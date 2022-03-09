« previous next »
Author Topic: Anfield Pitch  (Read 75861 times)

Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #400 on: March 9, 2022, 11:52:10 am »
Didnt Spurs have some kind of drop in pitch depending on the event. Hope we can start looking at some alternatives when we upgrade our stadium. We play 3 games in a space of slightly more than a week and it is struggling to cope as it is.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #401 on: March 9, 2022, 11:54:27 am »
 ;D

You're the same lad who said we should install a new pitch between the last game and the  Inter Milan game. 
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #402 on: March 9, 2022, 12:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March  9, 2022, 11:54:27 am
;D

You're the same lad who said we should install a new pitch between the last game and the  Inter Milan game.

Thats right. Its costly but we should have re-laid than to see balls bobbling around and risking injury running into those divots.

Spurs looks to have a simpler and more flexible solution that we should consider without worrying about where to find a new pitch in a short time.
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #403 on: March 9, 2022, 12:33:36 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on March  9, 2022, 12:30:59 pm
Thats right. Its costly but we should have re-laid than to see balls bobbling around and risking injury running into those divots.

Spurs looks to have a simpler and more flexible solution that we should consider without worrying about where to find a new pitch in a short time.

Yeah I think it was more the time it takes to relay a football pitch than the money involved. I'm not a qualified gardener but I'm pretty sure it takes more than two days
Offline Jookie

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #404 on: March 9, 2022, 12:52:19 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on March  9, 2022, 11:52:10 am
Didnt Spurs have some kind of drop in pitch depending on the event. Hope we can start looking at some alternatives when we upgrade our stadium. We play 3 games in a space of slightly more than a week and it is struggling to cope as it is.

Spurs have a retractable pitch that reveals an artificial pitch 2M below.The grass pitch is split into 3 section (30m x 100m).

When they retract the grass pitch it can stay there for 3-5 days without much damage.I think they have LED lighting and ventilation etc.. for the grass to be maintain whilst the artificial turf is being used.

The 2 points I'd make is that I'm not sure if Spurs solution would help in our situation unless they drop in 30m by 100m section of turf that is established and not just a re-lay like you would normally expect. Additionally they have a purpose built stadium that has all the engineering required to have a retractable pitch. That could enable Spurs to manage the pitch in adverse weather conditions (for example could you retract the pitch if the weather was extreme?). Anfield would not be abe to accommodate this type of design.

I'm not an engineer or a gardener but unless I'm missing something I'm not sure how Spurs' situation and solutions are that feasible for us to implement at Anfield.
Offline Fromola

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #405 on: March 9, 2022, 01:13:34 pm »
Problem should be eased now with no home game for a few weeks and better weather likely.

The constant wind and/or rain hasn't helped. By the time of our next home game it's April and officially summer.

When was the last home game where it wasn't fairly strong winds? Ideally top grounds would have a roof on, to use for the bad weather days, because the weather affects the game/pitch too often. Wind never helps the game as a spectacle. 
Offline Jookie

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #406 on: March 9, 2022, 01:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March  9, 2022, 01:13:34 pm
By the time of our next home game it's April and officially summer.

I agree with your post but April isn't summer! The weather should be better by April but it's not always the case.

In 2022, astronomical spring starts on March 20, 2022, and ends on June 21, 2022. Meteorological spring starts on March 1 and ends on May 31 every year.
Offline 1club1loveLFC

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #407 on: March 9, 2022, 03:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March  9, 2022, 01:13:34 pm
Problem should be eased now with no home game for a few weeks and better weather likely.

The constant wind and/or rain hasn't helped. By the time of our next home game it's April and officially summer.

When was the last home game where it wasn't fairly strong winds? Ideally top grounds would have a roof on, to use for the bad weather days, because the weather affects the game/pitch too often. Wind never helps the game as a spectacle.

Apparently wind is good for the grass. I remember reading something the Head Groundsman at Wembley was talking about. He seemed to claim that on that pitch they use 4 big fans to generate wind which helps grow the grass properly and keeps it healthy.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #408 on: March 9, 2022, 04:26:48 pm »
I think the pitch is just about right. Especially the younger lungs on The Kop.
Offline Fromola

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #409 on: March 9, 2022, 05:13:12 pm »
Quote from: 1club1loveLFC on March  9, 2022, 03:45:11 pm
Apparently wind is good for the grass. I remember reading something the Head Groundsman at Wembley was talking about. He seemed to claim that on that pitch they use 4 big fans to generate wind which helps grow the grass properly and keeps it healthy.

