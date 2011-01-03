« previous next »
Re: The Horse Racing thread
I had a great day duvva and backed a few winners, really fancied HARRY SENIOR in the first who was just pipped and it would of been a perfect day if that had won. I like to back a few in the hard races and spread my bets and have a few running for me, it is not for everyone but I had a fiver on WALK IN THE MILL which paid over 10/1 on the Tote and HOGAN'S HEIGHTS paid over 20/1. The latter was RPR Top Rated.
No bet for me today again..

                                             COME ON VILLA..
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: Cormack Snr on December  8, 2019, 08:28:55 AM
I had a great day duvva and backed a few winners, really fancied HARRY SENIOR in the first who was just pipped and it would of been a perfect day if that had won. I like to back a few in the hard races and spread my bets and have a few running for me, it is not for everyone but I had a fiver on WALK IN THE MILL which paid over 10/1 on the Tote and HOGAN'S HEIGHTS paid over 20/1. The latter was RPR Top Rated.
No bet for me today again..

                                             COME ON VILLA..
Nice one. I do the same in the handicaps at Cheltenham.

A couple of good races to watch in Ireland today. Presenting Percy back against Min in the John Durkan, although I think 2m4 is too short for him.
Cilaos Emery has a good test against Ballyoisin at Cork as well, fancied him for the Arkle last year before injury.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Well done duvva, nice pick with the forecast.

We will beat Leicester on Boxing day, none of this needing others to do us a favour this season..
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: Cormack Snr on December  8, 2019, 03:41:05 PM
Well done duvva, nice pick with the forecast.

We will beat Leicester on Boxing day, none of this needing others to do us a favour this season..
Cheers. Battered them at home despite only winning with that late pen, so a similar performance should see us alright. Hoping they either lose or draw with Man City beforehand though.

Lots of good racing over Christmas too. Think Cyrname wins the King George, Im not sure Altior will run now.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
The King George could be a phenomenal race if they all show up. Ill have Lostintranslation for it I think.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December  8, 2019, 04:06:26 PM
The King George could be a phenomenal race if they all show up. Ill have Lostintranslation for it I think.
That JLT form does look very good with him and Defi winning big G1s in the last few weeks. Just think right handed Cyrname is a bit special, only doubt is whether he stays
Re: The Horse Racing thread
I think Lostintranslation is the best staying chaser around and I dont think theyve even got to the bottom of him yet. I seem to latch on to Tizzards horses because I love thistlecrack too.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December  8, 2019, 04:15:40 PM
I think Lostintranslation is the best staying chaser around and I dont think theyve even got to the bottom of him yet. I seem to latch on to Tizzards horses because I love thistlecrack too.
Could well be right, I just wonder if Cheltenham will suit him better than Kempton. Native River was good yesterday but just unfortunate Might Bite unshipped Nico early
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Lingfield Monday  3-00 Gracious John  11/4   BOG
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Presenting Percy ran a beautiful race in the John Durkan today. Very very much in my mind for the Gold Cup after that.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: Cormack Snr on December  8, 2019, 08:03:21 PM
Lingfield Monday  3-00 Gracious John  11/4   BOG

Fully on board with this too really fancy him. Looks like there will be a boil up up front and should suit Gracious John coming from off the pace.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
The 6yr old bay gelding GRACIOUS JOHN moved to Ian Williams in August after going off the boil for David Evans but the up-shot of his fall from grace is that he runs tomorrow off a mark of 89 from his last winning mark of 110 in a CD Listed event in February 2018
Multiple winner down the years and has won 12 from 66 runs and has been successful four times over this CD, he ran his best race since joining Ian Williams when finishing strongly for second over 6f at Chelmsford 18 days ago.

He won this race in 2016 off 107 and 2017 off 101 and was second last year off 103 and his trainer says this about tomorrow.

Trainer Ian Williams: "He's run in the race three times and won it twice and been second. He's on a very far mark and showed signs of a revival at Chelmsford last time."

