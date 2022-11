Just finished S-Town last night, I think I may have enjoyed this even more than Serial s1, just a wonderful, bittersweet tale with an unforgettable central character (the supporting cast is brilliant, too).



Gonna tackle Undisclosed at some point, looks like plenty of content to wade through so it's a bit intimidating. Not as much as The 45th, which looks like it'd take years! Has anyone listened to that and can recommend selected episodes?