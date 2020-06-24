« previous next »
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on Today at 08:58:31 AM
Anyone else tempted to lay Envoi? I'm ridiculously excited to see him jump a fence but it always baffles me how a novice can be 1/14. Could easily make an error along the way.
I rarely lay them but first time over fences at that price it should probably be mandatory to.
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Quite happy with that from Farouk DAlene. Hes not beaten a lot but he just got tired. Will improve quite a lot for it I think.

Queens Brook just got beat by one with a handicap rating of 123.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:26:19 PM
Quite happy with that from Farouk DAlene. Hes not beaten a lot but he just got tired. Will improve quite a lot for it I think.

Queens Brook just got beat by one with a handicap rating of 123.
Yep Farouk did nothing wrong there, looks a stayer to me. Get the impression Queens Brook wants further, but hasnt impressed in either of her hurdle starts
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Layed Queens Brook at evs. Going to lay Envoi with the profits so it is just a bet to nothing, hoping I am wrong like and he jumps like the superstar he is. One thing I would say is he is a beautiful horse, but not the biggest.
Nice from Aspire Tower that, get Abracadabras over a fence he's no champion hurdler!
That was more like the Aspire Tower from the start of last season rather than the end, he got progressively more disappointing after looking a potential star last season. Interesting to see if he follows the same pattern this season
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Abacadabras is looking like a bridle horse. Doesn't find much when he's popped a question.
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on Today at 01:56:05 PM
Nice from Aspire Tower that, get Abracadabras over a fence he's no champion hurdler!
Wasted time with Samcro doing the same
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

I was all over Aspire for the Triumph, gutted with how he regressed.

Fair shout for Abracadabras being a bridle horse, travelled like much the best horse but found nothing there.
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:58:21 PM
Wasted time with Samcro doing the same

Completely agree, case of what could've been with Samcro.

Can understand them wanting a Champion Hurdler but they're going there with chasing types, Faugheen is the only one like that to win it recently and he was just a freak of a horse.
Just caught up on Farouk, looks a proper nice chaser in the making. Beautiful looking horse.
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on Today at 02:04:06 PM
Just caught up on Farouk, looks a proper nice chaser in the making. Beautiful looking horse.

I wanted them to run him in the bumper last year because he was a double figure price. They ran him close to the festival though, so I knew they wouldn't. Did the right thing by the horse long term I think but he'd have gone extremely close I think. Jamie Codd loves him, I remember posting it on here.
Envoi Allen jumped beautifully there.
Was never under any pressure but didnt put a foot wrong
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Chemical Energy just won the bumper in the style of a very nice one.
That was fairly impressive in the bumper by Chemical Energy, second horse is decent and third no mug either
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Fuck sake missed it all, not happy  ;D Sounded like one or two encouraging performances, could end up being an informative race card.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
