Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 758817 times)

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,107
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9880 on: November 25, 2024, 11:34:27 am »
Went to the Chatsworth Xmas Market yesterday.

First visit, and it's far better than any of the markets I've been to before. Lovely atmosphere, dog-friendly, loads of stalls pushing out samples. The food was overpriced, of course, but that's normal for these markets. Rain stayed mostly off.

Parked about a mile away for a fraction of the cost that the official on-site car parks charged (£30 a car!! and they were all booked up weeks ago for all the weekend slots anyway) and walked through the grounds, next to the river - lovely little hike -
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,599
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9881 on: November 25, 2024, 12:03:57 pm »
We've been given and extra two days off for Christmas and it looks like we'll be getting a Christmas Bonus too. new management trying to get staff morale up and going the right way about it.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,262
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9882 on: November 25, 2024, 12:09:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 25, 2024, 12:03:57 pm
We've been given and extra two days off for Christmas and it looks like we'll be getting a Christmas Bonus too. new management trying to get staff morale up and going the right way about it.

Sounds like bad news just around the corner.

These fuckers never give you anything for free. :D
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,599
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9883 on: November 25, 2024, 12:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 25, 2024, 12:09:46 pm
Sounds like bad news just around the corner.

These fuckers never give you anything for free. :D

My age, I don't give a fuck ;D

Nah, we've had a tough few years, been split into two companies and we're basically starting again - the new CEO (who came up through the ranks) and his staff are heavily into looking after us and its great to see - its also helping us all to rally round and get stuck in.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline red-nosed reign-debs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9884 on: November 25, 2024, 03:51:49 pm »
Making a big pan of pea and ham soup to freeze ready for winter  ;D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9885 on: November 25, 2024, 05:04:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 25, 2024, 03:51:49 pm
Making a big pan of pea and ham soup to freeze ready for winter  ;D
mmmmmmmmm.  haven't had pea and ham soup for ages.  love it.
Logged

Offline red-nosed reign-debs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9886 on: November 26, 2024, 05:02:18 pm »
Life is good 😁
Logged

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,262
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9887 on: November 26, 2024, 08:57:34 pm »
My daughters school had their first ever girls football fixture today. And she scored the opening goal. In the record books forever! She normally shows away from the limelight so Im chuffed for her.

Shes like the Brian Deane of girls U13 football. :D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9888 on: November 26, 2024, 09:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 26, 2024, 08:57:34 pm
My daughters school had their first ever girls football fixture today. And she scored the opening goal. In the record books forever! She normally shows away from the limelight so Im chuffed for her.

Shes like the Brian Deane of girls U13 football. :D
great memories, eh.


does she have an agent, btw?
Logged

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,771
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9889 on: November 26, 2024, 09:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 26, 2024, 08:57:34 pm
My daughters school had their first ever girls football fixture today. And she scored the opening goal. In the record books forever! She normally shows away from the limelight so Im chuffed for her.
I bet you're made up mate, well in.
Logged

Offline The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,705
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9890 on: November 26, 2024, 10:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 26, 2024, 08:57:34 pm
My daughters school had their first ever girls football fixture today. And she scored the opening goal. In the record books forever! She normally shows away from the limelight so Im chuffed for her.

Shes like the Brian Deane of girls U13 football. :D

That's fantastic, hope it was a nice volley like Mo's.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline red-nosed reign-debs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9891 on: November 26, 2024, 10:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 26, 2024, 08:57:34 pm
My daughters school had their first ever girls football fixture today. And she scored the opening goal. In the record books forever! She normally shows away from the limelight so Im chuffed for her.

Shes like the Brian Deane of girls U13 football. :D

Superb Nick it's ace when they achieve something so momentous 👏👏
« Last Edit: November 26, 2024, 11:15:01 pm by reddebs »
Logged

Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,515
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9892 on: November 26, 2024, 10:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 26, 2024, 08:57:34 pm
My daughters school had their first ever girls football fixture today. And she scored the opening goal. In the record books forever! She normally shows away from the limelight so Im chuffed for her.

Shes like the Brian Deane of girls U13 football. :D

That's great Nick.  :D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9893 on: November 26, 2024, 11:02:30 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 26, 2024, 08:57:34 pm
My daughters school had their first ever girls football fixture today. And she scored the opening goal. In the record books forever! She normally shows away from the limelight so Im chuffed for her.

Shes like the Brian Deane of girls U13 football. :D

Happy for you mate
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,262
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9894 on: November 26, 2024, 11:23:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on November 26, 2024, 10:17:06 pm
That's fantastic, hope it was a nice volley like Mo's.

Cheers all. She claims it was a bit lucky. Got to be in the right position to score them. :D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9895 on: November 26, 2024, 11:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 26, 2024, 11:23:09 pm
Cheers all. She claims it was a bit lucky. Got to be in the right position to score them. :D
ego in check -- excellent start.  :)
Logged

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,771
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9896 on: November 26, 2024, 11:36:02 pm »
I'd like to think her name is Nicola and now you call her Scorrie Nic.
Logged

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,107
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9897 on: December 2, 2024, 12:17:11 pm »
All the Xmas deccies up, outside and in.

Garden all put to bed for the winter with all the leaves bagged and taken to the tip.

Just need to finish the Xmas present shopping now and can relax for a few weeks.

The feeling when you're on top[ of things makes me happy (begs the fucking question, though, why I always usually leave everything till the last minute and stress for days/weeks!)

