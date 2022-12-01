I might have mentioned a few times my lad wants to fly in the RAF. So today I dropped him at the flying school in Blackpool and left him there as we were going into town (Liverpool) he got to meet a serving Typhoon pilot and went for a fly with him in the light aircrafy, did some cool shit, He then messages me "all the trains have been cancelled til 4:30, I won't be home til 7" About an hour later "change of plans i'm getting a lift home in a Ferrari"Fucking jammy bastard