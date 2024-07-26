Unexcpected acts of kindness from strangers.Last week I had a few mates round and after the beer ran out I was sent to the local Tesco Express for a re-up. They shut at 11pm but only take card payments after 10.45. I rang everything through the self checkout only to realise I'd come out without my debit card and went into panic mode that I'd be going back empty-handed - but the young girl on the next machine said she'd pay on her phone for me if I had cash on me, which luckily I did. What I nice gesture. Not something that would have entered my mind to do for someone else in a similar situation. Sounds daft but it put a real spring in my step that someone could be so nice and helpful. I doubt she's on RAWK to read my appreciation though - she had an Arsenal top on. I've always said Gooners are a cut above your average London football fan. Just as well she wasn't Chelsea - I'd have had to go without my Cruzcampos and tell her to fuck off.