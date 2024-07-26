« previous next »
The small things in life that make you happy

Offline DiggerJohn

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 26, 2024, 01:33:35 pm
Quote from: SamLad on July 26, 2024, 01:30:23 pm
That's not very enlightened of you it could be both these days

Or a unit  ;)
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 26, 2024, 01:49:56 pm
Quote from: SamLad on July 26, 2024, 01:25:07 pm
pardon?

Its not what you think, you dirty little bleeder.

The back door man was a lothario who would sneak up the rear entry and enter the back door to service a desperate housewife whilst hubby was on the late shift at tmill.
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 26, 2024, 02:01:47 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 26, 2024, 01:49:56 pm
Its not what you think, you dirty little bleeder.

The back door man was a lothario who would sneak up the rear entry and enter the back door to service a desperate housewife whilst hubby was on the late shift at tmill.
I know that :)
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 26, 2024, 06:54:42 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 26, 2024, 08:43:49 am
Starting the day scrolling through a thread on Twitter where people submitted their favourite Viz letters and tips.

Choking on an ice cube? Not to worry, simply put the kettle on and pour boiling water down your throat, the blockage will clear before you know it

 ;D
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 27, 2024, 05:35:30 pm
The annual Ask The Umpire section on Test Match Special.

"Well I would call dead ball."
Offline tray fenny

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 27, 2024, 05:57:38 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 26, 2024, 08:43:49 am
Starting the day scrolling through a thread on Twitter where people submitted their favourite Viz letters and tips.
save money by not buying a new carpet, simply cut feet shapes out of a rug and walk around on them
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 27, 2024, 06:27:41 pm
Quote from: tray fenny on July 27, 2024, 05:57:38 pm
save money by not buying a new carpet, simply cut feet shapes out of a rug and walk around on them
Glue a dead wasp to the palm of your hand, so you can go about smacking people on the back of the head who you dont like.
When they ask why you did it, simply show them your hand.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 28, 2024, 03:18:03 pm
Getting my car insurance renewal quote today and finding it's around £80 less than last year.  :champ

I was expecting the customary big rise then the labourious Internet search for cheaper quotes.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 29, 2024, 09:38:55 pm
Winning this Fender Acoustic in a raffle at a Charity night I played at last night.
There were hundreds of prizes and this was the only one that involved winning a guitar.
The Guitar gods must have been looking down on me.   :P
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 29, 2024, 10:04:08 pm
^
Congratulations. That looks a beauty. 🎸
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 31, 2024, 08:11:07 pm
This toaster car spotted near me

Offline afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 31, 2024, 08:12:29 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 31, 2024, 08:11:07 pm
This toaster car spotted near me



One for the Absurdly Stupid Things in Life that Make You Happy thread...
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 31, 2024, 08:13:46 pm
Apparently it's also been seen towing a trailer shaped like a big stick of butter  ;D
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 31, 2024, 08:16:56 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 31, 2024, 08:13:46 pm
Apparently it's also been seen towing a trailer shaped like a big stick of butter  ;D

 :D
Online Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 31, 2024, 08:17:25 pm
The great thing about that is if you get lost it leaves a trail of toasted breadcrumbs behind it to lead you back home.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 31, 2024, 08:19:51 pm
Would end very badly for all concerned if it was involved in a crash with this vehicle.

Offline farawayred

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
July 31, 2024, 11:07:20 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 31, 2024, 08:13:46 pm
Apparently it's also been seen towing a trailer shaped like a big stick of butter  ;D
...with slices



Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 1, 2024, 02:11:34 am
:lmao

Good find

Note the sliding gauge on the front for how well done you want the toast

Offline afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 1, 2024, 02:32:28 am
This thread has gotten crispy as fuck... ;D
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
August 1, 2024, 04:58:05 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on May 12, 2023, 03:04:42 pm
This has just creased me :lmao reading a local news story about a confusion during an armed robbery of a Subway sandwich shop. The fella burst in and yelled "Give me all the bread!" and the guy working there goes "what kind of bread?" He was thinking white, wheat or multigrain :lmao

Just saw a satisfying conclusion to this story I posted about a while back  ;D

https://cwbchicago.com/2024/08/4-years-for-subway-robber-who-confusingly-demanded-all-the-bread.html

edit, just realised I'm unintentionally keeping the toast/bread theme going haha
Offline Six Beardy

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 2, 2024, 01:38:10 am
Unexcpected acts of kindness from strangers.

Last week I had a few mates round and after the beer ran out I was sent to the local Tesco Express for a re-up.  They shut at 11pm but only take card payments after 10.45. I rang everything through the self checkout only to realise I'd come out without my debit card and went into panic mode that I'd be going back empty-handed - but the young girl on the next machine said she'd pay on her phone for me if I had cash on me, which luckily I did. What I nice gesture. Not something that would have entered my mind to do for someone else in a similar situation. Sounds daft but it put a real spring in my step that someone could be so nice and helpful. I doubt she's on RAWK to read my appreciation though - she had an Arsenal top on. I've always said Gooners are a cut above your average London football fan. Just as well she wasn't Chelsea - I'd have had to go without my Cruzcampos and tell her to fuck off.  ;D   
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 2, 2024, 06:54:16 am
Quote from: Six Beardy on August  2, 2024, 01:38:10 am
Unexcpected acts of kindness from strangers.