I like to look at the age stats for my races and this has been won by those aged  3-4-3-3-7 and 4 in recent years with GJ winning it when he was 3 and 4 but all the main fancies are in the older age bracket with the 3yr olds Prince of Rome and Thegreatestshowman not totally out of it.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Hope so ohweloveyerbaldyhead :)

Re: The Horse Racing thread
GRACIOUS JOHN ran a shocker in rear, never travelling..

Raced in last, niggled along after 2f, behind from 3f out (op 9/2 tchd 3/1 and tchd 5/1)

STARTING BANK    500
 L 2/1-7/4             480
 L 9/2-5/2             460
 L 5/1-9/2             440
W 2/1-5/4             475
 L 7/4-6-4             455
 L 11/4-13/8         435
 L 5/2 3/1             415
W 3/1-7/2             485
 L 13/8-2/1           465
 L 2/1-7/4             445
 L 5/2-9/4             425
W 3/1-2/1             485
W 5/2-9/4             535
 L 3/1-11/4           515
W 9/2-5/2             605
 L 11/4-2/1           585
W 11/4-15/8         640
 L 7/2-11/4           620

 
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Fontwell Tuesday 3-00 Mortens Leam   100/30  BOG
Re: The Horse Racing thread
3-00 FONTWELL
Soft (GoingStick:5.8 on 09-12-2019 at 06:30)

2m5½f (2m5f135y) Goodwin Racing Call 08000 421321 Handicap Chase (Class 4) (4yo+ 0-110)

MORTENS LEAM  100/30   BOG
CD Winner twice and has also won at Fakenham over 2m5f
Won on today's ground of Soft twice and also on GS.


The Michael Hawker trained and owned bay gelding Mortens Leam's two of three chasing successes have been gained over this CD with the latest in easy style by 23 lengths in this race last year off a mark of 109(7) for regular jockey Philip Donovan.
Raised to a rating of 123 for that and out of sorts since and yet to find his form in two outings this season but had every chance at Plumpton last month until weakening in the closing stages. Hopefully a great chance to get back into the Fontwell winners enclosure down another 5lbs and back to his preferred distance and Soft ground and now only 3lbs above last win..

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Mortens Leam 2nd 100/30 - 2/1

Held up in last, headway 5 out, not fluent and lost ground 4 out, soon nudged along but short of room, good headway going best 3 out and looking the winner. Led after 2 out, not fluent last, soon headed, kept on but hung right run-in, no extra towards finish (op 9/4)

Racing Post analysis

Mortens Leam, down again in the weights, moved into the race going well, although didn't help himself with a slow jump three out, and got to the front just before the last, but he didn't exactly ping the fence and was beaten by a stronger stayer. He's clearly on a mark he can win off.


SUBLIMINAL 2-40 Lingfield   5/2   BOG
Re: The Horse Racing thread
LOULIN 5-25 Chelmsford  9/4 BOG
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Subliminal was a CD winner back in March off a mark of 58 and is now back to this rating, third of 12 behind Huddle beaten 3/4l at 4-1jt-fav on his latest outing here over 1m 13 days ago

Simon Dow's bay gelding Subliminal has a record of only 1-18 and his form overall is some what patchy but Lingfield's polytrack is definitely his Home Ground and he has run some really good races here. He got back in the groove with an unlucky close third off a reduced mark here over 1m when joint-favourite last time and that can be marked up because he was short of room in the closing stages.

Well backed into as low as 11/8 from my price of 5/2 mainly due to a couple of Tipsters giving it out this morning with In-form jockey Ben Curtis taking over the ride for the first time today..


Ruth Carr's Loulin is a winner at 5f on Southwell's fibresand and was only beaten a nose by Amazing Amaya when second of 12 at 7-2 on his latest outing at Southwell over 5f earlier this month.

Loulin is another with a win record like Everton with a success record of 1 win from 17 run outs with his win coming over 5f at Southwell in a classified event three runs back and he was beaten only a nose in a handicap over same CD when clear of the third last Thursday.

Travels a far way from North Yorkshire to Essex and gets into this off the same mark as when only collared on the line by a 50/1 shot last time and has hopefully strong claims if he can transfer that form to Polytrack..
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Nice one Cormack!
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Thanks LRRB :)

The first Subliminal was only beaten a length into 3rd with Loulin winning well going away.

