Anyone else tempted to lay Envoi? I'm ridiculously excited to see him jump a fence but it always baffles me how a novice can be 1/14. Could easily make an error along the way.
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.
Quite happy with that from Farouk DAlene. Hes not beaten a lot but he just got tired. Will improve quite a lot for it I think.Queens Brook just got beat by one with a handicap rating of 123.
Nice from Aspire Tower that, get Abracadabras over a fence he's no champion hurdler!
Wasted time with Samcro doing the same
Just caught up on Farouk, looks a proper nice chaser in the making. Beautiful looking horse.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Page created in 0.069 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]