« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marine AFC  (Read 10435 times)

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,460
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #80 on: November 30, 2020, 07:56:06 pm »
1600 their manager reckoned, plus twice than in the streets outside :D
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #81 on: November 30, 2020, 07:59:13 pm »
Absolutely made up for them. What a story.
Mourinho getting barracked from the Rossett Road gardens  :lmao
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,460
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #82 on: November 30, 2020, 08:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on November 30, 2020, 07:59:13 pm
Absolutely made up for them. What a story.
Mourinho getting barracked from the Rossett Road gardens  :lmao
sitting on his plastic chair in the wind :D
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Online Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #83 on: November 30, 2020, 08:11:16 pm »
Keeping it at their own stadium makes it more attractive to TV companies. TV fee will be massive for them.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,366
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #84 on: November 30, 2020, 08:14:35 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 30, 2020, 07:37:41 pm
David Raven to help them to a 1-1 and beat them on pens.

What a shout! I was at that game, thought he would go on to play for us a fair bit.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,104
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #85 on: November 30, 2020, 08:23:29 pm »
Genuinely think it might have been the last game I listened to on the radio.

Apart from another league cup penalty shootout, which we shall not discuss.
Logged
AHA!

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,366
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #86 on: November 30, 2020, 08:35:32 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 30, 2020, 08:23:29 pm
Genuinely think it might have been the last game I listened to on the radio.

Apart from another league cup penalty shootout, which we shall not discuss.

Against formidable opponents?
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,319
  • Kloppite
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #87 on: December 2, 2020, 12:31:32 am »
Just as well they never got United, i see before lockdown they had Slimming World sessions in one of the function rooms, Luke Shaw would have wobbled a mile from that. ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,490
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #88 on: December 2, 2020, 12:54:38 am »
Quote from: Where's me friggin Charlie's Fried Figgy Egg puddin'? on November 30, 2020, 07:59:13 pm
Absolutely made up for them. What a story.
Mourinho getting barracked from the Rossett Road gardens  :lmao
My ex used to live on Rossett Road.

You can bet lots of people will be popping around to 'see family' who live there when this game is on.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,053
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #89 on: December 2, 2020, 01:25:53 pm »
Could be played at Anfield if their ground fails covid safety regs. Shame if that happens.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,727
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #90 on: December 2, 2020, 02:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Lad on December  2, 2020, 01:25:53 pm
Could be played at Anfield if their ground fails covid safety regs. Shame if that happens.

They'd be better off playing it in front of a few hundred even at Marine than 2000 at Anfield.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #91 on: January 10, 2021, 04:58:44 pm »
Good luck to them today. Doubt there will be a shock but let's hope they play well and get a goal.

Great to hear 25,000 tickets have been sold. Let's hope there are some more by the end of the day.
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,460
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #92 on: January 10, 2021, 06:35:41 pm »
Felt a bit sorry for Passant earlier. I'd love them to get a goal b4 the end though.
.They've tried.

 Do the FA provide a load of balls b4 each game? If not, Spurs owe Marine two so far!
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,418
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #93 on: January 11, 2021, 07:28:13 pm »
Shame about the result, but fantastic to see 30,000 virtual tickets sold and £300k raised
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,643
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #94 on: January 11, 2021, 09:14:59 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on January 11, 2021, 07:28:13 pm
Shame about the result, but fantastic to see 30,000 virtual tickets sold and £300k raised
Saved the club for the next 20 years they've said, which is incredible.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,460
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #95 on: January 11, 2021, 09:16:42 pm »
:thumbup Made up for them. Sure Chorley could do with something similar - maybe they will for Wolves
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #96 on: January 11, 2021, 09:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on January 11, 2021, 07:28:13 pm
Shame about the result, but fantastic to see 30,000 virtual tickets sold and £300k raised
Thats fantastic. Then on top of the virtual ticket money, theres TV and sponsorship too.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,104
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #97 on: October 15, 2023, 09:45:45 am »
Through to the FA Cup 1st round again, following a win at Halifax yesterday. Couple with sitting fourth in the league, with games in hand. Looks like good times for them at the moment.

