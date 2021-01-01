« previous next »
Snafflin ' a pair of brand spanking Lois navy Jumbo courds for a tenner off Ebay. Go'ead 
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:46:19 pm
The expression is harsh my buzz, so they annoy me too

https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=harshing%20my%20vibe

Harsh my vibe/buzz/mellow - there's probably loads more variants on the theme. I've never heard any of them used in anything other than a jokey tongue-in-cheek way thankfuly.

One small thing that made me happy today. After yet another woeful night of insomnia I dragged myself out of bed to take our dog for a toilet walk to the park across the road and seeing this pixiehouse cheered me up no end....



https://i.imghippo.com/files/y79bV1726005691.jpg

I'd read about them appearing all over Islington for a few years now but it's the first time I'd seen one.

https://www.localbuyersclub.com/single-post/2019/04/15/enchanting-pixie-homes-springing-up-in-islington

https://www.instagram.com/pixiehouse_by_t/?hl=en

Had my car for 20 years next year.

It had a really, really bad problem that needs a specialist and I had to search about.

I was really quite upset. When I had that car my grandad asked me to take him for a drive. We laughed and wound the windows down and got back and he opened the bonnet. And we talked about how nice it was.

I used to give my grandma a lift and other family members and we used to drive about a bit and drive from theirs to ours and back.

My mum and dad used to get lifts and I'd give lifts to my little baby nieces and my sister and my wife and my mates.


My grandad, grandma, mum and dad are no longer here, but every time I drive my car there is a little of that memory.


I thought that it had had it with the work to be done.


It came back today and is great. It gets to go another year and those memories with it.


It's just a car.

Something else that makes me happy?

RAWK


I might be a bit of a c*nt at times. I might be a dickhead. But I also think I'm a nice person and I try and help people and try and be nice and try to be honest.


You go on the interweb and there is such shite there. Fuck me.

Anyway. Thanks RAWK bods for putting up with me. We might disagree a lot sometimes, but we are one bunch of peeps I think :)
