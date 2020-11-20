Anyone else done anything for Cheltenham yet? I know antepost isnt what it used to be the way bookies slash prices after one decent run but I still look to get a few in early if I see something. Obviously theyve got to get there but thats the risk you take.



I got Shishkin (Arkle) and Envoi Allen (Marsh) both 4/1 in a double as well as singles a while back as both likely to be very short if everything goes to plan. Mostly I look for prices a fair bit bigger like I did The Big Breakaway (RSA) at 20/1 before his first run. Not a fantastic price but think he has a good chance although Monkfish will probably be tough to beat.



Also got a Yankee with the two above, Champ (GC) & Appreciate It (Ballymore).



