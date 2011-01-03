Mortens Leam 2nd 100/30 - 2/1
Held up in last, headway 5 out, not fluent and lost ground 4 out, soon nudged along but short of room, good headway going best 3 out and looking the winner. Led after 2 out, not fluent last, soon headed, kept on but hung right run-in, no extra towards finish (op 9/4)
Racing Post analysis
Mortens Leam, down again in the weights, moved into the race going well, although didn't help himself with a slow jump three out, and got to the front just before the last, but he didn't exactly ping the fence and was beaten by a stronger stayer. He's clearly on a mark he can win off.
SUBLIMINAL 2-40 Lingfield 5/2 BOG