The pitch seemed to be cut up in a few places today. Probably mostly where warm ups were done pre match and the goal mouth. Havent seen it like that in a while. Did we get a new one laid last summer?
It was horrible. Looked as bad as it has in a long time. (There has to be a joke in here about enjoying a win and not slating the pitch straight after a match)
Weve had an utterly ridiculously amount of rain lately (wind too which may have hit how often the lights can come out) so not surprised.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.85]