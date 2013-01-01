« previous next »
Yesterday at 06:28:38 PM
Great documentary, Robin. Loved it. Boudot is a tremendous pilot, if I had a horse good enough to run in a big race and he was available I wouldnt hesitate to book him.
Yesterday at 06:41:44 PM
Great documentary, Robin. Loved it. Boudot is a tremendous pilot, if I had a horse good enough to run in a big race and he was available I wouldnt hesitate to book him.

👍 Me too!
Today at 11:56:21 AM
Agreed on the Boudot documentary, watched it back twice the last couple of weeks, found it very interesting.

Got three for tonight at Dundalk:

6:45 - Muraahin 2pt win 10/1 Bet365 - Still a maiden but the speed figures achieved at Chelmsford & Lingfield earlier in the season put this gelding amongst the best of these. He's well drawn and I'm hoping Gavin Cromwell has him ready.

6:45 - Talk Now 4pt win 22/1 Bet365 -  liked her last run fading during the last furlong, dropping back to 7f should suit nicely, she's nicely drawn and should be up with the pace and run well.

7:15 - Jim Barrie 2pt win 9/1 Bet365 - My figures would indicate Jim Barrie will be right in the mix here, very happy with the booking of Oisin Orr, nicely drawn and pace of the race should suit.

Running total: -4pts
Today at 01:04:59 PM
Turns out Allmankind can jump a fence  ;) Interesting. Don't think Cheltenham is his course but that was very very impressive.
Today at 02:00:38 PM
Proper round of jumping that for a 4 going on 5 year old.

Loved the way he attacked his fences there.
Today at 02:51:55 PM
There are some very able jump jocks around at the moment. Sean Bowen in particular is riding with a lot of confidence. Anyone watch Tom Queally getting his first ride over jumps for Gary Moore? Difficult to believe its a one off; given how hes struggled for rides on the flat, maybe a reverse of Jim Crowley or Graham Lees career path?
Today at 02:53:44 PM
There are some very able jump jocks around at the moment. Sean Bowen in particular is riding with a lot of confidence. Anyone watch Tom Queally getting his first ride over jumps for Gary Moore? Difficult to believe its a one off; given how hes struggled for rides on the flat, maybe a reverse of Jim Crowley or Graham Lees career path?

Didn't catch it how did he ride?

Might go that his way as his brother is running plenty of pointers and jumpers over rules in Ireland at the minute.
Today at 03:46:11 PM
Didn't catch it how did he ride?

Might go that his way as his brother is running plenty of pointers and jumpers over rules in Ireland at the minute.

He was second on the favourite in a grade 4 handicap chase. Looked neat and tidy; his mount didnt jump that brilliantly, despite being a Fontwell regular (Fontwell is Gary Moores local track along with Plumpton, as Im sure youre aware). Yup, be good to think he can earn a living over the sticks given his unfashionable status on the level.
Today at 04:22:37 PM
He's just got engaged to Hayley Moore, might explain it a bit more. He's back on the flat tomorrow I think.

Speaking of jockeys, Mitch Bastyan was one I had high hopes for 2 years ago, feel like he's fallen off the face of the earth at the moment.