Noticed both Jack Dunn and Jordan Lussey are plying their trade there now.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,727
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #98 on: October 15, 2023, 09:50:50 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on October 15, 2023, 09:45:45 am
Through to the FA Cup 1st round again, following a win at Halifax yesterday. Couple with sitting fourth in the league, with games in hand. Looks like good times for them at the moment.

Noticed both Jack Dunn and Jordan Lussey are plying their trade there now.

They're going really well. Shame they can't do much with the ground or there'd be huge potential there. They set the capacity around 1500 as it's just too cramped beyond that.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline KennyDaggers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #99 on: October 17, 2023, 11:02:21 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on October 15, 2023, 09:45:45 am
Through to the FA Cup 1st round again, following a win at Halifax yesterday. Couple with sitting fourth in the league, with games in hand. Looks like good times for them at the moment.

Noticed both Jack Dunn and Jordan Lussey are plying their trade there now.

I watched them against Radcliffe recently. That was a fantastic result although Radcliffe look to be really strong and only 1 automatic promotion spot makes getting out of this league very hard.

The have the other "big hitters" in the league this week, Macclesfield. Must win in October? maybe not but it's still very, very important.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,946
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 07:54:07 pm »
Marine planning to build a new stadium. Have narrowed 16 potential sites down to 3.

Quote
National League North Marine are seeking support for a stadium relocation.

Statement by James Leary CEO Marine Football Club:
 
In 2019 we launched a five-year plan to move Marine Football Club forward in all areas on and off the field. A crucial element of the plan was to future proof the potential upward movement of the club through the pyramid by removing the challenges posed at the current site.

Accordingly, two years ago we embarked on a project to progress with the build of a new stadium. Our ideal aim is to retain the current Marine Travel Arena as a community hub, but build a new purpose-built stadium to enhance community sports and recreation facilities in the local area. Having our current stadium facility with one of the few 3G pitches in the Crosby area is something we do not want to lose. This is however funding dependent. Marine Football Club is targeting the raising of £5m to complete the development of the new stadium.
 
We identified 16 sites within the local area and explored each one to assess the feasibility from a planning and construction perspective. We have now reduced the 16 sites down to three potential locations.
 
Meanwhile, our progress on-the-field has evidently been staggering. We are now in a position where our attendances have increased to an all-time high. Our promotion means that not only are we expecting another step-change increase in attendances, but our need to remove the constraints that limit us as a football club has accelerated dramatically.
 
To get to this stage has taken a lot of blood sweat and tears, meetings, phone calls. There has been a lot of excitement, frustration and learning.
 
We have had fantastic support from the Officers of Sefton Council. We are now at a critical stage where we are hoping to secure one of our land options over the coming months.
Everything we have done has been planned with clear timelines in mind. It is no coincidence that we extended Neil Young's contract 12 months ago on a three-and-a-half-year contract. This allows us to progress with our stadium plans whilst ensuring maximum stability on-the-field during this important time for the football club.
 
For everything we have achieved though in the last five years, it is nothing compared to the size of the task we have ahead of us with the stadium aims. The funding is key to making it happen along with getting agreement from the key people involved with us securing the land in the first place.
 
Marine Football Club are looking for any people who can assist with the funding element through donations, investment, professional expertise, construction related companies. Anybody who knows of any resources or funds. Anybody who wants to get involved with the football club and help support the football club financially during what will be a huge period of excitement, growth and transformation. All the above people should get in touch with CEO James Leary by emailing james@marinefc.com for a confidential initial conversation.
A fuller announcement will be made once land has been secured along with a full fan and community consultation process including the showing of all plans. 

#COYM #WeAreMarine
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,519
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 09:21:15 pm »
The residents around the current ground will be happy.

Since they put the new pitch down, there are games there most nights, and there have been lots of complaints about the noise.
The club would make a nice wedge from the land there though.

