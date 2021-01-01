« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 716044 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9600 on: Yesterday at 01:25:04 pm »
Picking scabs.

I've been doing a load of work in my dad's garden and my arms got scratched to hell.

A week later, and I had about two dozen scabs to go at.

Disgusting? Definitely. Supremely satisfying? Oh yes.

Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9601 on: Yesterday at 01:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:25:04 pm
Picking scabs.

I've been doing a load of work in my dad's garden and my arms got scratched to hell.

A week later, and I had about two dozen scabs to go at.

Disgusting? Definitely. Supremely satisfying? Oh yes.
oh, thought you were talking about the Transfer thread there.

or any of the player threads.

:)
Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9602 on: Yesterday at 05:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:25:04 pm
Picking scabs.

I've been doing a load of work in my dad's garden and my arms got scratched to hell.

A week later, and I had about two dozen scabs to go at.

Disgusting? Definitely. Supremely satisfying? Oh yes.
I always have a compulsion to have a go at mosquito bites.

Happiness factor is up this afternoon because I've just made the garden toad, Bob Gnarly, a new house for the winter. I made him one on the flower bed last winter which he used, but I've spotted him snuggled up in a new spec recently so I've just made him a new house and lined it with duck weed and grass cuttings. 🐸
Offline Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9603 on: Yesterday at 05:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:25:04 pm
Picking scabs.

I've been doing a load of work in my dad's garden and my arms got scratched to hell.

A week later, and I had about two dozen scabs to go at.

Disgusting? Definitely. Supremely satisfying? Oh yes.


Hi Nuno.
Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9604 on: Today at 01:19:34 pm »
locking in the .. well,

I found the definitely smelling beard oil I want
I also have my scent I rely upon

have assembled a new outfit based upon certain colours

so the right beard oil is the thing making me happy
Offline DiggerJohn

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9605 on: Today at 01:21:58 pm »
should i be getting beardy oil too?  I never used anything. 
Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9606 on: Today at 01:25:32 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 01:21:58 pm
should i be getting beardy oil too?  I never used anything.

Depends if you've got a beard, bit weird to oil your pwabs.
Online So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9607 on: Today at 01:26:58 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:19:34 pm
locking in the .. well,

I found the definitely smelling beard oil I want
I also have my scent I rely upon

have assembled a new outfit based upon certain colours

so the right beard oil is the thing making me happy

All you need to complete your cad and bounder look is a monocle and spats.
Offline DiggerJohn

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9608 on: Today at 01:39:20 pm »
im thinking this



I just noticed he has one huge eye
Online afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9609 on: Today at 01:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:25:32 pm
Depends if you've got a beard, bit weird to oil your pwabs.

Don't give Rob's lad any ideas...
Online Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9610 on: Today at 02:40:18 pm »
Just been driving behind a proper beast of a Harley Davidson ridden by a guy with club badges with full lot.

At some lights he and a lad on little 125 exchanged nods.

Bikers united :)

Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9611 on: Today at 02:51:42 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:52:29 pm
Don't give Rob's lad any ideas...

Oh my god, if he starts oiling his pubes he's getting sent to a foster home
Online afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9612 on: Today at 03:02:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:51:42 pm
Oh my god, if he starts oiling his pubes he's getting sent to a foster home

😜
Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9613 on: Today at 03:11:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:51:42 pm
Oh my god, if he starts oiling his pubes he's getting sent to a foster home

At least your beard will get a residual oiling every trim.
Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9614 on: Today at 03:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:40:18 pm
Just been driving behind a proper beast of a Harley Davidson ridden by a guy with club badges with full lot.



I'd have been tempted to knock the cock off    ;D
Online Mumm-Ra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9615 on: Today at 04:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:42:46 pm

I'd have been tempted to knock the cock off    ;D

I know bikers are a turn-on for some people but you've got to wait till you get home before you do that  :-*
Online Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9616 on: Today at 04:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:37:41 pm
I know bikers are a turn-on for some people but you've got to wait till you get home before you do that  :-*
;D
