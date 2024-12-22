Keep bumping into a girl that i thinks gorgeous. Always catches me off guard when i do. Only see her aboot once every 2 months. We both just have this fixed stare at each other. Then at times im like, hang on is that the same girl cos this fixed stare looks like she thinks im the town nonce. Then a few weeks ago i said hi and she smiled like she thought thank fuck for that an gave me the nicest smile goin and said 'Hiya' . Like shed just gorra free holiday to disneyland, so i skipped all day and bought myself some flowers and a new frock for the summer and started writing poetry. Next time (ive seen her quite a few times over the last few weeks. More than normal) i saw her she went back to the what the fuck are you looking at dickhead? You want some? Im a Banana belt in Chin Shih Tzu. Ill kick your fucking head reet off.



Turns out its 2 sisters. I found out on new years by some random coincidence.



Just glad im not actually fucking mental like i feel like ive been thinking for the last few years



