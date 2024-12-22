« previous next »
The small things in life that make you happy

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
December 22, 2024, 08:27:24 pm
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
December 23, 2024, 12:13:02 pm
paulrazor:
Sent off an email there this morning

Getting promoted in work
Quote from: kavah
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
December 23, 2024, 12:15:14 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser:
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo
Sent off an email there this morning

Getting promoted in work
Fucking hell. What do you get if you do any actual  work?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
December 23, 2024, 12:28:17 pm
paulrazor:
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser
Fucking hell. What do you get if you do any actual  work?
CEO and a car
Quote from: kavah
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
December 23, 2024, 01:14:34 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser:
 ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
December 24, 2024, 06:30:02 pm
paulrazor:
Flicked on the news there. They said they phoned Santa and he was on his way. My kid was engrossed then ran out the front to look for him

Could have brought a tear to a glass eye
Quote from: kavah
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
December 24, 2024, 06:46:08 pm
Son of Spion:
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo
Flicked on the news there. They said they phoned Santa and he was on his way. My kid was engrossed then ran out the front to look for him

Could have brought a tear to a glass eye
That's the real magic of Christmas. It doesn't last long, but it's great being a little kid at Christmas. They have to enjoy it while they have it. 🎄 :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
December 24, 2024, 09:29:00 pm
paulrazor:
And so do I

All the best to you
Quote from: kavah
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
December 24, 2024, 10:05:48 pm
CHOPPER:
Gold
Quote from: Saul Goodman
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
December 24, 2024, 10:20:07 pm
west_london_red:
Quote from: idontknow
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
December 29, 2024, 11:07:14 am
Crosby Nick:
Dont know where to put this really but went with the family to see Back to the Future the musical yesterday. Was a bit unsure what it was like but by the end it was full nostalgia overload and I had so many childhood flashbacks. No idea why but I had a BTTF sticker album before Id even seen the film. :D

Anyway, left me with a warm, fuzzy feeling. Might that be happiness? Who knows. Ill report back if it happens again.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
December 29, 2024, 01:23:05 pm
afc tukrish:
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland
Dont know where to put this really but went with the family to see Back to the Future the musical yesterday. Was a bit unsure what it was like but by the end it was full nostalgia overload and I had so many childhood flashbacks. No idea why but I had a BTTF sticker album before Id even seen the film. :D

Anyway, left me with a warm, fuzzy feeling. Might that be happiness? Who knows. Ill report back if it happens again.

Frankly worried you agreed to go to a musical...
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
December 29, 2024, 02:29:42 pm
Crosby Nick:
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas
Frankly worried you agreed to go to a musical...

Thats your problem, not mine dah-ling.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
December 29, 2024, 04:13:27 pm
afc tukrish:
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
January 1, 2025, 06:46:44 pm
rob1966:
Was on my Paddy Power account before and saw something I'd forgotten about, I'd put a tenner at 7/1 on us winning the league last May. Cash out currently £50 but leaving that well alone.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 03:28:59 pm
Claire.:
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 11:11:23 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser:
Keep bumping into a girl that i thinks gorgeous. Always catches me off guard when i do. Only see her aboot once every 2 months. We both just have this fixed stare at each other. Then at times im like, hang on is that the same girl cos this fixed stare looks like she thinks im the town nonce. Then a few weeks ago i said hi and she smiled like she thought thank fuck for that an gave me the nicest smile goin and said 'Hiya' . Like shed just gorra free holiday to disneyland, so i skipped all day and bought myself some flowers and a new frock for the summer and started writing poetry.  Next time (ive seen her quite a few times over the last few weeks. More than normal) i saw her she went back to the what the fuck are you looking at dickhead? You want some? Im a Banana belt in Chin Shih Tzu. Ill kick your fucking head reet off.

Turns out its 2 sisters. I found out on new years by some random coincidence.

Just glad im  not actually fucking mental like i feel like ive been thinking for the last few years

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 11:27:47 pm
SamLad:
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser
Keep bumping into a girl that i thinks gorgeous. Always catches me off guard when i do. Only see her aboot once every 2 months. We both just have this fixed stare at each other. Then at times im like, hang on is that the same girl cos this fixed stare looks like she thinks im the town nonce. Then a few weeks ago i said hi and she smiled like she thought thank fuck for that an gave me the nicest smile goin and said 'Hiya' . Like shed just gorra free holiday to disneyland, so i skipped all day and bought myself some flowers and a new frock for the summer and started writing poetry.  Next time (ive seen her quite a few times over the last few weeks. More than normal) i saw her she went back to the what the fuck are you looking at dickhead? You want some? Im a Banana belt in Chin Shih Tzu. Ill kick your fucking head reet off.

