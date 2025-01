Knowing my bank is on the ball with any fraudulent activity on my accounts.



Had a text from them last night saying there's unusual transactions and to contact them but the numbers they text from and asked me to call were coming up as scam numbers on my phone.



I messaged them using their secure online service and got a reply this morning to say it's genuine. They'd already stopped the 2 attempts for payments and blocked my card so just got to wait for a new card and pin now.