Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Picking scabs.

I've been doing a load of work in my dad's garden and my arms got scratched to hell.

A week later, and I had about two dozen scabs to go at.

Disgusting? Definitely. Supremely satisfying? Oh yes.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Picking scabs.

I've been doing a load of work in my dad's garden and my arms got scratched to hell.

A week later, and I had about two dozen scabs to go at.

Disgusting? Definitely. Supremely satisfying? Oh yes.
oh, thought you were talking about the Transfer thread there.

or any of the player threads.

:)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Picking scabs.

I've been doing a load of work in my dad's garden and my arms got scratched to hell.

A week later, and I had about two dozen scabs to go at.

Disgusting? Definitely. Supremely satisfying? Oh yes.
I always have a compulsion to have a go at mosquito bites.

Happiness factor is up this afternoon because I've just made the garden toad, Bob Gnarly, a new house for the winter. I made him one on the flower bed last winter which he used, but I've spotted him snuggled up in a new spec recently so I've just made him a new house and lined it with duck weed and grass cuttings. 🐸
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Picking scabs.

I've been doing a load of work in my dad's garden and my arms got scratched to hell.

A week later, and I had about two dozen scabs to go at.

Disgusting? Definitely. Supremely satisfying? Oh yes.


Hi Nuno.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
locking in the .. well,

I found the definitely smelling beard oil I want
I also have my scent I rely upon

have assembled a new outfit based upon certain colours

so the right beard oil is the thing making me happy
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
should i be getting beardy oil too?  I never used anything. 
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
should i be getting beardy oil too?  I never used anything.

Depends if you've got a beard, bit weird to oil your pwabs.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
locking in the .. well,

I found the definitely smelling beard oil I want
I also have my scent I rely upon

have assembled a new outfit based upon certain colours

so the right beard oil is the thing making me happy

All you need to complete your cad and bounder look is a monocle and spats.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
im thinking this



I just noticed he has one huge eye
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Depends if you've got a beard, bit weird to oil your pwabs.

Don't give Rob's lad any ideas...
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Just been driving behind a proper beast of a Harley Davidson ridden by a guy with club badges with full lot.

At some lights he and a lad on little 125 exchanged nods.

Bikers united :)

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Don't give Rob's lad any ideas...

Oh my god, if he starts oiling his pubes he's getting sent to a foster home
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Oh my god, if he starts oiling his pubes he's getting sent to a foster home

😜
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Oh my god, if he starts oiling his pubes he's getting sent to a foster home

At least your beard will get a residual oiling every trim.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Just been driving behind a proper beast of a Harley Davidson ridden by a guy with club badges with full lot.



I'd have been tempted to knock the cock off    ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
I'd have been tempted to knock the cock off    ;D

I know bikers are a turn-on for some people but you've got to wait till you get home before you do that  :-*
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
I know bikers are a turn-on for some people but you've got to wait till you get home before you do that  :-*
;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
I know bikers are a turn-on for some people but you've got to wait till you get home before you do that  :-*


 ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
My new paint arrived, now I can hopefully finish my picture.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Normally my 10 year old son is an argumentative, obnoxious little shit.

However, whenever he is ill he becomes all placid wanting to cuddle up on the settee.

Small moments make it all worthwhile.
