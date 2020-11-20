« previous next »
Think Ferny Hollow and Bob Olinger will both take high ranking in the novice division this season.
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on November 16, 2020, 09:19:02 AM
Few for Dundalk today.

2:45 - I feel Red Cymbal & Maggie Thunder will both take each other on at the front and make this a proper gallop with Mi Esperanza also likely to be close up. I feel the pace could collapse and the one I believe this should suit is Too Hard To Hold. On my figures this gelding is right up there. He's been running admirably on the turf & has had a decent run over C&D that he could build on.

Too Hard To Hold 2pt win 8/1 (Various)

Hope you had a few quid on this tip of yours from Monday. It won the last at Dundalk. I backed it. Cheers!

I didnt, obviously caught him a day early, sums up my form at the moment  ;D
Just the one today over at Haydock:

2:25 Relegate 1pt win 5/1 (various)

Case for this mare is quite simple, I think shes comfortably the best in this field. Showed all her class winning the Champion Bumper in 2018 shes never quite lived up to her potential so far I do however feel this could be her day to shine. I feel she is seen to best effect running in large fields which she has today, she had a nice prep run leading in, ground wont be an issue and connection wont be coming over for the fun of it. Booking of puppy power a huge plus.

Jumps/AW P/L: -33.8pts
Disappointing reappearance from Fakir Doudairies, Notebook no mug obviously but was hoping Fakir might be a QM challenger this season. Will have to improve on that to get involved.
Imperial Aura is a serious animal. Will be keeping him onside all year. 8/1 for the Ryanair.
Quote from: FlashGordon on November 21, 2020, 02:13:01 PM
Imperial Aura is a serious animal. Will be keeping him onside all year. 8/1 for the Ryanair.
Yep the owners have got another good one there. Sounds like theyll go Ryanair but hes a gold cup horse down the line
Quote from: duvva on November 21, 2020, 02:19:51 PM
Yep the owners have got another good one there. Sounds like theyll go Ryanair but hes a gold cup horse down the line

Definitely think he's a Gold Cup horse if he keeps progressing. I remember they were very sweet on him before Cheltenham last year.
Very good racing today, and Bristol De Mai did me proud at Haydock, where hes a stone better than elsewhere, particularly in the mud. Doubled up with Tom Symonds little hurdler Song for Someone. Isnt it amazing how often the outsider of three advice holds true?

Might treat myself to a decent dram tonight 🥃
Farouk DAlene and Minella Indo back out tomorrow, plus Appreciate It debut over hurdles.

Farouk DAlene faces by far the toughest test of the three. With 3 decent opponents in Fire Attack, Lieutenant Command and Fakiera. Fire Attack pushed him all the way in a bumper, but the biggest danger could be Elliotts other runner Fakiera.
Quote from: Robinred on November 21, 2020, 03:31:58 PM
Very good racing today, and Bristol De Mai did me proud at Haydock, where hes a stone better than elsewhere, particularly in the mud. Doubled up with Tom Symonds little hurdler Song for Someone. Isnt it amazing how often the outsider of three advice holds true?

Might treat myself to a decent dram tonight 🥃

Good race that today. Reckon it puts CDO bang on for the King George. 5/2 now, don't think it's getting much bigger than that.
Disappointing from Farouk, particularly concerning in terms of Cheltenham was the tendency to jump markedly right early on.
Shishkin goes over fences at Kempton tomorrow. Not up against much but Ive already backed him in the Arkle a while back so hoping he proves as good as they seem to expect him to be over fences.
Quote from: duvva on November 22, 2020, 05:04:14 PM
Shishkin goes over fences at Kempton tomorrow. Not up against much but Ive already backed him in the Arkle a while back so hoping he proves as good as they seem to expect him to be over fences.

Henderson has been raving about him too, cant wait to see him.
Few for Dundalk tomorrow:

2:55 - Foreign Legion 2pt win 7/1 (Betfair/PP) & Rafaello 2pt win 15/2 (various)
 
I fancy these two to make up the pace in this race and one of them to make the most of it.

