Anfield Pitch

Lone Star Red

Re: Anfield Pitch
Reply #360 on: February 9, 2021, 03:11:48 am
The turf spend boys will be quiet tonight.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Anfield Pitch
Reply #361 on: February 9, 2021, 12:36:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on February  9, 2021, 12:45:08 am


Thought pitches lasted around 10 years before they needed to be replaced.
Samie

Re: Anfield Pitch
Reply #362 on: February 9, 2021, 03:13:47 pm
New groundsman, new pitch mate.

Also these day's the pitches get replaced at the top clubs evrey few years anyway.
AshbourneRed

Re: Anfield Pitch
Reply #363 on: February 20, 2022, 12:56:58 am
The pitch seemed to be cut up in a few places today. Probably mostly where warm ups were done pre match and the goal mouth. Havent seen it like that in a while.

Did we get a new one laid last summer?
farawayred

Re: Anfield Pitch
Reply #364 on: February 20, 2022, 01:43:27 am
Quote from: AshbourneRed on February 20, 2022, 12:56:58 am
The pitch seemed to be cut up in a few places today. Probably mostly where warm ups were done pre match and the goal mouth. Havent seen it like that in a while.

Did we get a new one laid last summer?
Yeah, but the potatoes that came out of there tasted really well.
newterp

Re: Anfield Pitch
Reply #365 on: February 20, 2022, 02:02:29 am
It was horrible. Looked as bad as it has in a long time.

(There has to be a joke in here about enjoying a win and not slating the pitch straight after a match)
kavah

Re: Anfield Pitch
Reply #366 on: February 20, 2022, 05:29:50 am
Fucking farmers field in that bit near the Kemlyn where Mo likes to dribble into the box from the right - I suppose we have had some heavy weather like
AshbourneRed

Re: Anfield Pitch
Reply #367 on: February 21, 2022, 02:29:06 pm
Quote from: newterp on February 20, 2022, 02:02:29 am
It was horrible. Looked as bad as it has in a long time.

(There has to be a joke in here about enjoying a win and not slating the pitch straight after a match)

Have to find something to moan about  ;D
gazzalfc

Re: Anfield Pitch
Reply #368 on: Today at 12:57:34 am
Looked shite tonight. Also played shite as well

Players slipping all over the place and the ball just not zipping across the pitch as well
newterp

Re: Anfield Pitch
Reply #369 on: Today at 02:04:02 am
The goalmouth around the Kop end is terrible.
CraigDS

Re: Anfield Pitch
Reply #370 on: Today at 02:20:49 am
Weve had an utterly ridiculously amount of rain lately (wind too which may have hit how often the lights can come out) so not surprised.
RedG13

Re: Anfield Pitch
Reply #371 on: Today at 02:53:59 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:20:49 am
Weve had an utterly ridiculously amount of rain lately (wind too which may have hit how often the lights can come out) so not surprised.
It also going to be hard fix the issues till the Manchester United Game. There 2 more games pretty much back to back. The Grounds Crew will do it best but to fix up some holes etc probably need more time then 2 days assuming the weather is good.
kavah

Re: Anfield Pitch
Reply #372 on: Today at 03:20:27 am
A good thing if we get an away Draw in the cup will be almost a month to improve the pitch,after West Ham and Inter, before Watford April 2nd.
