Finding a small part of town where it's dark enough to see the stars properly



I remember when I was in the Army many moons ago , we were on exercise on Dartmoor , no lights for miles and miles .I was on guard duty from 9pm till 11pm and remember looking at the sky and seeing more and more stars than I ever thought possible.When my guard duty was over I went and sat in a secluded spot and just gawped in amazement and the Milky Way, just unbelievable