3:30 Chagall 1pt win 9/4 (Various)

I think Chagall will make all here, been running really well without getting his nose in front for a few months, the shape of this race looks perfect for him.

5:30 Jackmel 1pt win 2/1 (SkyBet)

There is a serious lack of pace here which should seriously suit front running Jackmel. If given an easy time in front could really be difficult to peg back.

Jumps/AW P/L: -34.8pts
Anyone else done anything for Cheltenham yet? I know antepost isnt what it used to be the way bookies slash prices after one decent run but I still look to get a few in early if I see something. Obviously theyve got to get there but thats the risk you take.

I got Shishkin (Arkle) and Envoi Allen (Marsh) both 4/1 in a double as well as singles a while back as both likely to be very short if everything goes to plan. Mostly I look for prices a fair bit bigger like I did The Big Breakaway (RSA) at 20/1 before his first run. Not a fantastic price but think he has a good chance although Monkfish will probably be tough to beat.

Also got a Yankee with the two above, Champ (GC) & Appreciate It (Ballymore).

Pretty decent start for Shishkin. Cant be disappointed with a 23 lengths victory.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November 23, 2020, 01:58:54 PM
Pretty decent start for Shishkin. Cant be disappointed with a 23 lengths victory.
Just watched it. A really good first go, some very enthusiastic leaps but also clever when he got in close to a couple. Sounds like hell be going back to Kempton at Christmas for his next outing.
Shishkin was unbelievable there I thought, best novice performance I've seen for a long time!

Made up to finally get a decent winner over in Dundalk with Foreign Legion then, hopefully my fortunes can change now moving forward!!
Quote from: duvva on November 22, 2020, 11:04:40 PM
Anyone else done anything for Cheltenham yet? I know antepost isnt what it used to be the way bookies slash prices after one decent run but I still look to get a few in early if I see something. Obviously theyve got to get there but thats the risk you take.

I got Shishkin (Arkle) and Envoi Allen (Marsh) both 4/1 in a double as well as singles a while back as both likely to be very short if everything goes to plan. Mostly I look for prices a fair bit bigger like I did The Big Breakaway (RSA) at 20/1 before his first run. Not a fantastic price but think he has a good chance although Monkfish will probably be tough to beat.

Also got a Yankee with the two above, Champ (GC) & Appreciate It (Ballymore).

I've been loading up on Shishkin, Epatante & Envoi Allen for a while in a treble now, struggling to see it beaten if they all get there.
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on November 23, 2020, 03:00:59 PM
I've been loading up on Shishkin, Epatante & Envoi Allen for a while in a treble now, struggling to see it beaten if they all get there.
Barring injury or a fall Im the same on Shishkin and Envoi Allen. Havent got anything in the Champion Hurdle yet, Im interested in Goshen but it would be good to see him as hes missed a couple of recent entries which is a bit of a worry and the fact that 5yr olds usually struggle in open company.

Well done on your Dundalk winner.
Quote from: duvva on November 23, 2020, 03:20:55 PM
Barring injury or a fall Im the same on Shishkin and Envoi Allen. Havent got anything in the Champion Hurdle yet, Im interested in Goshen but it would be good to see him as hes missed a couple of recent entries which is a bit of a worry and the fact that 5yr olds usually struggle in open company.

Well done on your Dundalk winner.

Cheers mate.

Dont think Goshen looks himself this season, should never have been campaigned on the flat if they thought he was a champion hurdle horse. Have a feeling the Irish are all much of a muchness also so think Epatante is the standout and will win it again.
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on November 23, 2020, 05:55:59 PM
Cheers mate.

Dont think Goshen looks himself this season, should never have been campaigned on the flat if they thought he was a champion hurdle horse. Have a feeling the Irish are all much of a muchness also so think Epatante is the standout and will win it again.

Looks like theyre planning to run Goshen at Cheltenham next month now, Epatante out in the Fighting Fifth this weekend
Honeysuckle running this weekend. Id be very interested in her if they went for the Champion Hurdle but doubt they will, plus if they did confirm it as the target the price would go immediately.