Last week I had a few mates round and after the beer ran out I was sent to the local Tesco Express for a re-up.  They shut at 11pm but only take card payments after 10.45. I rang everything through the self checkout only to realise I'd come out without my debit card and went into panic mode that I'd be going back empty-handed - but the young girl on the next machine said she'd pay on her phone for me if I had cash on me, which luckily I did. What I nice gesture. Not something that would have entered my mind to do for someone else in a similar situation. Sounds daft but it put a real spring in my step that someone could be so nice and helpful. I doubt she's on RAWK to read my appreciation though - she had an Arsenal top on. I've always said Gooners are a cut above your average London football fan. Just as well she wasn't Chelsea - I'd have had to go without my Cruzcampos and tell her to fuck off.  ;D   

Similar happened in the pub a few weeks ago.  Our card machine wouldn't process transactions so the lady I'd just served drinks to couldn't pay as her online banking wasn't on her phone so one of our regulars paid her bill.

Just setting off to Rufford to get the kids for a few days 😁
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 2, 2024, 07:48:18 am
Friday morning and it's a bank Holiday Monday. Plus Friday is my date night 😜
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 2, 2024, 10:03:31 am
I booked today off in jealousy of Scotland, so I too have a three day weekend
Online duvva 💅

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 4, 2024, 10:31:45 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 14, 2024, 10:11:04 pm
Ta mate.
Good luck mate and it's always good to have a bit of nerves before a gig.
First gig with our band last night. Couldnt have gone any better. Walking about with a massive smile on my face, still a bit blown away by it.

Id upload a video if I knew how to :)
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 4, 2024, 01:06:02 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on August  4, 2024, 10:31:45 am
First gig with our band last night. Couldnt have gone any better. Walking about with a massive smile on my face, still a bit blown away by it.

Id upload a video if I knew how to :)
Great stuff mate.
Create a youtube account and Bob's your uncle.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 13, 2024, 01:47:18 pm
"I hate every ape I see, from chimpan-A to chimpanzee,
No you'll never make a monkey out of me."

The greatest comedy line ever written, with utterly perfect delivery.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 14, 2024, 08:32:15 pm
The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is awesome, went for the 1st time ever last Friday and loved seeing to many talented people performing on the street.
Offline mattD

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 14, 2024, 10:03:13 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 13, 2024, 01:47:18 pm
"I hate every ape I see, from chimpan-A to chimpanzee,
No you'll never make a monkey out of me."

The greatest comedy line ever written, with utterly perfect delivery.

No TV has ever come close to The Simpsons at its peak. The greatest TV show of all time.
Offline Six Beardy

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 15, 2024, 12:14:51 am

Taking my dog to Hampstead Heath on a hot summers day, doing a tour of all the dog friendly ponds. She swims up and down, up and down, so happy her tail swishes from side to side so much it hits the side of her body. It's a struggle to get her to come out (she'd stay in there all day if she could) but once she does we are off on a pub crawl - pints of Asahi for me, ice cream and chewsticks for her. It's the perfect day for the  both of us. The best of times.  :D
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 15, 2024, 12:21:58 am
Quote from: Six Beardy on August 15, 2024, 12:14:51 am
Taking my dog to Hampstead Heath on a hot summers day, doing a tour of all the dog friendly ponds. She swims up and down, up and down, so happy her tail swishes from side to side so much it hits the side of her body. It's a struggle to get her to come out (she'd stay in there all day if she could) but once she does we are off on a pub crawl - pints of Asahi for me, ice cream and chewsticks for her. It's the perfect day for the  both of us. The best of times.  :D

Sounds fantastic Beardy i think the simple things are the best
Offline Six Beardy

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 15, 2024, 12:36:26 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 15, 2024, 12:21:58 am
Sounds fantastic Beardy i think the simple things are the best

Too true - there's so much shit going in the world right now it's great when you can seperate yourself from it all and just enjoy the moment and things dont seem quite so bad  :D
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 15, 2024, 01:34:04 am
Quote from: Six Beardy on August 15, 2024, 12:14:51 am
Taking my dog to Hampstead Heath on a hot summers day, doing a tour of all the dog friendly ponds. She swims up and down, up and down, so happy her tail swishes from side to side so much it hits the side of her body. It's a struggle to get her to come out (she'd stay in there all day if she could) but once she does we are off on a pub crawl - pints of Asahi for me, ice cream and chewsticks for her. It's the perfect day for the  both of us. The best of times.  :D

"All right! If I slog around in the ponds for a bit, beers on dad!"
Offline Christiaan

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
August 15, 2024, 04:54:07 am
Quote from: kesey on April 23, 2024, 11:23:10 pm
Foraging wylde garlic and making my own pesto with it is always a good feeling this time of year. A bit of an improvised one as didn't have all the ingredients so.

Garlic leaves
Olive oil
Sesame and Pumpkin seeds
A red pepper
Cayenne
A bit of cheddar
And a tiny bit of honey as it was too bitter

It's fuckin yum. Had a spoonful of it before with salmon and sweet potato mash.

Oh, pesto is wonderful. Its refreshing taste makes every dish special where I add it. Garlic leaves and olive oil give a special aroma to pesto.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 11:12:33 am
Had a lovely Scouse couple in the pub on Friday night.

I didn't get their names but they were publicans at the same pub for nearly 30yrs, Seaforth end of Bootle near the old Kellogg's factory.

Their son now has a micro bar in the same area so if anyone knows them please say hi to them from Anglesey 👋