Subliminal
Nudged right leaving stalls, held up towards rear of main group, closed and not clear run 2f out, switched right over 1f out, headway 1f out, stayed on well inside final furlong

Loulin
Chased leaders on outer, went 2nd over 1f out, shaken up to lead inside final furlong, ran on, comfortably (op 9/4 tchd 5/2)

Analysis
LOULIN is thriving and, off the same mark as when touched off at Southwell six days earlier, gained compensation in comfortable fashion despite adverse circumstances. He was forced to settle for a position three wide but, having travelled strongly he worked his way to the front in the final 1f and went clear. He's been rated higher in the past and should go well again.
STARTING BANK    500
 L 2/1-7/4             480    -1pt
 L 9/2-5/2             460    -2pts
 L 5/1-9/2             440    -3pts
W 2/1-5/4             475    -1pt
 L 7/4-6-4             455    -2pts
 L 11/4-13/8         435    -3pts
 L 5/2 3/1             415    -4pts
W 3/1-7/2             485    -1pt
 L 13/8-2/1           465     -2pts
 L 2/1-7/4             445     -3pts
 L 5/2-9/4             425     -4pts
W 3/1-2/1             485     -1pt
W 5/2-9/4             535     +1.5pts
 L 3/1-11/4           515      +.5pts
W 9/2-5/2             605      +5pts
 L 11/4-2/1           585       +4pts
W 11/4-15/8         640       +6.75pts
 L 7/2-11/4           620       +5.75pts
 L 100/30 - 2/1     600        +4.75pts
 L 5/2 - 2/1          580        +3.75pts
W 9/4 - 7/4          625        +6pts
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Wolverhampton 4-05  Kybosh   5/2   BOG
Re: The Horse Racing thread
KYBOSH is a very lightly raced 3yr old bay gelding who has been placed twice in six starts. Third of 11 behind Tio Esteban beaten 2 1/4l at 14-1 on his latest outing here over 1m 1/2f last month.

Michael Appleby's charge is more fancied today after his best performance to date 36 days ago when benefiting from the solid pace and followed the winner through into the straight and kept on well but was just kept at bay. He'd been off since finishing down the field at Yarmouth on his stable debut in May and not only should this run bring him on but there's potential for improvement over a slightly longer distance which he has today over 1m1 1/2f..
Re: The Horse Racing thread
KYBOSH  3rd 5/2
Soon led, headed over 8f out, chased leaders, pushed along over 3f out, ridden to chase leader and edged left inside final furlong, stayed on (op 5/2)

Not beaten too far with the winner 50/1

Analysis
Kybosh couldn't improve on last time despite weaker opposition and a better position. He seemed to lack a change of gear and lugged left when his chance came to throw down a strong challenge. His shrewd yard should still get a win out of him this winter, perhaps at a more galloping track.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Gonna have a go at Yanworth today in the Cross Country. Top weight but was a classy novice. 4/1 seems worth a pop.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: duvva on December 13, 2019, 12:49:59 PM
Gonna have a go at Yanworth today in the Cross Country. Top weight but was a classy novice. 4/1 seems worth a pop.

Looking at the French in this after the 1-2 in the CC at the last meeting, done amazing Comedy ew @ 10/1.

Also, RIP Houblon des Obeaux who collapsed at Sandown last weekend. One of my favourite horses of the last few years, always ran its heart out.
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Quote from: Rudolph's Seaside Pleasure-Provider on December 13, 2019, 02:17:32 PM
Looking at the French in this after the 1-2 in the CC at the last meeting, done amazing Comedy ew @ 10/1.

Also, RIP Houblon des Obeaux who collapsed at Sandown last weekend. One of my favourite horses of the last few years, always ran its heart out.

Well done mate, nice winner. Was a little tempted when I saw it had been backed but stick with my original selection unfortunately.
Yes real shame about HDO, that was the race all the jockeys should have stopped riding I believe now theres a few banned for Christmas
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Well done RSPP, your fancy will probably be back in March for another crack.. :)
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Hereford 12:00 Misty Mai   5/2  BOG
Re: The Horse Racing thread
MISTY MAI has won a hurdle race, two chases and a point-to-point from 2m 4f to 3m 1f on ground varying from good to heavy. Third of 9 behind Special Princess beaten 11l at 9-4 on her latest outing in a hurdle race at Ffos Las over 2m 4f on heavy ground last month.

