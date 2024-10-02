« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 236 237 238 239 240 [241]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 716587 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,658
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9600 on: October 2, 2024, 01:25:04 pm »
Picking scabs.

I've been doing a load of work in my dad's garden and my arms got scratched to hell.

A week later, and I had about two dozen scabs to go at.

Disgusting? Definitely. Supremely satisfying? Oh yes.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9601 on: October 2, 2024, 01:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  2, 2024, 01:25:04 pm
Picking scabs.

I've been doing a load of work in my dad's garden and my arms got scratched to hell.

A week later, and I had about two dozen scabs to go at.

Disgusting? Definitely. Supremely satisfying? Oh yes.
oh, thought you were talking about the Transfer thread there.

or any of the player threads.

:)
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,968
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9602 on: October 2, 2024, 05:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  2, 2024, 01:25:04 pm
Picking scabs.

I've been doing a load of work in my dad's garden and my arms got scratched to hell.

A week later, and I had about two dozen scabs to go at.

Disgusting? Definitely. Supremely satisfying? Oh yes.
I always have a compulsion to have a go at mosquito bites.

Happiness factor is up this afternoon because I've just made the garden toad, Bob Gnarly, a new house for the winter. I made him one on the flower bed last winter which he used, but I've spotted him snuggled up in a new spec recently so I've just made him a new house and lined it with duck weed and grass cuttings. 🐸
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,874
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9603 on: October 2, 2024, 05:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  2, 2024, 01:25:04 pm
Picking scabs.

I've been doing a load of work in my dad's garden and my arms got scratched to hell.

A week later, and I had about two dozen scabs to go at.

Disgusting? Definitely. Supremely satisfying? Oh yes.


Hi Nuno.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,294
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9604 on: Yesterday at 01:19:34 pm »
locking in the .. well,

I found the definitely smelling beard oil I want
I also have my scent I rely upon

have assembled a new outfit based upon certain colours

so the right beard oil is the thing making me happy
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9605 on: Yesterday at 01:21:58 pm »
should i be getting beardy oil too?  I never used anything. 
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,060
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9606 on: Yesterday at 01:25:32 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 01:21:58 pm
should i be getting beardy oil too?  I never used anything.

Depends if you've got a beard, bit weird to oil your pwabs.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,930
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9607 on: Yesterday at 01:26:58 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:19:34 pm
locking in the .. well,

I found the definitely smelling beard oil I want
I also have my scent I rely upon

have assembled a new outfit based upon certain colours

so the right beard oil is the thing making me happy

All you need to complete your cad and bounder look is a monocle and spats.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9608 on: Yesterday at 01:39:20 pm »
im thinking this



I just noticed he has one huge eye
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9609 on: Yesterday at 01:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:25:32 pm
Depends if you've got a beard, bit weird to oil your pwabs.

Don't give Rob's lad any ideas...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,591
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9610 on: Yesterday at 02:40:18 pm »
Just been driving behind a proper beast of a Harley Davidson ridden by a guy with club badges with full lot.

At some lights he and a lad on little 125 exchanged nods.

Bikers united :)

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,173
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9611 on: Yesterday at 02:51:42 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 01:52:29 pm
Don't give Rob's lad any ideas...

Oh my god, if he starts oiling his pubes he's getting sent to a foster home
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9612 on: Yesterday at 03:02:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:51:42 pm
Oh my god, if he starts oiling his pubes he's getting sent to a foster home

😜
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,060
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9613 on: Yesterday at 03:11:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:51:42 pm
Oh my god, if he starts oiling his pubes he's getting sent to a foster home

At least your beard will get a residual oiling every trim.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,658
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9614 on: Yesterday at 03:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 02:40:18 pm
Just been driving behind a proper beast of a Harley Davidson ridden by a guy with club badges with full lot.



I'd have been tempted to knock the cock off    ;D
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9615 on: Yesterday at 04:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:42:46 pm

I'd have been tempted to knock the cock off    ;D

I know bikers are a turn-on for some people but you've got to wait till you get home before you do that  :-*
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,164
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9616 on: Yesterday at 04:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:37:41 pm
I know bikers are a turn-on for some people but you've got to wait till you get home before you do that  :-*
;D
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,658
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9617 on: Yesterday at 04:43:10 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:37:41 pm
I know bikers are a turn-on for some people but you've got to wait till you get home before you do that  :-*


 ;D
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,115
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9618 on: Yesterday at 05:01:21 pm »
My new paint arrived, now I can hopefully finish my picture.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Mr Grieves

  • at losing other mr, ending years of Broken Wings encores.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 506
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9619 on: Yesterday at 07:28:08 pm »
Normally my 10 year old son is an argumentative, obnoxious little shit.

