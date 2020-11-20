Just the one today over at Haydock:
2:25 Relegate 1pt win 5/1 (various)
Case for this mare is quite simple, I think shes comfortably the best in this field. Showed all her class winning the Champion Bumper in 2018 shes never quite lived up to her potential so far I do however feel this could be her day to shine. I feel she is seen to best effect running in large fields which she has today, she had a nice prep run leading in, ground wont be an issue and connection wont be coming over for the fun of it. Booking of puppy power a huge plus.
Jumps/AW P/L: -33.8pts