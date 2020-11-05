« previous next »
The Horse Racing thread

Re: The Horse Racing thread
November 5, 2020, 06:28:38 PM
Great documentary, Robin. Loved it. Boudot is a tremendous pilot, if I had a horse good enough to run in a big race and he was available I wouldnt hesitate to book him.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
November 5, 2020, 06:41:44 PM
Gerry Attrick
Great documentary, Robin. Loved it. Boudot is a tremendous pilot, if I had a horse good enough to run in a big race and he was available I wouldnt hesitate to book him.

👍 Me too!
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 11:56:21 AM
Agreed on the Boudot documentary, watched it back twice the last couple of weeks, found it very interesting.

Got three for tonight at Dundalk:

6:45 - Muraahin 2pt win 10/1 Bet365 - Still a maiden but the speed figures achieved at Chelmsford & Lingfield earlier in the season put this gelding amongst the best of these. He's well drawn and I'm hoping Gavin Cromwell has him ready.

6:45 - Talk Now 4pt win 22/1 Bet365 -  liked her last run fading during the last furlong, dropping back to 7f should suit nicely, she's nicely drawn and should be up with the pace and run well.

7:15 - Jim Barrie 2pt win 9/1 Bet365 - My figures would indicate Jim Barrie will be right in the mix here, very happy with the booking of Oisin Orr, nicely drawn and pace of the race should suit.

Running total: -4pts
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 01:04:59 PM
Turns out Allmankind can jump a fence  ;) Interesting. Don't think Cheltenham is his course but that was very very impressive.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 02:00:38 PM
Proper round of jumping that for a 4 going on 5 year old.

Loved the way he attacked his fences there.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 02:51:55 PM
There are some very able jump jocks around at the moment. Sean Bowen in particular is riding with a lot of confidence. Anyone watch Tom Queally getting his first ride over jumps for Gary Moore? Difficult to believe its a one off; given how hes struggled for rides on the flat, maybe a reverse of Jim Crowley or Graham Lees career path?
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 02:53:44 PM
Robinred
There are some very able jump jocks around at the moment. Sean Bowen in particular is riding with a lot of confidence. Anyone watch Tom Queally getting his first ride over jumps for Gary Moore? Difficult to believe its a one off; given how hes struggled for rides on the flat, maybe a reverse of Jim Crowley or Graham Lees career path?

Didn't catch it how did he ride?

Might go that his way as his brother is running plenty of pointers and jumpers over rules in Ireland at the minute.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 03:46:11 PM
ohweloveyerbaldyhead
Didn't catch it how did he ride?

Might go that his way as his brother is running plenty of pointers and jumpers over rules in Ireland at the minute.

He was second on the favourite in a grade 4 handicap chase. Looked neat and tidy; his mount didnt jump that brilliantly, despite being a Fontwell regular (Fontwell is Gary Moores local track along with Plumpton, as Im sure youre aware). Yup, be good to think he can earn a living over the sticks given his unfashionable status on the level.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 04:22:37 PM
He's just got engaged to Hayley Moore, might explain it a bit more. He's back on the flat tomorrow I think.

Speaking of jockeys, Mitch Bastyan was one I had high hopes for 2 years ago, feel like he's fallen off the face of the earth at the moment.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 04:57:52 PM
FlashGordon
He's just got engaged to Hayley Moore, might explain it a bit more. He's back on the flat tomorrow I think.

Speaking of jockeys, Mitch Bastyan was one I had high hopes for 2 years ago, feel like he's fallen off the face of the earth at the moment.

Ahh, now it makes more sense. Good 🕵🏻‍♂️ work there Flash.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 05:46:12 PM
Robinred
Ahh, now it makes more sense. Good 🕵🏻‍♂️ work there Flash.

I can't take the credit only came across it on Twitter when I was trying to figure out what the fuck Queally was doing on the favourite for a handicap chase at Fontwell  ;D
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 05:52:38 PM
Queally has had a few rides over jumps in Ireland. Pretty sure they were for John Queally around Christmas last year. Mightve even won 1 if I remember.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 08:03:20 PM
I'm in awful form  :o

Anyone having a punt on the Breeders tonight?

Having a few for interest, Battleground & Cadillac in the next & Oodandatta, Mother Earth & Miss Amulet all in the Juvenile Fillies Turf at 9:30.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 08:16:43 PM
Think Battleground wins the Derby next year.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 08:35:06 PM
FlashGordon
Think Battleground wins the Derby next year.

Love him and hes run a blinder there, but could never have a War Front winning a Derby
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Yesterday at 08:51:39 PM
ohweloveyerbaldyhead
Love him and hes run a blinder there, but could never have a War Front winning a Derby

Fair enough, looks to me like he wants to stay all day though.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 05:33:51 PM
Having another little punt on the Breeders Cup tonight, Glass Slippers in the next. Peaceful & Terebellum in the Filly & Mares Turf, Siskin, Lope y Fernandez & Safe Voyage in the mile, Tarnawa and Mogul in the turf, come on the Europeans!
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 05:42:35 PM
Boom! Made up for Kevin Ryan and his team!
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 07:06:54 PM
Some ride by Boudot there.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 07:07:45 PM
ohweloveyerbaldyhead
Boom! Made up for Kevin Ryan and his team!

Well in mate. Not having a bet myself but hoping siskin can win his race think he's a cracking horse.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 07:13:20 PM
FlashGordon
Some ride by Boudot there.

Agreed - fabulous ride, theres not another jockey currently stronger in the finish. I had a few quid e/w on her, and Glass Slippers. Should have made it a double👍
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 07:15:02 PM
Nice one mate well played. Him and Keane are the best around at the moment.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 07:16:45 PM
Class from Boudot. Hoping he can repeat on Mogul later
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 07:18:19 PM
FlashGordon
Nice one mate well played. Him and Keane are the best around at the moment.

I think Id agree. I have wondered for a while whether Ryan Moore and OBrien will part company any time soon? His judgement seems to have deserted him.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 07:21:40 PM
Peter Charles Boudot with another tremendous ride.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 07:45:32 PM
Robinred
I think Id agree. I have wondered for a while whether Ryan Moore and OBrien will part company any time soon? His judgement seems to have deserted him.

I think it's only a matter of time to be honest. Seems to have lost that little bit of edge ha had over the others.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 08:21:13 PM
Boudot again, cos of Soumillons Covid

(I had a little bit e/w!)
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 08:23:15 PM
What a rider he is, best in the world for me after this.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 09:47:31 PM
Imagine how it feels to be Soumillon tonight.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Today at 10:47:03 PM
Gerry Attrick
Imagine how it feels to be Soumillon tonight.

He must feel sick!

Great couple of nights racing that, roll on the Troytown at Navan tomorrow now.
