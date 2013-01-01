Agreed on the Boudot documentary, watched it back twice the last couple of weeks, found it very interesting.



Got three for tonight at Dundalk:



6:45 - Muraahin 2pt win 10/1 Bet365 - Still a maiden but the speed figures achieved at Chelmsford & Lingfield earlier in the season put this gelding amongst the best of these. He's well drawn and I'm hoping Gavin Cromwell has him ready.



6:45 - Talk Now 4pt win 22/1 Bet365 - liked her last run fading during the last furlong, dropping back to 7f should suit nicely, she's nicely drawn and should be up with the pace and run well.



7:15 - Jim Barrie 2pt win 9/1 Bet365 - My figures would indicate Jim Barrie will be right in the mix here, very happy with the booking of Oisin Orr, nicely drawn and pace of the race should suit.



Running total: -4pts