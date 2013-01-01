« previous next »
Online kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4120 on: Today at 03:17:22 pm »
Had that at 12's ew and in an ew double with Sir Gerhard .
Offline Robinred

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4121 on: Today at 03:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:12:42 pm
No excuses whatsoever for CPS. Just didnt see it out up the hill and fell in a hole after the last. De Bromhead has got some squad now.

It was a cracking race - I was on the second, the Skelton horse. The unlucky runner was undoubtedly Sceau Royale; I didnt have a penny on it, but its a horse that needs decent ground, and I feel sure it would have gone close.
Online ohweloveyerbaldyhead

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4122 on: Today at 03:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:27:35 pm
It was a cracking race - I was on the second, the Skelton horse. The unlucky runner was undoubtedly Sceau Royale; I didnt have a penny on it, but its a horse that needs decent ground, and I feel sure it would have gone close.

Was so unlucky, would've been in the front two I think given he had his exact conditions and was tanking along at the time, real shame that but that's National Hunt racing!
Online ohweloveyerbaldyhead

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4123 on: Today at 03:51:54 pm »
Not a penny on but didn't stop me roaring Tiger home then! What a horse!
Offline Robinred

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4124 on: Today at 03:52:39 pm »
Tiger Roll!

Made my Cheltenham in more ways than one🤑

Change of scenery (stable) is the horse racing equivalent of new manager bounce in football.
Offline chromed

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4125 on: Today at 03:53:48 pm »
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on Today at 03:51:54 pm
Not a penny on but didn't stop me roaring Tiger home then! What a horse!

Exactly the same as me mate, I absolutely love this horse. Probably my favourite of all time (my lifetime anyway)
Online kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4126 on: Today at 03:58:12 pm »
Had first and third ( ew ) in that . I've doubled Tiger Roll with Our Colossus at Huntington which is a tip from my Uncle who's £1,600 up so far.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4127 on: Today at 03:58:17 pm »
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on Today at 03:51:54 pm
Not a penny on but didn't stop me roaring Tiger home then! What a horse!


Same. Love that horse.
Online ohweloveyerbaldyhead

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4128 on: Today at 03:58:59 pm »
He's just the best isn't he! Might not be the most talented but the most versatile with the biggest heart no question!
Online liversaint

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4129 on: Today at 04:06:24 pm »
Fair play to Tiger, thought he was cooked.
Online kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4130 on: Today at 04:06:42 pm »
Some tip that .
Offline chromed

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4131 on: Today at 04:12:15 pm »
Need Rachael to get me out of a hole here.
Offline chromed

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4132 on: Today at 04:18:47 pm »
Fuck.
Online liversaint

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4133 on: Today at 04:22:04 pm »
Pocket talking but fuck me, Ibleo was given far too much to do. Finished like a rocket.
Online kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4134 on: Today at 04:22:07 pm »
16/1 £5.00 ew  ;D
Online liversaint

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4135 on: Today at 04:33:58 pm »
Online kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4136 on: Today at 04:49:05 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 04:33:58 pm
Nice one

Cheers . I didn't even study the form I just liked the name and got lucky.
Online kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4137 on: Today at 04:56:50 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 03:17:22 pm
Had that at 12's ew and in an ew double with Sir Gerhard .

 ;D

Online y2w902

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4138 on: Today at 05:19:44 pm »
Need Envoi Allen for over £1k tomorrow. Shitting it.
Online kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4139 on: Today at 05:25:44 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 05:19:44 pm
Need Envoi Allen for over £1k tomorrow. Shitting it.

Good luck.
