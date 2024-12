Donít know where to put this really but went with the family to see Back to the Future the musical yesterday. Was a bit unsure what it was like but by the end it was full nostalgia overload and I had so many childhood flashbacks. No idea why but I had a BTTF sticker album before Iíd even seen the film.Anyway, left me with a warm, fuzzy feeling. Might that be happiness? Who knows. Iíll report back if it happens again.