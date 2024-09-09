« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 234 235 236 237 238 [239]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 693722 times)

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,396
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9520 on: September 9, 2024, 10:51:58 pm »
Snafflin ' a pair of brand spanking Lois navy Jumbo courds for a tenner off Ebay. Go'ead 
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9521 on: Yesterday at 11:08:22 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September  9, 2024, 07:46:19 pm
The expression is harsh my buzz, so they annoy me too

https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=harshing%20my%20vibe

Harsh my vibe/buzz/mellow - there's probably loads more variants on the theme. I've never heard any of them used in anything other than a jokey tongue-in-cheek way thankfuly.

One small thing that made me happy today. After yet another woeful night of insomnia I dragged myself out of bed to take our dog for a toilet walk to the park across the road and seeing this pixiehouse cheered me up no end....



https://i.imghippo.com/files/y79bV1726005691.jpg

I'd read about them appearing all over Islington for a few years now but it's the first time I'd seen one.

https://www.localbuyersclub.com/single-post/2019/04/15/enchanting-pixie-homes-springing-up-in-islington

https://www.instagram.com/pixiehouse_by_t/?hl=en

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,722
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9522 on: Yesterday at 11:22:04 pm »
Had my car for 20 years next year.

It had a really, really bad problem that needs a specialist and I had to search about.

I was really quite upset. When I had that car my grandad asked me to take him for a drive. We laughed and wound the windows down and got back and he opened the bonnet. And we talked about how nice it was.

I used to give my grandma a lift and other family members and we used to drive about a bit and drive from theirs to ours and back.

My mum and dad used to get lifts and I'd give lifts to my little baby nieces and my sister and my wife and my mates.


My grandad, grandma, mum and dad are no longer here, but every time I drive my car there is a little of that memory.


I thought that it had had it with the work to be done.


It came back today and is great. It gets to go another year and those memories with it.


It's just a car.

x
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,722
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9523 on: Yesterday at 11:27:35 pm »
Something else that makes me happy?

RAWK


I might be a bit of a c*nt at times. I might be a dickhead. But I also think I'm a nice person and I try and help people and try and be nice and try to be honest.


You go on the interweb and there is such shite there. Fuck me.

Anyway. Thanks RAWK bods for putting up with me. We might disagree a lot sometimes, but we are one bunch of peeps I think :)
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9524 on: Yesterday at 11:32:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:22:04 pm
Had my car for 20 years next year.

It had a really, really bad problem that needs a specialist and I had to search about.

I was really quite upset. When I had that car my grandad asked me to take him for a drive. We laughed and wound the windows down and got back and he opened the bonnet. And we talked about how nice it was.

I used to give my grandma a lift and other family members and we used to drive about a bit and drive from theirs to ours and back.

My mum and dad used to get lifts and I'd give lifts to my little baby nieces and my sister and my wife and my mates.


My grandad, grandma, mum and dad are no longer here, but every time I drive my car there is a little of that memory.


I thought that it had had it with the work to be done.


It came back today and is great. It gets to go another year and those memories with it.


It's just a car.

x

Thats nice mate

Im pleased for you x
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,722
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9525 on: Yesterday at 11:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:32:36 pm
Thats nice mate

Im pleased for you x

Cheers mate. I feel really down at the moment and that was a little spark :)
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,514
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9526 on: Yesterday at 11:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:27:35 pm
Something else that makes me happy?

RAWK


I might be a bit of a c*nt at times. I might be a dickhead. But I also think I'm a nice person and I try and help people and try and be nice and try to be honest.


You go on the interweb and there is such shite there. Fuck me.

Anyway. Thanks RAWK bods for putting up with me. We might disagree a lot sometimes, but we are one bunch of peeps I think :)

RAWK poll - is Andy a c*nt, dickhead, nice person or cheese.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9527 on: Yesterday at 11:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:27:35 pm
Im a c*nt at times. Im a dickhead.


It the nail on the head there mate.


 :-*'











« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:41:41 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,104
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9528 on: Yesterday at 11:42:12 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:37:36 pm
RAWK poll - is Andy a c*nt, dickhead, nice person or cheese.

A peep as well
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,722
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9529 on: Yesterday at 11:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:38:13 pm

It the nail on the head there mate.


 :-*'













Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,555
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9530 on: Today at 12:04:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:22:04 pm
Had my car for 20 years next year.

