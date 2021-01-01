« previous next »
The small things in life that make you happy

Picking scabs.

I've been doing a load of work in my dad's garden and my arms got scratched to hell.

A week later, and I had about two dozen scabs to go at.

Disgusting? Definitely. Supremely satisfying? Oh yes.



Picking scabs.

I've been doing a load of work in my dad's garden and my arms got scratched to hell.

A week later, and I had about two dozen scabs to go at.

Disgusting? Definitely. Supremely satisfying? Oh yes.
oh, thought you were talking about the Transfer thread there.

or any of the player threads.

:)
Picking scabs.

I've been doing a load of work in my dad's garden and my arms got scratched to hell.

A week later, and I had about two dozen scabs to go at.

Disgusting? Definitely. Supremely satisfying? Oh yes.
I always have a compulsion to have a go at mosquito bites.

Happiness factor is up this afternoon because I've just made the garden toad, Bob Gnarly, a new house for the winter. I made him one on the flower bed last winter which he used, but I've spotted him snuggled up in a new spec recently so I've just made him a new house and lined it with duck weed and grass cuttings. 🐸


Picking scabs.

I've been doing a load of work in my dad's garden and my arms got scratched to hell.

A week later, and I had about two dozen scabs to go at.

Disgusting? Definitely. Supremely satisfying? Oh yes.


Hi Nuno.