Turns out its 2 sisters. I found out on new years by some random coincidence.

Just glad im  not actually fucking mental like i feel like ive been thinking for the last few years

 :lmao :lmao
you mad bastard.   ;D ;D

(we all look forward to the next episode Capon, don't let us down!)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 12:06:05 am
Buck Pete:
Quote from: Crosby Nick
Dont know where to put this really but went with the family to see Back to the Future the musical yesterday. Was a bit unsure what it was like but by the end it was full nostalgia overload and I had so many childhood flashbacks. No idea why but I had a BTTF sticker album before Id even seen the film. :D

Anyway, left me with a warm, fuzzy feeling. Might that be happiness? Who knows. Ill report back if it happens again.

We too were in the luvvie district that very same night Nick. Watched Fawlty Towers the play at the Apollo.

Stopped in the Z hotel Strand, literally next door to the Adelphi where you were.

This info is up there with shaking Jackie Stewarts hand at Silverstone.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 12:53:21 am
Crosby Nick:
Quote from: Buck Pete
We too were in the luvvie district that very same night Nick. Watched Fawlty Towers the play at the Apollo.

Stopped in the Z hotel Strand, literally next door to the Adelphi where you were.

This info is up there with shaking Jackie Stewarts hand at Silverstone.


Well I never! Maybe thats what the warm fuzzy feeling was, a 6th sense telling me RAWK Royalty was close by.

Was that last line a Parteodge reference or something that actually happened to you?!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 12:55:37 am
Buck Pete:
Quote from: Crosby Nick
Was that last line a Parteodge reference or something that actually happened to you?!

Alan, of course :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 12:58:57 am
Crosby Nick:
Quote from: Buck Pete
Alan, of course :)

In the Johnnie Walker tent?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 07:50:57 am
DiggerJohn:
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser
Keep bumping into a girl that i thinks gorgeous. Always catches me off guard when i do. Only see her aboot once every 2 months. We both just have this fixed stare at each other. Then at times im like, hang on is that the same girl cos this fixed stare looks like she thinks im the town nonce. Then a few weeks ago i said hi and she smiled like she thought thank fuck for that an gave me the nicest smile goin and said 'Hiya' . Like shed just gorra free holiday to disneyland, so i skipped all day and bought myself some flowers and a new frock for the summer and started writing poetry.  Next time (ive seen her quite a few times over the last few weeks. More than normal) i saw her she went back to the what the fuck are you looking at dickhead? You want some? Im a Banana belt in Chin Shih Tzu. Ill kick your fucking head reet off.

Turns out its 2 sisters. I found out on new years by some random coincidence.

Just glad im  not actually fucking mental like i feel like ive been thinking for the last few years

A pretty girls smile, one of life's pleasures
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 08:26:25 am
John C:
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser
Keep bumping into a girl that i thinks gorgeous. Always catches me off guard when i do. Only see her aboot once every 2 months. We both just have this fixed stare at each other. Then at times im like, hang on is that the same girl cos this fixed stare looks like she thinks im the town nonce. Then a few weeks ago i said hi and she smiled like she thought thank fuck for that an gave me the nicest smile goin and said 'Hiya' . Like shed just gorra free holiday to disneyland, so i skipped all day and bought myself some flowers and a new frock for the summer and started writing poetry.  Next time (ive seen her quite a few times over the last few weeks. More than normal) i saw her she went back to the what the fuck are you looking at dickhead? You want some? Im a Banana belt in Chin Shih Tzu. Ill kick your fucking head reet off.

Turns out its 2 sisters. I found out on new years by some random coincidence.

Just glad im  not actually fucking mental like i feel like ive been thinking for the last few years

;D
You'll prob see her again soon mate.
People say love is magnetic.
Can me & Chops be bridesmaids please.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 08:30:20 am
jillc:
Quote from: John C
;D
You'll prob see her again soon mate.
People say love is magnetic.
Can me & Chops be bridesmaids please.

I would like to see that photograph!