It had a really, really bad problem that needs a specialist and I had to search about.

I was really quite upset. When I had that car my grandad asked me to take him for a drive. We laughed and wound the windows down and got back and he opened the bonnet. And we talked about how nice it was.

I used to give my grandma a lift and other family members and we used to drive about a bit and drive from theirs to ours and back.

My mum and dad used to get lifts and I'd give lifts to my little baby nieces and my sister and my wife and my mates.


My grandad, grandma, mum and dad are no longer here, but every time I drive my car there is a little of that memory.


I thought that it had had it with the work to be done.


It came back today and is great. It gets to go another year and those memories with it.


It's just a car.

x
That is beautiful.

I saw the thread and never been in here before so was going to just say my new boots have made me much happier than something like them should do, the are absolutely class  though. Reading Andy's post has made me realise that any of my past cars mean fuck all when compared. I have an emotional attachment to a few of those as it is. Still see my old ford fiesta the odd time and I sold it years ago.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,912
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9531 on: Today at 12:10:15 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:22:04 pm
Had my car for 20 years next year.

It had a really, really bad problem that needs a specialist and I had to search about.

I was really quite upset. When I had that car my grandad asked me to take him for a drive. We laughed and wound the windows down and got back and he opened the bonnet. And we talked about how nice it was.

I used to give my grandma a lift and other family members and we used to drive about a bit and drive from theirs to ours and back.

My mum and dad used to get lifts and I'd give lifts to my little baby nieces and my sister and my wife and my mates.


My grandad, grandma, mum and dad are no longer here, but every time I drive my car there is a little of that memory.


I thought that it had had it with the work to be done.


It came back today and is great. It gets to go another year and those memories with it.


It's just a car.

x

It's brilliant you understand that. I got a new car a couple of years ago and still miss my previous old loveable banger
Logged

Online Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9532 on: Today at 12:35:30 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:22:04 pm
Had my car for 20 years next year.

It had a really, really bad problem that needs a specialist and I had to search about.

I was really quite upset. When I had that car my grandad asked me to take him for a drive. We laughed and wound the windows down and got back and he opened the bonnet. And we talked about how nice it was.

I used to give my grandma a lift and other family members and we used to drive about a bit and drive from theirs to ours and back.

My mum and dad used to get lifts and I'd give lifts to my little baby nieces and my sister and my wife and my mates.


My grandad, grandma, mum and dad are no longer here, but every time I drive my car there is a little of that memory.


I thought that it had had it with the work to be done.


It came back today and is great. It gets to go another year and those memories with it.


It's just a car.

x

20 years going is great and i totally get you not wanting to give up on it for all the reasons you mention.

It's mad how we can get sentimentally attached to a car and all the joyous memories that came with it along the way. I had the same trauma a few years ago with a Honda CRV I'd bought from new in 2002. So many great times, so many great memories - family holidays all over the UK, 3 dogs in a crate in the boot. In the meantime the kids all flew the coop, split up from the wife and all 3 dogs have passed on. ( It's the dogs I miss the most   :'(  ;D). Then in 2019 I had to give it up after countless problems and it pained me no end, I struggled not to weep.  Traded it in for a new Honda Civic reg LC19 AFU - which I saw as a sign we were going to win the league... League Champions 2019 And Fuck You. But we didn't - despite that I've grown to love the new car anyway , it makes me happy
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,514
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9533 on: Today at 12:40:59 am »
It's not that he can't give it up, he's just waiting for the Apple car to be released so he can get one of those.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,722
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9534 on: Today at 12:41:22 am »
Thanks for the replies everyone.

This was a week of an anniversay of my mum, dad and grandads death and it really has affected me :(


I'm a grown man. You'd think it wouldn't. But it does :(
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9535 on: Today at 12:43:29 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:41:22 am
Thanks for the replies everyone.

This was a week of an anniversay of my mum, dad and grandads death and it really has affected me :(


I'm a grown man. You'd think it wouldn't. But it does :(
to be honest Andy it affecting you, just shows you're a caring person.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,722
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9536 on: Today at 12:45:13 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:43:29 am
to be honest Andy it affecting you, just shows you're a caring person.

Nope
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9537 on: Today at 12:59:54 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 234 235 236 237 238 [239]   Go Up
« previous next »
 