Author Topic: The Horse Racing thread  (Read 181599 times)

Online kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4120 on: Today at 03:17:22 pm »
Had that at 12's ew and in an ew double with Sir Gerhard .
Online Robinred

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4121 on: Today at 03:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:12:42 pm
No excuses whatsoever for CPS. Just didnt see it out up the hill and fell in a hole after the last. De Bromhead has got some squad now.

It was a cracking race - I was on the second, the Skelton horse. The unlucky runner was undoubtedly Sceau Royale; I didnt have a penny on it, but its a horse that needs decent ground, and I feel sure it would have gone close.
Online ohweloveyerbaldyhead

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4122 on: Today at 03:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:27:35 pm
It was a cracking race - I was on the second, the Skelton horse. The unlucky runner was undoubtedly Sceau Royale; I didnt have a penny on it, but its a horse that needs decent ground, and I feel sure it would have gone close.

Was so unlucky, would've been in the front two I think given he had his exact conditions and was tanking along at the time, real shame that but that's National Hunt racing!
Online ohweloveyerbaldyhead

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4123 on: Today at 03:51:54 pm »
Not a penny on but didn't stop me roaring Tiger home then! What a horse!
Online Robinred

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4124 on: Today at 03:52:39 pm »
Tiger Roll!

Made my Cheltenham in more ways than one🤑

Change of scenery (stable) is the horse racing equivalent of new manager bounce in football.
Online chromed

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4125 on: Today at 03:53:48 pm »
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on Today at 03:51:54 pm
Not a penny on but didn't stop me roaring Tiger home then! What a horse!

Exactly the same as me mate, I absolutely love this horse. Probably my favourite of all time (my lifetime anyway)
Online kesey

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4126 on: Today at 03:58:12 pm »
Had first and third ( ew ) in that . I've doubled Tiger Roll with Our Colossus at Huntington which is a tip from my Uncle who's £1,600 up so far.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4127 on: Today at 03:58:17 pm »
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on Today at 03:51:54 pm
Not a penny on but didn't stop me roaring Tiger home then! What a horse!


Same. Love that horse.
Online ohweloveyerbaldyhead

Re: The Horse Racing thread
« Reply #4128 on: Today at 03:58:59 pm »
He's just the best isn't he! Might not be the most talented but the most versatile with the biggest heart no question!
