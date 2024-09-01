« previous next »
The small things in life that make you happy

SvenJohansen

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 1, 2024, 09:11:23 am
Knowing that in 24 hours I'll be lying on a beach in Torrequebrada reading about how Liverpool schooled United again.
CraigDS

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 1, 2024, 10:46:49 am
We get the odd ant in our kitchen, and I've found I take a weird pleasure in allowing them to struggle with a big crumb of food getting it to where they head back outside and then taking it off them at the last minute.
So Howard Philips

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 1, 2024, 10:51:26 am
Quote from: CraigDS on September  1, 2024, 10:46:49 am
We get the odd ant in our kitchen, and I've found I take a weird pleasure in allowing them to struggle with a big crumb of food getting it to where they head back outside and then taking it off them at the last minute.

Formicidaephobe!

Youll be posting on the dark web next and being cheered on by a multi national group if sex fiends with the same fetish.
Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 1, 2024, 10:58:11 am
Quote from: CraigDS on September  1, 2024, 10:46:49 am
We get the odd ant in our kitchen, and I've found I take a weird pleasure in allowing them to struggle with a big crumb of food getting it to where they head back outside and then taking it off them at the last minute.
You absolute sadist.  :lmao
kesey

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 1, 2024, 12:48:19 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 31, 2024, 06:32:07 pm
No matter how many bad knocks you get in life, just think it can get much worse.
You could be an Evertonian.  ;D

I posted elsewhere on here. I cashed out of a bet for £65 and the fucker came in at £145 . I was giving myself a hard time over it then....   ;D 

I often pray and thank the big mysterious thing that controls stuff that my parents were both Kopites and met going the aways in 67.
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 2, 2024, 05:43:46 pm
After 50yrs in the planning the A57 link road has finally been given the green light to start. 

No more long queues getting off the M67 at Hyde to go over Woodhead to Barnsley, just in time for me to no longer need to go there 🤦
kesey

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 2, 2024, 11:23:48 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on September  1, 2024, 10:46:49 am

We get the odd ant in our kitchen, and I've found I take a weird pleasure in allowing them to struggle with a big crumb of food getting it to where they head back outside and then taking it off them at the last minute.


What makes an ant odd though ?  It's mad behaviour that like and you must get some satisfaction out of it and yes you must ! The question here is would you do it to a spider ?
duvva 💅

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 2, 2024, 11:28:48 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on September  1, 2024, 09:11:23 am
Knowing that in 24 hours I'll be lying on a beach in Torrequebrada reading about how Liverpool schooled United again.
Hope today went as well as expected :)
SvenJohansen

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 3, 2024, 02:07:54 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September  2, 2024, 11:28:48 pm
Hope today went as well as expected :)

As Lou Reed said, it was such a perfect day.
rowan_d

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 4, 2024, 10:56:40 am
Finding a small part of town where it's dark enough to see the stars properly
jillc

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 4, 2024, 11:25:41 am
Quote from: rowan_d on September  4, 2024, 10:56:40 am
Finding a small part of town where it's dark enough to see the stars properly

Totally agree with you there. I rarely see stars at all where I am, as I live by the river and it's just endlessly light all the time.
Peabee

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 4, 2024, 12:20:48 pm
Quote from: jillc on September  4, 2024, 11:25:41 am
Totally agree with you there. I rarely see stars at all where I am, as I live by the river and it's just endlessly light all the time.

We're hopefully moving to a rural village just outside Chester soon. I've been there before at night, about 5 years ago, and the stars are visible. One of the things I'm most looking forward to; and it'll make up for not being able to order from deliveroo.
Saltashscouse

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 4, 2024, 01:32:24 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on September  4, 2024, 10:56:40 am
Finding a small part of town where it's dark enough to see the stars properly
I remember when I was in the Army many moons ago , we were on exercise on Dartmoor , no lights for miles and miles .
I was on guard duty from 9pm till 11pm and remember looking at the sky and seeing more and more stars than I ever thought possible.
When my guard duty was over I went and sat in a secluded spot and just gawped in amazement and the Milky Way, just unbelievable
jillc

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 4, 2024, 04:47:27 pm
Quote from: Peabee on September  4, 2024, 12:20:48 pm
We're hopefully moving to a rural village just outside Chester soon. I've been there before at night, about 5 years ago, and the stars are visible. One of the things I'm most looking forward to; and it'll make up for not being able to order from deliveroo.

Brilliant, I hope one day I end up somewhere like that as well.

Quote from: Saltashscouse on September  4, 2024, 01:32:24 pm
I remember when I was in the Army many moons ago , we were on exercise on Dartmoor , no lights for miles and miles .
I was on guard duty from 9pm till 11pm and remember looking at the sky and seeing more and more stars than I ever thought possible.
When my guard duty was over I went and sat in a secluded spot and just gawped in amazement and the Milky Way, just unbelievable

That sounds amazing.
Claire.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 5, 2024, 08:49:44 pm
finally being arsed to order an extra switch and power line so I could sort out the network in the house.

