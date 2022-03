That was our 10th home game this calendar year. Our 5th in the last in the last 16 days. I’d be surprised if anyone else has played more in that time.



It was in good condition really when you take everything into account.It's been so wet and cold recently that everywhere is waterlogged. It's a bit better the last few days but my daily walks have been squelch fests for the past few weeks. Anfield clearly drains better than your average council playing field but still playing five games in 16 days on wet ground is going to take its toll.One thing I think we can be sure of is that the pitch maintenance is cutting edge. If that's the best it could be then so be it. I don't think we have another home game until April so I'd expect the pitch will be immaculate again by then.