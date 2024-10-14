Hopping on a Thames Uberboat, or the short ferry that runs from Canary Wharf just across the river. Especially on a nice sunny day like today - it's like being on holiday. A lot of people here moan about all the tourists but away from the throng of central London I like them - they just add to the holiday vibe on the boats.
Is that the short ferry over to the Hilton hotel? I stay there every now and again and take advantage of it to go into Canary Wharf. Also, because my work allows it, i get an Uber boat down to near the Tate Modern as my commute...... beats the underground or bus any day of the week!
Also, the Thameslink service is 10x a better experience than the tube.