However, whenever he is ill he becomes all placid wanting to cuddle up on the settee.

Small moments make it all worthwhile.
Logged
Put the ball in the goddamn basket chief

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9620 on: Yesterday at 08:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Yesterday at 07:28:08 pm
Normally my 10 year old son is an argumentative, obnoxious little shit.

However, whenever he is ill he becomes all placid wanting to cuddle up on the settee.

Small moments make it all worthwhile.

Heh, I used to secretly love my kids being ill too, know exactly what you mean
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9621 on: Yesterday at 10:07:11 pm »
when a little kid is excited to see you and they run full pelt, yelling with happiness, arms out for the hug and / or swing. 

melts your heart. 
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,345
  • JFT96
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9622 on: Today at 08:16:11 am »
Piping hot porridge on a cold morning
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,768
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9623 on: Today at 11:14:42 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 08:16:11 am
Piping hot porridge on a cold morning

Your cock must look like Deadpool's face.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,658
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9624 on: Today at 11:45:00 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:14:42 am
Your cock must look like Deadpool's face.


 :lmao
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,060
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9625 on: Today at 11:47:14 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:14:42 am
Your cock must look like Deadpool's face.

fucking hell  :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,382
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9626 on: Today at 12:18:10 pm »
I love annoying dickheads on the road

Audi c*nt yesterday, Am doing 65 in a 60 on dual carriageway, coming up to a lorry to overtake

from at least 200 metres back this c*nt starts flashing lights at me to move. Fuck him, who does he think he is I go

So I slow down and dont budge, time it speed up when its time to pass another car knowing he wont have time to overtake me first

I refuse to move purely because of his attitude. He pulls alongside me, I laugh at him. He asked me to pull over, Laughed at him, he got infront of me and slowed down a bit. I just carried on laughing til he eventually fucked off

Laughed the rest of my journey, hope I ruined his day
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,173
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9627 on: Today at 12:48:13 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:14:42 am
Your cock must look like Deadpool's face.

:lmao
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9628 on: Today at 01:50:15 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:14:42 am
Your cock must look like Deadpool's face.

 ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,294
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9629 on: Today at 01:53:21 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:14:42 am
Your cock must look like Deadpool's face.

Simon Weston shouts OI
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,658
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9630 on: Today at 04:23:46 pm »
Deefa Dog videos


They're fucking brilliant

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,968
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9631 on: Today at 04:46:54 pm »
On Wednesday I made A little house in the garden for Bob the toad. Lined with duck weed and grass cuttings. I just had peep in and he's cuddled up and fast asleep  ;D
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9632 on: Today at 06:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:46:54 pm
On Wednesday I made A little house in the garden for Bob the toad. Lined with duck weed and grass cuttings. I just had peep in and he's cuddled up and fast asleep  ;D
sorry SoS, he's dead.





:)
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,968
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9633 on: Today at 06:41:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:07:04 pm
sorry SoS, he's dead.





:)

Oh Sam.  :sad

Poor Bob.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9634 on: Today at 09:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:41:41 pm
Oh Sam.  :sad

Poor Bob.

never mind the false piety and sorrow - it's you who killed him, forcing him to live indoors. yewwwww toadicidal maniac.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:21:14 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,941
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9635 on: Today at 10:07:04 pm »
Having any kind of wobble and kind people make sure you're ok.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,164
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9636 on: Today at 10:11:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:15:38 pm
never mind the false piety and sorrow - it's you who killed him, forcing him to live indoors. yewwwww toadicidal maniac.
:lmao
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,968
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9637 on: Today at 11:06:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:15:38 pm
never mind the false piety and sorrow - it's you who killed him, forcing him to live indoors. yewwwww toadicidal maniac.
:sad

I'm a bad person.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,254
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9638 on: Today at 11:14:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:15:38 pm
never mind the false piety and sorrow - it's you who killed him, forcing him to live indoors. yewwwww toadicidal maniac.
Assuming it's just a common toad and not a natty natterjack I guess that would be bufocidal...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 236 237 238 239 240 [241]   Go Up
« previous next »
 