Fair enough with the pitch but it does affect the game. We seem to have seen an increase in recent years of games being played in gale force winds (Burnley away was ridiculous recently and one of the FA Cup games). It'll be an increasing problem with climate change.

Recent home games it's been really blustery as well. I'd say it's more of a factor on the gameplay than the pitch has been.
Offline Macred

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #410 on: March 13, 2022, 03:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March  9, 2022, 05:13:12 pm
Fair enough with the pitch but it does affect the game. We seem to have seen an increase in recent years of games being played in gale force winds (Burnley away was ridiculous recently and one of the FA Cup games). It'll be an increasing problem with climate change.

Recent home games it's been really blustery as well. I'd say it's more of a factor on the gameplay than the pitch has been.

Imagine what Bramley Moore Dock will be like, it will be the windiest stadium in the Championshiop. I wouldnt want to play them there in the cup
Offline kavah

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #411 on: March 27, 2022, 05:26:42 am »
Hows it looking?
Offline rob1966

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #412 on: March 27, 2022, 09:45:09 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  9, 2022, 11:44:46 am
You got the number for who did your artificial grass mate? Maybe send it over to the club.

They just need to contact the LTA or Man Utd, as they do Wimbledon and Carrington.
Offline rob1966

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #413 on: March 27, 2022, 09:48:05 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on March  9, 2022, 11:52:10 am
Didnt Spurs have some kind of drop in pitch depending on the event. Hope we can start looking at some alternatives when we upgrade our stadium. We play 3 games in a space of slightly more than a week and it is struggling to cope as it is.

We'd need to knock Anfield down and start again

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SsQZnyCH37M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SsQZnyCH37M</a>
Offline cdav

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #414 on: March 27, 2022, 10:52:21 am »
Quote from: kavah on March 27, 2022, 05:26:42 am
Hows it looking?

Looked loads better at the legends game yesterday- good weather and a few weeks off has helped
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #415 on: April 13, 2022, 07:18:01 pm »
Looks like a freshly laid carpet tonight.
Offline kavah

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #416 on: April 14, 2022, 12:38:38 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 13, 2022, 07:18:01 pm
Looks like a freshly laid carpet tonight.

Yes a lot better, they must have got that weed and feed on it  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #417 on: April 26, 2022, 04:12:30 pm »
Pitch is 4m too short to host international tournament matches.

Liverpool pitch 'rules out Anfield' from hosting Euro 2028 matches due to UEFA rules

https://mirror.co.uk/sport/football
Offline tubby

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #418 on: April 26, 2022, 04:19:06 pm »
How does Anfield compare to other PL pitches, are we one of the shorter ones?
Offline Samie

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #419 on: April 26, 2022, 04:34:46 pm »
We'd have to be. The modern stadiums have similar dimensions so i suppose their pitches are similar too.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #420 on: April 26, 2022, 04:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 26, 2022, 04:12:30 pm
Pitch is 4m too short to host international tournament matches.

Liverpool pitch 'rules out Anfield' from hosting Euro 2028 matches due to UEFA rules

https://mirror.co.uk/sport/football

I want to know why they're using Man Citys training stadium,it's bullshit as that money would be a lifeline for a Club from the lower leagues.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #421 on: April 26, 2022, 04:36:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby on April 26, 2022, 04:19:06 pm
How does Anfield compare to other PL pitches, are we one of the shorter ones?
We have the joint shortest, along with Leicester and Palace.  That said, the difference between the shortest and the longest is only six yards!  Our pitch is a yard wider than most.

Man City, of course, have the biggest pitch.  Everton have the widest but it's not very long - winning the squarest pitch trophy for this season!

(well, according to https://sqaf.club/are-premier-league-pitches-the-same-size/)
Offline rob1966

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #422 on: April 26, 2022, 04:42:25 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 26, 2022, 04:36:03 pm
I want to know why they're using Man Citys training stadium,it's bullshit as that money would be a lifeline for a Club from the lower leagues.

The facilities at the campus are top notch, the pitches are immaculate and the first team indoor and outdoor pitches are inside the main building, so you get total privacy, no lower league club is going to have the space, facilities and quality of pitches that you will find there or at Kirkby.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #423 on: June 29, 2022, 02:59:59 pm »
New pitch being prepared

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Anfield Pitch
« Reply #424 on: Today at 02:00:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 26, 2022, 04:42:25 pm
The facilities at the campus are top notch, the pitches are immaculate and the first team indoor and outdoor pitches are inside the main building, so you get total privacy, no lower league club is going to have the space, facilities and quality of pitches that you will find there or at Kirkby.


I'm not talking about it being used as a base for training.
