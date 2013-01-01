Good stuff.
Not sure about yourself but if I had a sniff of that amount I'd consider backing against it . It's a tricky one as when I back against the last leg of a bet I feel deflated as I lose the buzz gambling gives me but it's the only time when the saying buying money is true. I need a Plus Tard on Friday to win for a 23/1 treble and still not sure what to do . I have it in lots of ew bets too so I should be covered but it keeps playing on my mind.
Have you been offered a cash out?
It's over a few different bets, there's one with a cash out of £284 which if I let run will return £495 if Envoi Allen wins.
I'm considering taking it as it will still be about 850-900 if he goes on to win. At the same time I'm hesitant to take it as I backed it in the first place because I thought it would win and quite frankly, it shouldn't get beat but it's horse racing, shit happens.