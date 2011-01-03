Subliminal was a CD winner back in March off a mark of 58 and is now back to this rating, third of 12 behind Huddle beaten 3/4l at 4-1jt-fav on his latest outing here over 1m 13 days ago



Simon Dow's bay gelding Subliminal has a record of only 1-18 and his form overall is some what patchy but Lingfield's polytrack is definitely his Home Ground and he has run some really good races here. He got back in the groove with an unlucky close third off a reduced mark here over 1m when joint-favourite last time and that can be marked up because he was short of room in the closing stages.



Well backed into as low as 11/8 from my price of 5/2 mainly due to a couple of Tipsters giving it out this morning with In-form jockey Ben Curtis taking over the ride for the first time today..





Ruth Carr's Loulin is a winner at 5f on Southwell's fibresand and was only beaten a nose by Amazing Amaya when second of 12 at 7-2 on his latest outing at Southwell over 5f earlier this month.



Loulin is another with a win record like Everton with a success record of 1 win from 17 run outs with his win coming over 5f at Southwell in a classified event three runs back and he was beaten only a nose in a handicap over same CD when clear of the third last Thursday.



Travels a far way from North Yorkshire to Essex and gets into this off the same mark as when only collared on the line by a 50/1 shot last time and has hopefully strong claims if he can transfer that form to Polytrack..

