged
"Corner taken quickly, ORIGI!"

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,312
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4145 on: Yesterday at 11:10:01 pm »
Quote from: adruk87 on Yesterday at 11:08:22 pm
He's a moron if he doesn't take the cash

Not really. If he doesn't and Envoi Allen loses, he's lost a fiver. If he leaves it and it wins, he's got over half a million.
Logged

Offline y2w902

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,871
  • * * * * *
Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4146 on: Today at 01:59:03 am »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 09:59:38 pm
Good stuff.

Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 07:10:03 pm
Not sure about yourself but if I had a sniff of that amount I'd consider backing against it . It's a tricky one as when I back against the last leg of a bet I feel deflated as I lose the buzz gambling gives me  but it's the only time when the saying buying money is true.  I need a Plus Tard on Friday to win for a 23/1 treble  and still not sure what to do . I have it in lots of ew bets too so I should be covered but it keeps playing on my mind.


Have you been offered a cash out?

It's over a few different bets, there's one with a cash out of £284 which if I let run will return £495 if Envoi Allen wins.

I'm considering taking it as it will still be about 850-900 if he goes on to win. At the same time I'm hesitant to take it as I backed it in the first place because I thought it would win and quite frankly, it shouldn't get beat but it's horse racing, shit happens.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Up
« previous next »
 