C&D winner who has placed on both starts this season including when 5L second at Ffos Las over 3m on soft in a handicap chase on seasonal debut last month. Hopefully set up for this when third over hurdles there last time out.
His last win was here in March over today's conditions off a mark of 108 and he looks to be ready to strike again down to 92 for in-form conditional Ben Jones..
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Only 3rd with a horse off for over 600 days running away with it.


Held up in rear, headway 11th, went second 12th, ridden 15th, no chance with winner from 4 out, lost second towards finish (op 15/8)

Analysis
Misty Mai was backed into favouritism for a yard with a 38% strike-rate in handicap chases at Hereford in recent seasons. She is a C&D winner from 16lb higher but could never get to grips with the front-running winner.


STARTING BANK    500
 L 2/1-7/4             480      -1pt
 L 9/2-5/2             460      -2pts
 L 5/1-9/2             440      -3pts
W 2/1-5/4             475      -1pt
 L 7/4-6-4             455      -2pts
 L 11/4-13/8         435      -3pts
 L 5/2 3/1             415      -4pts
W 3/1-7/2             485      -1pt
 L 13/8-2/1           465      -2pts
 L 2/1-7/4             445      -3pts
 L 5/2-9/4             425      -4pts
W 3/1-2/1             485       -1pt
W 5/2-9/4             535       +1.5pts
 L 3/1-11/4            515       +.5pts
W 9/2-5/2              605       +5pts
 L 11/4-2/1            585        +4pts
W 11/4-15/8          640        +6.75pts
 L 7/2-11/4            620        +5.75pts
 L 100/30 - 2/1       600        +4.75pts
 L 5/2 - 2/1            580         +3.75pts
W 9/4 - 7/4            625         +6pts
 L 5/2 -2/1             605         +5pts
 L 5/2 - 13/8           585         +4pts
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reverant Cust  2-55 Catt   11/4  BOG
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Reverant Cust who looks to be one of the best backed horses of the day from last night's 11/4 into 13/8 in some places is owned and trained by Peter Atkinson and excuses can be made on his reappearance effort at Newcastle as he made a Horlicks of a jump early on. Last two wins have come at this track and he's dropped to a dangerous mark to strike again.

Re: The Horse Racing thread
Another winner Cormack, nice one
Re: The Horse Racing thread
Thanks duvva,  :)   I have looked for hours last night and today but can't find one worth betting on. Good luck if anyone is betting today..

Reverant Cust   WON 3/1

Held up, pushed along after 4 out, still only 6th 3 out, headway after 2 out, 5 lengths 2nd last, driven and stayed on well, led towards finish (op 5/2 tchd 10/3)


STARTING BANK    500
 L 2/1-7/4             480      -1pt
 L 9/2-5/2             460      -2pts
 L 5/1-9/2             440      -3pts
W 2/1-5/4             475      -1pt
 L 7/4-6-4             455      -2pts
 L 11/4-13/8         435      -3pts
 L 5/2 3/1             415      -4pts
W 3/1-7/2             485      -1pt
 L 13/8-2/1           465      -2pts
 L 2/1-7/4             445      -3pts
 L 5/2-9/4             425      -4pts
W 3/1-2/1             485       -1pt
W 5/2-9/4             535       +1.5pts
 L 3/1-11/4            515       +.5pts
W 9/2-5/2              605       +5pts
 L 11/4-2/1            585        +4pts
W 11/4-15/8          640        +6.75pts
 L 7/2-11/4            620        +5.75pts
 L 100/30 - 2/1       600        +4.75pts
 L 5/2 - 2/1            580         +3.75pts
W 9/4 - 7/4            625         +6pts
 L 5/2 -2/1             605         +5pts
 L 5/2 - 13/8           585         +4pts
W 3/1 - 11/4           645         +7pts
