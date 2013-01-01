No excuses whatsoever for CPS. Just didnt see it out up the hill and fell in a hole after the last. De Bromhead has got some squad now.
It was a cracking race - I was on the second, the Skelton horse. The unlucky runner was undoubtedly Sceau Royale; I didnt have a penny on it, but its a horse that needs decent ground, and I feel sure it would have gone close.
Not a penny on but didn't stop me roaring Tiger home then! What a horse!
16/1 £5.00 ew
Nice one
Had that at 12's ew and in an ew double with Sir Gerhard .
Need Envoi Allen for over £1k tomorrow. Shitting it.