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,599
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9898 on: December 2, 2024, 03:24:08 pm »
Had my first proper flying lesson yesterday, turns out I've got a knack for flying and I'm actually good at it.  Sorta makes me sad too, as I should have taken up flying years ago and did it for a job, but then I wouldn't have the wife and kids, so alls well and all that
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9899 on: December 2, 2024, 03:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December  2, 2024, 03:24:08 pm
Had my first proper flying lesson yesterday, turns out I've got a knack for flying and I'm actually good at it.  Sorta makes me sad too, as I should have taken up flying years ago and did it for a job, but then I wouldn't have the wife and kids, so alls well and all that
have you made any banners for the plane yet?  :)
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,599
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9900 on: December 2, 2024, 03:28:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December  2, 2024, 03:25:28 pm
have you made any banners for the plane yet?  :)

Got my FSG OUT YOU FUCKING MINGEBAGS banner ready, just waiting for Al to cough up the dosh for the flight and I'm good to go ;D



The lad took this just before Kick Off yesterday as he did a navigation flight from Blackpool to Liverpool and back

« Last Edit: December 2, 2024, 03:32:24 pm by Santas robbed me shorts »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9901 on: December 2, 2024, 04:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December  2, 2024, 03:28:01 pm
Got my FSG OUT YOU FUCKING MINGEBAGS banner ready, just waiting for Al to cough up the dosh for the flight and I'm good to go ;D

:) keep us updated so we can keep a lookout.

great pic !
Logged

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,262
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9902 on: December 2, 2024, 04:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December  2, 2024, 03:24:08 pm
Had my first proper flying lesson yesterday, turns out I've got a knack for flying and I'm actually good at it.  Sorta makes me sad too, as I should have taken up flying years ago and did it for a job, but then I wouldn't have the wife and kids, so alls well and all that

Last time you flew solo you were after the Red Baron. You never lose it!
Logged

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,985
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9903 on: December 2, 2024, 05:00:49 pm »
Grandchild number 12, Oliver Thomas, was born today at 2:40 pm and weighed in at 9 pounds 11   :o
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,599
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9904 on: December 2, 2024, 05:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December  2, 2024, 05:00:49 pm
Grandchild number 12, Oliver Thomas, was born today at 2:40 pm and weighed in at 9 pounds 11   :o

No fucking tellies in your house?



Congrats to all :thumbup
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9905 on: December 2, 2024, 06:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December  2, 2024, 05:05:56 pm
No fucking tellies in your house?
;D ;D

well it's not the tellies tha-- .... oh never mind .... sorry.

congrats Terry.  have you started getting their names mixed up yet?   ;D
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,748
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9906 on: December 2, 2024, 06:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December  2, 2024, 05:00:49 pm
Grandchild number 12, Oliver Thomas, was born today at 2:40 pm and weighed in at 9 pounds 11   :o
Congratulations, Grandad.  ;D
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,072
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9907 on: December 2, 2024, 06:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December  2, 2024, 03:28:01 pm
Got my FSG OUT YOU FUCKING MINGEBAGS banner ready, just waiting for Al to cough up the dosh for the flight and I'm good to go ;D
:D
Quote
The lad took this just before Kick Off yesterday as he did a navigation flight from Blackpool to Liverpool and back
Was looking at your pic thinking... Hmmm a dead Woodison and then scrolled down  :o Beautiful!
Logged

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,985
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9908 on: December 2, 2024, 09:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December  2, 2024, 05:05:56 pm
No fucking tellies in your house?



Congrats to all :thumbup
Quote from: SamLad on December  2, 2024, 06:12:50 pm
;D ;D

well it's not the tellies tha-- .... oh never mind .... sorry.

congrats Terry.  have you started getting their names mixed up yet?   ;D
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December  2, 2024, 06:15:12 pm
Congratulations, Grandad.  ;D
Ta chaps.

Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9909 on: Yesterday at 05:38:40 pm »
I love bananas. (potassium!)

3-4 times a week I have a fruit smoothie which of course needs several of them each time.

I recently discovered that if you put bananas in the cooler/crisper drawer in the fridge it'll keep them fresh for quite a while - certainly if they're going in a blender anyway.  the skin will darken, but slower.

pretty sure they're good in there for a week or more.  happy days.
Logged

Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,557
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9910 on: Yesterday at 06:52:32 pm »
Walked up Rivington Pike today, first time me and the misses (and dog) have done it this year.. Missed it!
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,599
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9911 on: Yesterday at 07:11:04 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 06:52:32 pm
Walked up Rivington Pike today, first time me and the misses (and dog) have done it this year.. Missed it!

Not been up Rivi since the covid years, its lovely in the summer.

Last at the barn on the bike about 2 years ago
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,515
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9912 on: Yesterday at 08:08:24 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December  2, 2024, 04:57:48 pm
Last time you flew solo you were after the Red Baron. You never lose it!


Haha.

Rob was taught by one of the Wright brothers.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,599
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9913 on: Yesterday at 09:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Yesterday at 08:08:24 pm

Haha.

Rob was taught by one of the Wright brothers.

I was their test pilot
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,484
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9914 on: Yesterday at 09:37:14 pm »
There's nothing like a brass band to stir the soul.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9915 on: Yesterday at 09:41:36 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:37:14 pm
There's nothing like a brass band to stir the soul.
not mine.  they bore me.
Logged

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,325
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9916 on: Yesterday at 09:56:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:41:36 pm
not mine.  they bore me.

Souls bore you? You should try listening to a brass band...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,985
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9917 on: Yesterday at 11:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 09:56:20 pm
Souls bore you? You should try listening to a brass band...
Are Souls?
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,735
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9918 on: Today at 01:03:55 am »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 11:26:06 pm
Are Souls?
Where would we be without our souls?...

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,325
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9919 on: Today at 01:49:46 am »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 01:03:55 am
Where would we be without our souls?...



Living in a world bereft of boss brass band beats?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...
