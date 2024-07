He's 31 in a few weeks and no player has been better at dodging silverware than this lad.





His tactics include, staying at Spurs too long, taking vital penalties for England when they see the end of the tunnel and picking dead certs in Munich the year they are brushed aside.





Wonderful





Maybe PSG Harry, surely nothing can stop them.





Oh, and what's the single common denominator between the clubs that have failed to win anything and Harry.





Well, it's Harry isn't it.