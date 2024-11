You are not wrong, life goes by really quickly. I would like to go in an air balloon, one of those things I have always fancied doing. I'd love to do it over Derbyshire over those valleys what a view it would be.



Jimmy Car summed up my attitude to life well - Stop spending money in shopping centres and create experiences and moments that you will cherish





Do it Jill, you'll love it. I remember when I did a sky dive and how peaceful it was once the chute had opened and we slowly descended, the view was spectacular.I could do with a new car, to get me through the next 10 years, but I'd also love to go in a Spitfire, problem is its £3k min for half an hour and its a hell of a lot of money and that money also gets us a nice family holiday. Even my lad, who one day wants to fly the BBMF Spitfire or Lancaster, baulks at the cost.