Envoi Allen also looks like hell get more of a test in the Drinmore with likes of Andy Dufresne possibly running
Beginning to wonder about Goshen. Something is nagging in the back of my mind that they wont run him because they dont want the Champion Hurdle bubble to burst.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November 24, 2020, 06:12:24 PM
Beginning to wonder about Goshen. Something is nagging in the back of my mind that they wont run him because they dont want the Champion Hurdle bubble to burst.

Dont think he will even place to be honest, very tough season going from 4 to 5 for ex juveniles. Intrigued to how he will be next season though.
Several selections tomorrow for Dundalk and a rare Lingfield pick:

Lingfield:

12:30 Yes My Boy 1pt win 7/2 SkyBet

I think Hollie Doyle gets an easy lead here and makes all.

Dundalk:

3:45 Masalai 2pt win 11/1 (various)

Should come on for a reasonable season debut, if taking the step forward I expect this gelding to be right in the mix here for Eddie Lynam.

4:15 Overtake 1pt win 5/1 (various)

I expect Overtake to get an easy lead here and make all, drawn nicely and been running relatively consistently.

4:45 Laurel Grove 5pt win 25/1 (Betfair/Paddy Power)

Another of several races I expect to have a slow pace & allow a horse an easy lead & I feel Laurel Grove is well set up for such an event here. Hoping talented claimer Sam Ewing can set the correct fractions and take this one.

5:45 Turbo Command 2pt win 7/1 (various)

Another I fancy for the Halford/Whelan combo, still a maiden but running consistently well I feel this could be his day to get his nose in front.

Jumps/AW P/L: -24.8pts
Was reported that Goshen scoped badly last week which was why they missed Ascot and why he wont be ready for the Fighting Fifth. Hopefully they get him out at Cheltenham, but definitely a lot to prove at that level
Yes My Boy nice start to the day, reduces my loss for the season to -21.3pts. Long road back to profit, hoping today can make a dent!
One selection tomorrow at Southwell:
 
2:50 Khazaf 1pt win 9/2 (Betfair)

Theres no real pace in this race other than Khazaf & on a course that suits front runners more than most I fancy this one to make all.

Jumps/AW Season P/L: -33.3pts
Interested to see how Thyme Hill goes tomorrow at Newbury, looks a very decent renewal of the long Distance hurdle.
Also Monkfish makes his start over fences in the first at Fairyhouse on Saturday

Thyme Hill 9/2 tomorrow seems a fair price having a go at that

Also see Flinteur Sacre makes his debut over hurdles in the first at Newbury tomorrow
Few for today:

Southwell:

1:40 Crosse Fire 1pt win 5/1 (Bet365)

Southwell really suits a front runner and I expect Crosse Fire to get an easy time of it in front.

Newbury:

3:00 McFabulous 1pt win 11/4 (Bet365)

This horse is seriously on the upgrade, couldn't have been more impressed with his Chepstow run, huge player moving forward in the Stayers

Dundalk 4:00 Maggie Thunder 1pt win 4/1 Various

Another I fancy to get an easy time of it in the lead, this Filly is firing on all cylinders currently & should go very close.

Jumps/AW season P/L: -34.3pts
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 01:27:27 PM
Interested to see how Thyme Hill goes tomorrow at Newbury, looks a very decent renewal of the long Distance hurdle.
Also Monkfish makes his start over fences in the first at Fairyhouse on Saturday

Thyme Hill 9/2 tomorrow seems a fair price having a go at that

Also see Flinteur Sacre makes his debut over hurdles in the first at Newbury tomorrow

Sorry duvva mate, I fancy Thyme Hill at the price as well  ;D Definitely think he's over priced. No matter what there's a great few days of racing coming up.
It's an exceptionally strong Grade 2. Looking forward to it. I'd take Paisley Park, he was dominant and I'm willing to forgive one bad run, but McFabulous is certainly one for the coming years. Nicholls has always rated him very highly.
Yep probably the strongest 3m hurdle race well see outside of the Stayers hurdle itself. Can make a case for quite a few at the prices, but sticking with Thyme Hill despite Flashs endorsement 😉😂.