I could see someone like Lidl pouncing on it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:23:21 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline slowtyper

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • "and put them in the devils cave below, see".
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 09:42:58 pm »
How close is local for a new stadium though? Would Seaforth be acceptable? Thornton? Finding land in Waterloo and Crosby is nigh on impossible. Finding room for parking is worse.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,727
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:27:20 pm »
Was waiting to see what would happen with the stadium. There's big potential at the club but they've reached their ceiling at the current side, it's hemmed in by housing and they have to restrict capacity to about 2k as it's uncomfortable with any more than about 1500.

Good luck building on the green built in that area though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,898
  • Seis Veces
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:33:48 pm »
Hopefully this helps them kick on now they're higher than they've ever been.

Wonder what the capacity will be.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,960
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 10:34:00 pm »
There'll be a brand new stadium just down the riverfront not doing much in a few months.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,366
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 10:44:25 pm »
Could they do something with Waterloo rugby club? Assuming thats still there? I know they sold one of their pitches for housing quite a few years ago.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,727
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 10:50:00 pm »
Hope they don't move more to the middle of nowhere. Where they are now is a great location but it's ultimately their downfall as it's right in a residential area and they can't progress further playing there.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • Campaigns
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 922
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #108 on: Today at 01:34:20 am »
Is Ince woods a possibility?
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,490
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #109 on: Today at 02:05:41 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:44:25 pm
Could they do something with Waterloo rugby club? Assuming thats still there? I know they sold one of their pitches for housing quite a few years ago.
They're still there, but I can't imagine the residents of Blundellsands would accept a football club also operating in the location.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #110 on: Today at 04:25:30 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 09:21:15 pm
The residents around the current ground will be happy.

Since they put the new pitch down, there are games there most nights, and there have been lots of complaints about the noise.
The club would make a nice wedge from the land there though.

I could see someone like Lidl pouncing on it.

But it says the intention is to retain the existing stadium for community use.
So it will continue to be used at nights etc..
Logged

Offline slowtyper

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • "and put them in the devils cave below, see".
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #111 on: Today at 03:57:25 pm »
Looking at potential sights, i see land in the Seaforth area next to the flyover on Crosby Road South. Potential use of Moorside Park near Brownmoor Lane if it's acceptable. Using the land on Rimrose Valley at Chaffers running track might have it's own issues given the fight against the proposed through road to the docks, but it's doable.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,946
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #112 on: Today at 04:01:27 pm »
Dont see it being on Moorside Park. Id seen a suggestion theres some land off Brooms Cross Road it could be.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,727
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #113 on: Today at 04:02:26 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:25:30 am
But it says the intention is to retain the existing stadium for community use.
So it will continue to be used at nights etc..

That's what they hope if they can raise millions of pounds in funds.

Ultimately the lure of the big bucks, off a property developer, from that land sale, would probably win out.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #114 on: Today at 04:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 07:54:07 pm
Marine planning to build a new stadium. Have narrowed 16 potential sites down to 3.
Aside from selecting a location, they appear well focussed on the funding. You'd have to be batsh*t crazy to start a major build without securing the money first   ;D
Logged

Offline slowtyper

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • "and put them in the devils cave below, see".
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #115 on: Today at 04:07:44 pm »
That'll be swallowed up by more housing i'm afraid. Although it'd be a great site if they could. It wouldn't be Crosby exactly, but who cares if it means developing the club further. Moorside park was more of a selfish thought. I'd have Marine within a 5 minute walking distance from me.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,490
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #116 on: Today at 05:12:26 pm »
I'm struggling to think of many decent sites. There's Rimrose Valley. That's a big area, but currently a country park. I imagine if it was there, the proposed but highly opposed road through it might also get railroaded through. That would not be popular at all.

I see Brooms Cross, Thornton (but still L23) has been mentioned. Plenty of land, but isn't it farmland at the moment? I can't think of anywhere else in Crosby itself.
Then it's all farmland from Thornton on out towards Sefton Village, Maghull, Little Crosby and Hightown.

It'll be a shame if they move. I first went to see them there when I was in primary school.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,490
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Marine AFC
« Reply #117 on: Today at 05:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:02:26 pm
Ultimately the lure of the big bucks, off a property developer, from that land sale, would probably win out.
Terry Riley will be itching to get hold of it.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 