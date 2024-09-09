Had my car for 20 years next year.
It had a really, really bad problem that needs a specialist and I had to search about.
I was really quite upset. When I had that car my grandad asked me to take him for a drive. We laughed and wound the windows down and got back and he opened the bonnet. And we talked about how nice it was.
I used to give my grandma a lift and other family members and we used to drive about a bit and drive from theirs to ours and back.
My mum and dad used to get lifts and I'd give lifts to my little baby nieces and my sister and my wife and my mates.
My grandad, grandma, mum and dad are no longer here, but every time I drive my car there is a little of that memory.
I thought that it had had it with the work to be done.
It came back today and is great. It gets to go another year and those memories with it.
It's just a car.
20 years going is great and i totally get you not wanting to give up on it for all the reasons you mention.
It's mad how we can get sentimentally attached to a car and all the joyous memories that came with it along the way. I had the same trauma a few years ago with a Honda CRV I'd bought from new in 2002. So many great times, so many great memories - family holidays all over the UK, 3 dogs in a crate in the boot. In the meantime the kids all flew the coop, split up from the wife and all 3 dogs have passed on. ( It's the dogs I miss the most :'(
). Then in 2019 I had to give it up after countless problems and it pained me no end, I struggled not to weep. Traded it in for a new Honda Civic reg LC19 AFU - which I saw as a sign we were going to win the league... League Champions 2019 And Fuck You. But we didn't - despite that I've grown to love the new car anyway , it makes me happy