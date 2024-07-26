That's not very enlightened of you it could be both these days
pardon?
Its not what you think, you dirty little bleeder.The back door man was a lothario who would sneak up the rear entry and enter the back door to service a desperate housewife whilst hubby was on the late shift at tmill.
Starting the day scrolling through a thread on Twitter where people submitted their favourite Viz letters and tips.
save money by not buying a new carpet, simply cut feet shapes out of a rug and walk around on them
This toaster car spotted near me
Apparently it's also been seen towing a trailer shaped like a big stick of butter
Crosby Nick never fails.
This has just creased me reading a local news story about a confusion during an armed robbery of a Subway sandwich shop. The fella burst in and yelled "Give me all the bread!" and the guy working there goes "what kind of bread?" He was thinking white, wheat or multigrain
Unexcpected acts of kindness from strangers. Last week I had a few mates round and after the beer ran out I was sent to the local Tesco Express for a re-up. They shut at 11pm but only take card payments after 10.45. I rang everything through the self checkout only to realise I'd come out without my debit card and went into panic mode that I'd be going back empty-handed - but the young girl on the next machine said she'd pay on her phone for me if I had cash on me, which luckily I did. What I nice gesture. Not something that would have entered my mind to do for someone else in a similar situation. Sounds daft but it put a real spring in my step that someone could be so nice and helpful. I doubt she's on RAWK to read my appreciation though - she had an Arsenal top on. I've always said Gooners are a cut above your average London football fan. Just as well she wasn't Chelsea - I'd have had to go without my Cruzcampos and tell her to fuck off.
Ta mate.Good luck mate and it's always good to have a bit of nerves before a gig.
First gig with our band last night. Couldnt have gone any better. Walking about with a massive smile on my face, still a bit blown away by it. Id upload a video if I knew how to
"I hate every ape I see, from chimpan-A to chimpanzee,No you'll never make a monkey out of me."The greatest comedy line ever written, with utterly perfect delivery.
Taking my dog to Hampstead Heath on a hot summers day, doing a tour of all the dog friendly ponds. She swims up and down, up and down, so happy her tail swishes from side to side so much it hits the side of her body. It's a struggle to get her to come out (she'd stay in there all day if she could) but once she does we are off on a pub crawl - pints of Asahi for me, ice cream and chewsticks for her. It's the perfect day for the both of us. The best of times.
Sounds fantastic Beardy i think the simple things are the best