I did manage to take the entire thing down in the process, but it's back and better than ever ;D
Peabee

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 5, 2024, 11:38:04 pm
Quote from: Claire. on September  5, 2024, 08:49:44 pm
finally being arsed to order an extra switch and power line so I could sort out the network in the house.

I did manage to take the entire thing down in the process, but it's back and better than ever ;D

Ha, you always think "why didn't I do this sooner" after those jobs.

On this, we're moving soon, and the garage is a separate building about 50-60ft (17m or so) from the back of the house (I want to use it as a gym and office (man cave really) as it's pretty big... we'll park on the drive).

Openreach have said they're installing 1gb+ fibre to the house this month, so do you reckon it will be ok just connecting to the router as normal or with a simple wifi extender? It should still be a decent connection at that distance?
Claire.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 6, 2024, 10:38:37 am
I'd want that wired personally, and if you can't do an actual wire then a power line should do it.
Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 6, 2024, 11:26:50 am
I would definitely go wired. IMO always go wired if at all possible.
Peabee

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
September 6, 2024, 03:40:31 pm
Quote from: Claire. on September  6, 2024, 10:38:37 am
I'd want that wired personally, and if you can't do an actual wire then a power line should do it.

Cheers.
Claire.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 11:45:52 am
getting emails with Christmas decorations and things in.

jillc

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 01:48:54 pm
Soup making day. Did my favourite 5 beans spice soup, as well as a new Courgette and Potato soup which smells delicious. Starting to store up for the autumn.
kesey

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 03:56:17 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:48:54 pm
Soup making day. Did my favourite 5 beans spice soup, as well as a new Courgette and Potato soup which smells delicious. Starting to store up for the autumn.

Sounds lovely. There's nowt better than your home smelling of cooking food. My happy one for the day is ..... cycling to the corner shop in Aigburth Vale and buying four cans of Vitamin G ( Guiness to the layman ) and cycling back home .   ;D
kesey

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 04:07:14 pm
Oooh. I forgot to mention Radio Paradise which is a free online radio app. It has five genres which are main mix , mellow mix , rock mix , global mix . The fifth on is called Radio 2050 which is mainly switched on folk talking about communities , permaculture and the like. It's called 2050 because they envisage the whole world living that way by 2050. What I love about it mostly is you've never heard what you are listening to and the next one you may not of either . Therefore there is no attachments to the past ... stuff like ' oh this song reminds me of ' ... and this creates a new open head space. It's delicious !
jillc

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 04:21:56 pm
Quote from: kesey on Today at 03:56:17 pm
Sounds lovely. There's nowt better than your home smelling of cooking food. My happy one for the day is ..... cycling to the corner shop in Aigburth Vale and buying four cans of Vitamin G ( Guiness to the layman ) and cycling back home .   ;D

Absolutely, as for the Vitamin G, can't get enough of that.  ;D
kesey

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 05:08:10 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:21:56 pm
Absolutely, as for the Vitamin G, can't get enough of that.  ;D

The Erdinger has been swerved here .  Vitamin G is my usual Autumn and Winter tipple.
jillc

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 06:51:43 pm
Quote from: kesey on Today at 05:08:10 pm
The Erdinger has been swerved here .  Vitamin G is my usual Autumn and Winter tipple.

My sister's favourite Erdinger!
Six Beardy

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 06:59:58 pm

The change in the seasons.

I love it when spring comes and the first time you feel the sun on your face. I love it when the first day of summer comes when you need to wear shorts. I hate wearing shorts really ( but needs must) so when summer ends it's great to get back into big boy trousers and dress smart again. Getting the winter woolies out is great too...
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 07:00:56 pm
People who think winter is good
Six Beardy

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 07:07:35 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:00:56 pm
People who think winter is good

 :lmao

Get yourself some stylish winter woolies and you'll soon change your mind.

Looking the biz in great winter clothes > bad weather - every time for me.  ;D (ok getting them ruined by rain and mud is a bit shit and wears thin once we hit Feb, I'll give you that. But then spring comes along and it's happy days  ;D)

Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 07:15:53 pm
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 07:07:35 pm
:lmao

Get yourself some stylish winter woolies and you'll soon change your mind.

Looking the biz in great winter clothes > bad weather - every time for me.  ;D (ok getting them ruined by rain and mud is a bit shit and wears thin once we hit Feb, I'll give you that. But then spring comes along and it's happy days  ;D)

FFS my post actually belongs in the Hannoy thread
Ive mixed the two threads up, trying to get one back for old timer Sam lad.



John C

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 08:16:40 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:00:56 pm
People who think winter is good
Claire might even create a facebook style "like" for this post alone.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 08:18:26 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:16:40 pm
Claire might even create a facebook style "like" for this post alone.

  :scarf

C'mon Claire, you know you want to
Alf

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 08:46:11 pm
Cracking Sunday dinner today, still stuffed now.
