Oooh. I forgot to mention Radio Paradise which is a free online radio app. It has five genres which are main mix , mellow mix , rock mix , global mix . The fifth on is called Radio 2050 which is mainly switched on folk talking about communities , permaculture and the like. It's called 2050 because they envisage the whole world living that way by 2050. What I love about it mostly is you've never heard what you are listening to and the next one you may not of either . Therefore there is no attachments to the past ... stuff like ' oh this song reminds me of ' ... and this creates a new open head space. It's delicious !