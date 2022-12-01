« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 718236 times)

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9640 on: Today at 06:31:45 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 12:18:10 pm
I love annoying dickheads on the road

Audi c*nt yesterday, Am doing 65 in a 60 on dual carriageway, coming up to a lorry to overtake

from at least 200 metres back this c*nt starts flashing lights at me to move. Fuck him, who does he think he is I go

So I slow down and dont budge, time it speed up when its time to pass another car knowing he wont have time to overtake me first

I refuse to move purely because of his attitude. He pulls alongside me, I laugh at him. He asked me to pull over, Laughed at him, he got infront of me and slowed down a bit. I just carried on laughing til he eventually fucked off

Laughed the rest of my journey, hope I ruined his day
Its something I like to do as well to the usual suspects,Audis,BMWs and the like ,enjoying them get all irate as they try to practically force me off the road then the obligatory driving alongside me ,making threatening gestures.

I find grinning and laughing seems to ruin their day even more ,the cherry on the cake is blowing a kiss to them and mouthing the words ,I LOVE YOU  to them I dont get much love back .. :D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9641 on: Today at 09:15:56 am »
Haha. Man after my own heart. I do the kiss blowing too

Drives them mad
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9642 on: Today at 09:21:13 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on October  3, 2024, 04:37:41 pm
I know bikers are a turn-on for some people but you've got to wait till you get home before you do that  :-*

:lmao
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9643 on: Today at 09:32:41 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:15:56 am
Haha. Man after my own heart. I do the kiss blowing too

but where do you aim it
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9644 on: Today at 09:35:53 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:15:56 am
Haha. Man after my own heart. I do the kiss blowing too

Drives them mad
I like tapping the brakes when theyre tailgating just so the brake lights flash ,gives them a fright  :D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9645 on: Today at 09:36:29 am »
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9646 on: Today at 11:44:10 pm »
I might have mentioned a few times my lad wants to fly in the RAF. So today I dropped him at the flying school in Blackpool and left him there as we were going into town (Liverpool) he got to meet a serving Typhoon pilot and went for a fly with him in the light aircrafy, did some cool shit, He then messages me "all the trains have been cancelled til 4:30, I won't be home til 7"  About an hour later "change of plans i'm getting a lift home in a Ferrari"



Fucking jammy bastard
Jurgen YNWA
