Didnt Spurs have some kind of drop in pitch depending on the event. Hope we can start looking at some alternatives when we upgrade our stadium. We play 3 games in a space of slightly more than a week and it is struggling to cope as it is.



Spurs have a retractable pitch that reveals an artificial pitch 2M below.The grass pitch is split into 3 section (30m x 100m).When they retract the grass pitch it can stay there for 3-5 days without much damage.I think they have LED lighting and ventilation etc.. for the grass to be maintain whilst the artificial turf is being used.The 2 points I'd make is that I'm not sure if Spurs solution would help in our situation unless they drop in 30m by 100m section of turf that is established and not just a re-lay like you would normally expect. Additionally they have a purpose built stadium that has all the engineering required to have a retractable pitch. That could enable Spurs to manage the pitch in adverse weather conditions (for example could you retract the pitch if the weather was extreme?). Anfield would not be abe to accommodate this type of design.I'm not an engineer or a gardener but unless I'm missing something I'm not sure how Spurs' situation and solutions are that feasible for us to implement at Anfield.